Thriving: Future of the Global Content Marketing Industry

Clothes, shoes, automobiles, gadgets, headgears, and many more things need to be promoted in the market; one way to do so is via content marketing. The content marketing industry is gaining reputation because it outlives the traditional methods of marketing. Gone are the days when products were advertised through radio, brochures, flyers, and magazines. In today’s time, internet rules the world and content marketing via social media websites is gaining heights.

Download Sample Report and know How Social Media Channel will be the Most Lucrative @ https://www.researchdive.com/download-sample/247

What is Content Marketing?

This is a method in which content is collected, organized, created and then distributed to the potential audiences. The content generated must be customer friendly, appealing, and attractive to the people. The content must focus on solving daily life issues and provide appropriate solutions to the relevant problems arising in today’s time. The content marketing strategy is widely used by leading companies in promoting their product and services.

The COVID-19 Impact on the Content Marketing Industry

In the last several months, the world has been in a chaotic situation due to the transmission of the novel coronavirus. The entire economy has faced the brunt of the pandemic. However, the content marketing industry is flourishing because people need quality content for brand promotions, uplifting sales, and generating profits on a more important basis to save their businesses in this crisis. According to a report published by Research Dive, the content marketing industry is predicted to grow with a CAGR of 16.2% by 2026. COVID-19 has thus created more opportunities in this industry.

Gears for Running the Content Marketing Industry:

The driving force for the content marketing industry is the internet. This has sparked the entire industry to thrive for measures that would attract the audiences. Some of the trending tools used are as follows:

E-mail:

The primary aim for content marketing industry must be to build and nurture emails. According to a research, every dollar that is spent on email marketing results in acquiring 38 dollars. The email strategy flourishes if something is given to the customers in exchange, like eBooks, analytical reports and webinars.

The probability of opening emails rises if the recipient’s name is added to it, thus, boosting the traffic of the product. Newsletters can be distributed through emails, along with the latest updates of the blogs. Apart from this, it is recommended that the emails are sent to the customized audiences that know the importance of the product or service.

Blogs:

Updating blogs repeatedly can enhance the traffic by 74%, thus, ensuring strong outputs. Blogs requires consistency that can form a healthy base for the website. The widely used tactic in blog is the ROI (Return on Investment), this boosts investments, business goals, and has huge impact on the blogs.

Blogs must possess a purpose, well-defined target audience, own thoughts and feelings, visuals, and social media links. This helps in creating an appealing website that is preferred by the Google’s search engine. Usage of relevant keywords helps in generating search engine optimization (SEO)

Case studies:

Such type of information deals with real life incidences that may relate to the people. These stories form a link with the customers and connect them instantly. The case studies usually focus on the problems and how a product or service can eliminate them.

Videos:

Videos are a form of visual source that grab the audience’s attention immediately. The dynamics about the product or service is explained in 3 to 4 minutes video. Videos are convincing because they add visual effects that can explain the concepts with clarity. Vox pop, animation, Facebook live, Vlogs, web demos and virtual reality are some of the famously used visual platforms.

Info graphics:

These are a fun way to understand the features of a product or a service. They are a source of information, entertainment, and education. The designs are creative, appealing and attractive for the normal audiences.

Testimonials:

The customer’s comments about a particular service or a product play a crucial role in boosting the demand and sales. Such testimonials are published on the website along with a picture for reference.

Webinars:

These are online seminars that take place on multiple video conferencing apps like zoom, Google meet, Hangouts, Skype, and WebEx. Such seminars are created and hosted for the audience to share thoughts and sell products and services. Webinars could be live or recorded, plus they can be in collaboration with other brands. These collaborations bring multiple sources and expertise under one roof, thus, promoting a unique marketing strategy.

User-generated Content:

Various newspapers and magazines have a column called ‘letters to the editor’. This column engages the audience by providing a platform for expressing their perspectives. Similarly, the content marketing industry makes use of consumers for promoting products. This method is cost effective, unique and creative.

Check out How COVID-19 impact on the Global Content Marketing Industry. Click here to Connect with Analyst @ https://www.researchdive.com/connect-to-analyst/247

Branches of Content:

Type and mode of content creation plays a significant role in capturing people’s interest. Some of the categories adopted by the content marketing industry are as follows:

Written:

The written content includes the following:

Product descriptions

Landing pages

White papers

FAQs

Press releases

Audio:

Podcasts

Recorded interviews

Webinars

Social Media:

Hash tag campaigns

Polls/surveys

Contests/quizzes

Complementary social media posts

Content is King:

Google search engine may fade away if there is nothing new for the people. Content rules the internet and skillful content generators are the kingmakers of the content marketing industry.

About Us:

Research Dive is a market research firm based in Pune, India. Maintaining the integrity and authenticity of the services, the firm provides the services that are solely based on its exclusive data model, compelled by the 360-degree research methodology, which guarantees comprehensive and accurate analysis. With unprecedented access to several paid data resources, team of expert researchers, and strict work ethic, the firm offers insights that are extremely precise and reliable. Scrutinizing relevant news releases, government publications, decades of trade data, and technical & white papers, Research dive deliver the required services to its clients well within the required timeframe. Its expertise is focused on examining niche markets, targeting its major driving factors, and spotting threatening hindrances. Complementarily, it also has a seamless collaboration with the major industry aficionado that further offers its research an edge.

Contact us:

Mr. Abhishek Paliwal

Research Dive

30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York

NY 10005 (P)

+ 91 (788) 802-9103 (India)

+1 (917) 444-1262 (US)

Toll Free: +1-888-961-4454

E-mail: [email protected]

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive-1385542314927521

Blog: https://www.researchdive.com/blog

Follow us: https://marketinsightinformation.blogspot.com/