Global Outdoor Power Equipment Market Share, Forecast, Sales by Key Players like Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (Japan), Bosch (Germany), Schiller Ground Care (US)

As the world continues to deal with COVID-19, economies are moving into recession, official counts of cases and deaths from COVID-19 have passed 4,000,000 and 280,000 at the time of this report. Many government announced a plan on reopening the national economy, but many countries are still at the stage of rising.

On a more positive note, we are already seeing signs of recovery as the COVID-19 risk is declining in China. Chinese original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and suppliers are ramping up production. And there are increased investments in digital footprints in manufacturing. OEMs in other parts of the world are offering incentives to drive sales. OMR published a report for global Outdoor Power Equipment market in this environment.

In terms of revenue, this research report indicated that the global Outdoor Power Equipment market was valued at USD XXX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach a value of USD XXX million by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % over the forecast period 2021-2026. Correspondingly, the forecast analysis of Outdoor Power Equipment industry comprises of China, USA, Japan, India, Korea and South America, with the production and revenue data in each of the sub-segments.

The Husqvarna Group (Sweden) aims at producing XX Outdoor Power Equipment in 2020, with XX % production to take place in global market, Deere & Company (US) accounts for a volume share of XX %.

Regional Segmentation (Value; Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026) of Outdoor Power Equipment Market by OMR Include

China

EU

USA

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

South America

Competitive Analysis; Who are the Major Players in Outdoor Power Equipment Market?

Husqvarna Group (Sweden)

Deere & Company (US)

Toro (US)

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Stihl Group (Germany)

MTD Products (US)

Ariens Company (US)

Yamabiko Corporation (Japan)

Stanley Black & Decker (US)

Techtronic Industries (Hong Kong)

Briggs & Stratton Corporation (US)

STIGA S.p.A. (Italy)

AL-KO KOBER GROUP (Germany)

Emak S.p.A. (Italy)

Bosch (Germany)

Makita (Japan)

Schiller Ground Care (US)

Excel Industries, Inc. (US)

CHERVON Group (China)

Jacobsen (Textron Company, US)

Major Type of Outdoor Power Equipment Covered in OMR report:

Lawn Mowers

Saws

Trimmers & Edgers

Blowers

Tillers & Cultivators

Snow Throwers

Others

Application Segments Covered in OMR Market

Commercial

Residential/DIY

