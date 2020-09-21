COVID-19 Update: Global Ultrafine Silica Fume (Microsilica) Market is Expected to Grow at a Healthy CAGR with Top players: Elkem (Blue Star), Globe Specialty Metals (Ferroglobe), FerroAtlántica (Ferroglobe), Finnfjord, RW Silicium GmbH, etc. | InForGrowth

The report titled Ultrafine Silica Fume (Microsilica) Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)”, delivers an in-depth analysis of the Ultrafine Silica Fume (Microsilica) market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Ultrafine Silica Fume (Microsilica) industry. Growth of the overall Ultrafine Silica Fume (Microsilica) market has also been forecasted for the period 2018-2022, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19:

Ultrafine Silica Fume (Microsilica) Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Ultrafine Silica Fume (Microsilica) industry.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Ultrafine Silica Fume (Microsilica) market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The research report segments the market from a relevancy perspective into the below segments and sub-segments with the quantitative analysis done from 2017 to 2025 considering 2019 as the base year for the research. Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for each respective segment and sub-segment is calculated for the forecast period from 2019 to 2025 to provide a reference for growth potential.

Ultrafine Silica Fume (Microsilica) market segmented on the basis of Product Type:

Densified Silica Fume

Semi Densified Silica Fume

Undensified Silica Fume

Ultrafine Silica Fume (Microsilica) market segmented on the basis of Application:

Concrete

Refractory

Others

The major players profiled in this report include:

Elkem (Blue Star)

Globe Specialty Metals (Ferroglobe)

FerroAtlántica (Ferroglobe)

Finnfjord

RW Silicium GmbH

Wacker

CCMA

Fesil

Washington Mills

Dow Corning

Simcoa Operations

Elkon Products

OFZ

a.s.

Minasligas

Erdos Metallurgy

Wuhan Mewreach

WINITOOR

East Lansing Technology

Lixinyuan Microsilica

All Minmetal International

Blue Star

QingHai WuTong

Sichuan Langtian

Jinyi Silicon Materials

Renhe

Linyuan Micro-Silica Fume