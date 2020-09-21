Update Information: Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Research Report, Leading Players, Industry Size, Segments, Revenue, and Forecast Analysis

The global fraud detection & prevention market is anticipated to garner $145.7 billion at a CAGR of 29.6% by the end of 2026, according to a report by Research Dive. The comprehensive analysis provides a brief outlook on the real-time scenario of the market including other aspects such as dynamics of the market, growth and restraining factors, challenges, and opportunities during the forecast period. The report also offers the figures of pre-pandemic and real-time market which makes it easier and more beneficial for the new participants to understand the real-time market.

Factor Impacting the CAGR Figures Pre and during COVID-19

The report reveals the real-time CAGR garnered by the market during the pandemic. According to the report, the fraud detection & prevention market has recorded a CAGR of 29.6% during recent months, while it was expected to be only 26.5% in the pre-Covid-19 scenario. The reason can be attributed to the rising threat of data breaching in organizations as most of them are opting the ‘work from home’ option for safety and security of their employees.

Factors Impacting the Market Size in the Pre-COVID and Real-time Scenario

According to the report, the real-time market size has surpassed the pre-Covid-19 estimations. The real-time market size has reached a revenue of $31.5 billion, while it was estimated to reach to $30.0 billion in a previous analysis of the market. Increasing necessity of constant monitoring of all the employees’ systems to prevent the threat of data breaching with the rise of ‘work from home’ culture has attributed to the growth of the market.

Post Pandemic Insights

As per the report, the global fraud detection & detection market will continue the growth even after the pandemic. The leading players of the market are emphasizing on research and development and strategies such as merger and acquisition to continue the growth of the market after the pandemic ends.

