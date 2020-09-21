Team Collaboration Software Market Ongoing Trends and Recent Developments with Key Companies like Adobe, Cisco, Mitel, Avaya, Oracle, Slack, IBM, Blackboard

The global team collaboration software market size was USD 8.53 Billion in 2018 is projected to reach USD 18.30 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast Period. Increasing shift towards an online platform to fuel demand in the global Team Collaboration Software market. The market has been witnessing the development of new technology. Fortune Business Insights has announced publishing of a report, titled “Team Collaboration Software Market Size, Industry Share and Growth Rate 2019-2026”.

“Key players are expected to emphasize integrating Artificial Intelligence in the system. This is anticipated to propel the growth in the global Team Collaboration Software market,” said a lead analyst at Fortune Business Insights.

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

The Report Offers:

A 360-degree overview of the team collaboration software market

Important Growth drivers, restraints, challenges and opportunities of the market

Key industry developments and notable insights related to team collaboration software market

List of significant players and key strategies adopted by them for attracting more team collaboration software market revenue

Other team collaboration software market trends

Top Players Overview:

Some of the leading players operating in the global Team Collaboration Software Market include;

Adobe

Cisco

Mitel Networks Corp.

Avaya Inc.

Comindware Inc.

Slack

AT & T

Blackboard Inc.

Dropbox

AudioCodes Limited

Citrix Systems Inc.

Oracle

IBM

Microsoft

Google

Integration of internet of things with the system is a major factor anticipated to fuel the demand in the market during the forecast period 2018-2025. Additionally, the rising adoption of e-financial services is expected to boost the global market.

Major Segments Mentioned:

By Component

By Deployment

By End-user

By Geography

On the contrary, high cost associated with upgraded technology is a factor that may restrain the global Team Collaboration Software market.

Some of the key industry developments in the team collaboration software market are:

September 2018 – Astro was acquired by Slack for helping about more than 12M Daily Active Users (DAU) and over 100k paid customers by simplifying the job of moving conversations from an email into Slack. The company is planning its strategic acquisition for improving the regular customer experience in terms of slack application.

July 2019 –A new Unified Communications (UC) product, namely Grasshopper Connect, was launched by LogMeln, Inc. This product is designed for providing all types of business communications in a single and easy-to-use application format to small businesses. This will further help to strengthen the Unified Communications portfolio on the one hand and help business management easier for small companies on the other.

Regional Analysis:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

As stated in the report, North America held a significant share in the market in 2017. The region is expected to witness impressive growth during the forecast period. Owing to intense research and development taking place in the region for IoT integration in the system is likely to enable the growth in the region. Besides this, Asia Pacific is expected to witness promising growth owing to the rising adoption of a sedentary lifestyle in nations such as India and China.

The report also offers insights into the key players operating in the global Team Collaboration Software market.

