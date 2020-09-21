Shisha Tobacco Market 2020-2026: Global Industry Trends, Growth, Share, Size And Forecast Research Report

Shisha tobacco (also known as waterpipe tobacco, maassel, hookah, narghile, or argileh) is smoked with a shisha (waterpipe). Shisha tobacco comes in different flavors, such as apple, mint, cherry, chocolate, coconut, licorice, cappuccino, and watermelon.

There are mainly two type product of hookah tobacco market: Single Flavor and Mixed Flavor.

The global Shisha Tobacco market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Shisha Tobacco volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Shisha Tobacco market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Shisha Tobacco in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Shisha Tobacco manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Nakhla

Godfrey Phillips India

Starbuzz

Eastern Tobacco

AL-WAHA

Mazaya

AlFakherdr

Al-Tawareg Tobacco

Shiazo

MujeebSons

Fantasia

Social Smoke

AL RAYAN Hookah

Cloud Tobacco

Haze Tobacco

Alchemisttobacco

Fumari

Dekang

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Single Flavor

Mixed Flavor

Segment by Application

Group Use

Personal Use

