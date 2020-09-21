Why Dynamics of Organ Care System Market For Lungs Is Changing Drastically? What If History Is Any Guide?

The spread of the COVID-19 pandemic has brought a positive impact on the global organ care system for the lungs industry. Lung transplantation is still witnessing newer heights in the global market. Key players are highlighting mainly on the newer and innovative business strategies to strengthen the footprint in the market during and post-pandemic period.

The recently published research report by Research Dive reflects on the influence of COVID-19 pandemic on the present and forthcoming growth of the global organ care system for lungs industry. This is professional and all-inclusive research articulated by specialists by evaluating the major growth driving factors, important regional market situations, future opportunities and scope, and trends & developments in the market during the COVID-19 outbreak.

• Highlights of the Report:

The market is anticipated to perceive growth owing to the mounting demand for increasing adoption of organ care system for lungs in the healthcare industry due to enhanced security for lung transplants during the course of the pandemic.

Significant growth has been recorded by the global organ care system for lungs market in recent years. The report reveals that the global organ care system for the lungs industry is estimated to garner a revenue of $6,577.5 million by the end of 2026, at a CAGR of 21.8% during the forecast period. The unprecedented outbreak of coronavirus has helped the growth of the market in a fairly positive way. During the crisis, the market has collected a revenue of $2,065.6 million in 2020, crossing the pre-COVID market estimations of $1,960.7 million owing to the importance of organ care against lung failure.

• Factors Driving the Market Growth amid COVID-19 Pandemic:

As per the estimation of our analyst, the rising adoption of the organ care system for the lungs system by patients with lung failure is attributing to the growth of the global organ care system for lungs industry during this hard time. The latest report published by Research Dive on the global organ care system for lungs market reveals the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on market growth. Before the rise of the pandemic, the market was expected to grow at a CAGR of 19% from 2020 to 2026. However, the sudden outburst of the COVID-19 pandemic has fueled market growth. Market experts have estimated that the market will grow at a growth rate of 21.8%, post-COVID-19 upheaval.

• Current COVID-19 Impacted Scenario of the Market:

According to the report, the global organ care system for lungs market is projected to maintain a sustainable growth post the pandemic. Some of the significant organizations are mainly focusing on R&D and product launching to stay safe for the post-pandemic impact of the COVID-19. For instance, new clinical research has shown that one-third of ventilated patients have decreased deaths by new drug dexamethasone, which suppresses the immune system worldwide. The leading players of the market are focused on developing new, innovative strategies to sustain market growth.

• Future Scope of the Market:

The system of organ care aims to protect the donor organ and reduces the time for the immediate donation. These devices will monitor for the organ needed and keep it available for transplantation if and when necessary. In order to develop increased security during transplantations, scientists continue to make significant improvements to the healthcare industry. That has led to the expansion of the market for lungs in organ care systems over the last few years.

The leading players and new entrants are expected to bring in some newer innovative advances and rewarding opportunities for the market in upcoming years. The report offers the following information of the major players in the market: business overview – financial performance, product portfolio, recent strategic moves & developments, and SWOT analysis.

