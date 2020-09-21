Atmospheric Water Generators Market Share, Globe Key Updates, Demand, Size and Industry Forecast to 2027

Atmospheric Water Generators Market will exhibit a CAGR of 11.8% and reach USD 6,214.9 million by 2027, and the market value as per 2019 was USD 1,940.8 million.

Fortune Business Insights titled, “Global Atmospheric Water Generators Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Cooling Condensation and Desiccant Based), By Application (Industrial, Commercial and Household), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027,” the value of this market was USD 1,940.8 million and will rise at a CAGR of 18.1% between 2020 and 2027.

Atmospheric Water Generators Market Drivers and Restraint :

The rise in industrialization and urbanization have led machines to overpower natural habitat. A decline in freshwater sources has been observed so as to provide more space for new buildings and recreational spaces.

List of Significant Manufacturers Atmospheric Water Generators Market are:

Water-Gen Ltd. (North Carolina, USA)

Akvosphere (West Bengal, India)

Drinkable Air Technologies (Florida, USA)

Eshara Water (Abu Dhabi, UAE)

Water Technologies International, Inc. (Florida, USA)

Clean Wave Products (USA)

Atmospheric Water Generator, LLC (Florida, USA)

GENAQ Technologies S.L. (Lucena, Spain)

Zhongling Xinquan (Fujian) Air Drinking Water Technology Co., Ltd. (Fujian Province, China)

Atlantis Solar (New York, USA)

Island Sky Corporation (Florida, USA)

WaterMaker India Pvt. Ltd. (Maharashtra, India)

Dew Point Manufacturing (British Columbia, Canada)

PlanetsWater Ltd. (London, U.K.)

Eurosport Active World Corporation (Florida, USA)

Others

Regional Analysis-

The Middle East and Africa Dominated Market Owing to Extreme Water Scarcity

The weather conditions in the Middle East and Africa is majorly responsible for scarcity of water. The aforementioned regions are heavily dependent on desalination plants and water bottles to suffice to their daily needs.

Some of the key industry developments in the Atmospheric Water Generators Market Include:

December 2020 – GENAQ Technologies S.L. showcased their air generators in the largest building and construction event called “The Big 5” in the Middle East. It also promoted the S50 generator and provided brief information on air and water technologies.

