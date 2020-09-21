Shisha Tobacco Market 2020-2026: Global Industry Trends, Growth, Share, Size And Forecast Research Report

Shisha tobacco (also known as waterpipe tobacco, maassel, hookah, narghile, or argileh) is smoked with a shisha (waterpipe). Shisha tobacco comes in different flavors, such as apple, mint, cherry, chocolate, coconut, licorice, cappuccino, and watermelon.
There are mainly two type product of hookah tobacco market: Single Flavor and Mixed Flavor.
The global Shisha Tobacco market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Shisha Tobacco volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Shisha Tobacco market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.
Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Shisha Tobacco in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.
For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Shisha Tobacco manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Nakhla
Godfrey Phillips India
Starbuzz
Eastern Tobacco
AL-WAHA
Mazaya
AlFakherdr
Al-Tawareg Tobacco
Shiazo
MujeebSons
Fantasia
Social Smoke
AL RAYAN Hookah
Cloud Tobacco
Haze Tobacco
Alchemisttobacco
Fumari
Dekang
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Single Flavor
Mixed Flavor
Segment by Application
Group Use
Personal Use
