Virtual Fitting Room Market 2020: Global Size, Trends, Potential Growth And Key Factors Forecast To 2027

The global virtual fitting room (VFR) market size is projected to reach USD 10.00 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 20.1% during the forecast period. Concerns surrounding catching COVID-19 in trial rooms are expected to augur well for the market in the near future, finds Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Virtual Fitting Room Market Size, Share and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), By Services (Integration, Support and Maintenance, and Consulting), By Application (Apparel, Eyewear, Jewelry and Watches, and Others), By End User (Physical Stores and Virtual Store) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027”. Trial rooms in retail outlets are usually located in distant corners to ensure privacy. However, these spaces are poorly ventilated and with the coronavirus pandemic spreading wildly across the globe, shoppers are being wary of entering stores which can get crowded rapidly. Complying with social distancing rules, fashion brands have also been forced to seal off their trial rooms. For example, Kohl’s, the American retail chain announced the closure of its trial rooms indefinitely in March. This presents a unique opportunity for companies to promote their VFR platforms as they can ensure that customers are able to enjoy the full trial-room experience virtually and make an informed purchase decision.

According to the report, the market value stood at USD 2.44 billion in 2019. Besides this, the report shares the following:

Comprehensive examination of all market drivers, trends, and upcoming opportunities;

Careful analysis of the possible challenges facing the market;

Detailed assessment of the regional dynamics shaping the market; and

Exhaustive research into the different market players and study of their key strategies.

Regional Insights

Extensive Adoption of AR and VR Technologies to Fuel the Market in North America

North America is expected to dominate the virtual fitting room market share during the forecast period owing to active adoption of AR and Virtual Reality (VR) technologies among retail organizations in the region. Moreover, with the coronavirus gripping the region, clothing brands are aggressively implementing VFR platforms to maintain their customer base and expand revenue streams. In 2019, the region’s market size stood at USD 813.3 million.

In Europe, the VFR market growth will be primarily driven by quick uptake of virtual fitting room solutions in the UK, France, Italy, Spain, and Germany. On the other hand, the market in Asia Pacific is being characterized by the emergence of AR and VR start-ups, particularly in Japan and South Korea. Additionally, proliferation of e-commerce portals in India and China will further feed the market growth in the region.

Some of the leading companies in the global virtual fitting room industry are

WearFits (Poland, Europe)

Shandong Yashe Information Technology Co., Ltd.

(Netherlands)

Virtusize (Tokyo, Japan)

Secret Sauce Partners (Hungary, Europe)

Coitor It Tech (Tamil Nadu, India)

(Kiev, Europe)

Visualook (Murcia, Spain)

3D-A-PORTER. (United Kingdom)

(Ontario, Canada)

Fision AG (Switzerland)

Quy Technology Pvt. Ltd

Virtooal (London, United Kingdom)

SIZEBAY (Brazil, South America)

REACTIVE REALITY AG (Austria, Europe)

ELSE Corp Srl (Milan, Italy)

Fit Analytics (Chicago, USA)

Magic Mirror (Guildford, UK)

Zugara, Inc. (Los Angeles, California, U.S)

Perfitly (New York, United States)

