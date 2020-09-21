Demand Analysis: How COVID-19 affect the growth of Post Production Market

The global post production market is likely to witness a decrease in the market size due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a new report published by Research Dive, the global post production market garnered a revenue of $16,398.8 million in 2018 and is projected to surpass $25,463.6 million by 2026. Comprehensive analysis on drivers, lucrative opportunities, restraints, and strategies implemented by several governments & key market players to sustain in the COVID-19 crisis are further provided in the report.

Pre Market Scenario and Current Market Situation

The global post production market was predicted to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% by 2026 prior to the COVID-19 crisis. However, the global market is now projected to rise at a CAGR of 5.7% after the COVID-19 pandemic by 2026. This is majorly owing to the increasing adoption of cloud services in the post-production stage.

The predicted pre-COVID-19 market size for the post-production industry was $18,237.9 million in 2020 and is expected to witness a drastic downfall and reach up to $8,207.1 million due to COVID-19 pandemic. This is mainly due to the shutting down of entertainment industries and movie productions to prevent the spread of life-threatening coronavirus. Moreover, various industry players have postponed their movie releases in this pandemic, which is affecting the market growth. For instance, Walt Disney has postponed the dates of “Doctor Strange in the Metauniverse of Madness” movie from November 2021 to March 2022, due to the halt in post- production work such as graphics and 3D effects.

Bouncing Back After Pandemic Crisis

The global market is anticipated to observe a significant growth post-COVID-19 pandemic majorly owing to huge investments and incorporation of technological advancements by market players in the post-production stages. For instance, Walt Disney Studios, in July 2018 launched “StudioLAB,” a new creative space for filmmakers to work and collaborate on the latest projects. Such initiatives are bound to show a positive change in the market revenue in the coming years.

