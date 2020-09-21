Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis (PPMS) Detailed Epidemiology Perspective and Understanding by DelveInsight

(Albany, US) DelveInsight has launched a new report on Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis Epidemiology

DelveInsight’s ‘Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis (PPMS) – Epidemiology Forecast to 2030′ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis (PPMS) epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Primary-progressive multiple sclerosis (PPMS) is a neurodegenerative disease that interferes with the brain’s ability to control the body. There are four main types of MS: relapsing-remitting MS (RRMS), primary-progressive MS (PPMS), secondary-progressive MS (SPMS), and progressive-relapsing MS. Each type might be mild, moderate, or severe. PPMS is characterized by worsening neurologic function (accumulation of disability) from the onset of symptoms, without early relapses or remissions.

Primary-progressive multiple sclerosis Epidemiology

PPMS can be further characterized at different points in time as either active (with an occasional relapse and/or evidence of new MRI activity) or not active, as well as with progression (evidence of disease worsening on an objective measure of change over time, with or without relapse or new MRI activity) or without progression. The occurrence and severity of PPMS symptoms vary with each person. Symptoms include headaches, pain in the legs and feet, back pain, muscle spasms, trouble in walking, vision problems, etc. In addition, this condition affects men and women equally.

Primary-progressive multiple sclerosis Key facts

As per the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, about 15% of the total estimated MS patients in the United States with multiple sclerosis (MS) have the primary progressive form of the disease (PPMS).

According to a study by Costa-Arpín et al. (2020), in a Spanish cohort, 71.17% had relapsing-remitting MS, 16.55% secondary progressive MS, 7.59% primary progressive MS, and 0.69% progressive relapsing MS.

As per the estimates provided by Columbia University Medical Center (2018), on average, people with the primary progressive form of MS start having symptoms between ages 35 and 39.

According to a review article titled “Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis” published by Giovannon et al. (2012), the female to male ratio is generally 1:1 with regard to PPMS and 2 or even 3:1 for relapse onset disease. As seen by changes in the sex ratio, the increasing female preponderance of MS seems to be driven by relapse-onset disease, with the incidence of PPMS remaining relatively constant.

Primary-progressive multiple sclerosis Report Scope

The Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis (PPMS) report covers a detailed overview explaining its causes, symptoms, classification, pathophysiology, diagnosis and treatment patterns

The Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis (PPMS) Epidemiology Report and Model provide an overview of the risk factors and global trends of Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis (PPMS) in the seven major markets (7MM:US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan)

The report provides insight about the historical and forecasted patient pool of Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis (PPMS) in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan

The report helps to recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population

The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis (PPMS)

The report provides the segmentation of the Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis (PPMS) epidemiology

Table of content

The Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis (PPMS) Epidemiology Model developed by DelveInsight is easy to navigate, interactive with dashboards, and epidemiology based with transparent and consistent methodologies. Moreover, the model supports data presented in the report and showcases disease trends over 11-year forecast period using reputable sources

