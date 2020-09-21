Synthetic Biology Is Expected to Double Its Market Size in Upcoming Years

The Synthetic Biology Market 2018 research by Big Market Research. It offers a feasibility analysis for investment and returns supported with data on development trend analysis across important regions of the world.

Synthetic biology is a new interdisciplinary area that involves the application of engineering principles to biology. It aims at the (re-)design and fabrication of biological components and systems that do not already exist in the natural world. Synthetic biology combines chemical synthesis of DNA with growing knowledge of genomics to enable researchers to quickly manufacture catalogued DNA sequences and assemble them into new genomes.

The synthetic biology market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 28.2% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025. The market for synthetic biology is estimated to reach US$ 56,044.9 Mn in 2025.

The “Synthetic Biology Market” globally is a standout amongst the most emergent and astoundingly approved sectors. This worldwide market has been developing at a higher pace with the development of imaginative frameworks and a developing end-client tendency.

Top Companies in Synthetic Biology Market are – Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck Kraal, Novozymes, Agilent Technologies, Amyris, GenScript, Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc., Twist Bioscience, New England Biolabs, Synthetic Genomics Inc.

In our study, we have segmented the synthetic biology market by product, technology and application. On the basis of product, the market is segmented into enzymes, oligonucleotides, chassis organisms and xenon-nucleic acids. Enzymes acquired the largest market among the products due to its wide range of applications in healthcare. On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into gene synthesis, genome engineering, measurement and modeling, cloning and sequencing, nanotechnology, and others. Gene synthesis has the largest market share among the technologies due to an increasing research and development activities in genetics and growing number of market players offering products and solutions for gene synthesis.

On the basis of application, global synthetic biology market is segmented into industrial applications, food and agriculture, medical applications, environmental applications, and others.

Geographically, the market for synthetic biology is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South and Central America (S&CAM).

The market for synthetic biology is witnessing a potential growth rate during the previous years and is expected to witness similar trend in the coming years. Global synthetic biology market is driven by extensive use of enzymes kits and other gene synthesis products in research institutes and academics.

