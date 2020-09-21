Growth Hormone Deficiency (GHD) Detailed Epidemiology Perspective and Understanding by DelveInsight

(Albany, US) DelveInsight has launched a new report on Growth Hormone Deficiency Epidemiology

DelveInsight’s ‘Growth Hormone Deficiency (GHD) – Epidemiology Forecast to 2030′ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Growth Hormone Deficiency (GHD) epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Growth hormone deficiency (GHD) is a condition where the pituitary gland is unable to make enough growth hormone. It can be caused by damage to the pituitary gland or another gland called the hypothalamus. The injury can occur before birth (congenital), or during or after birth (acquired). A third category has no known or diagnosable cause (idiopathic). GHD may be caused by a tumor in the brain. These tumors are normally located at the site of the pituitary gland or the nearby hypothalamus region of the brain. In children and adults, serious head injuries, infections, and radiation treatments can also because GHD, which is known as acquired GHD (AGHD). However, in rare cases, GHD can be part of a genetic syndrome such as Turner syndrome and Prader-Willi syndrome. Additionally, in many cases, the cause of GHD is not known or idiopathic.

View Free Sample Page:- https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/growth-hormone-deficiency-ghd-epidemiology-forecast

Growth hormone deficiency Epidemiology

Other symptoms of GHD include low self-esteem due to developmental delays, reduced bone strength which may lead to more frequent fractures, especially in older adults, fatigue, sensitivity to hot or cold temperatures, depression, lack of concentration, poor memory, bouts of anxiety or emotional distress. Additionally, adults with AGHD typically have high levels of fat in the blood and high cholesterol and are at greater risk for diabetes and heart disease. To diagnose the GHD, the healthcare providers check for conditions such as normal variations of growth, such as short familial stature; other disorders, such as thyroid hormone deficiency or kidney disease, and genetic conditions, can be identified using blood tests, X-ray, CT Scan, and MRI. Treatment is mainly done with daily injections of synthetic growth hormone, and the results are often seen just after 3-4 months of starting the treatment regimen. The treatment can last several years until late puberty when growing is finished.

Growth hormone deficiency Key Facts

As per the study by Bonfig et al. (2019) titled “Mini Review/Commentary: Growth Hormone Treatment in Children with Type 1 Diabetes,” the prevalence of GHD ranges between 1/3500 and 1/8700 in Germany.

According to the Boston Children’s Hospital, about 1 in 4,000–10,000 children have GHD. Shimatsu et al. conducted a large scale study titled “Clinical characteristics of Japanese adults with growth hormone deficiency: a HypoCCS database study,” which suggested that among the patient pool(n = 349) included in the study, a greater proportion (80%) of Japanese adults had adult-onset GHD than childhood-onset GHD

As per a study by Bujanova et al. (2015) titled “Management of growth hormone deficiency in adults,” the estimated prevalence of AGHD in the United Kingdom was approximately 1 in 10,000 (a total of approximately 6,380 patients). Moreover, if childhood-onset GHD was added to this number, then prevalence becomes 1/10,000 –1/3,500.

Brod et al. (2017) published a study titled “Understanding burden of illness for child growth hormone deficiency,” which suggested that the prevalence of childhood GHD was within the range 1.8–2.9/10,000 in Europe and the US. The study also suggested that the incidence of childhood-onset GHD was approximately 2.58 for males and 1.70 for females per 100,000.

According to the Growth Hormone Foundation estimates, more than 50,000 adults in the United States are growth hormone deficient, and 6,000 new cases are reported each year, including GHD children who transition to GHD as an adult.

Growth hormone deficiency Report Scope

The Growth Hormone Deficiency (GHD) report covers a detailed overview explaining its causes, symptoms, classification, pathophysiology, diagnosis and treatment patterns

The Growth Hormone Deficiency (GHD) Epidemiology Report and Model provide an overview of the risk factors and global trends of Growth Hormone Deficiency (GHD) in the seven major markets (7MM:US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan)

The report provides insight about the historical and forecasted patient pool of Growth Hormone Deficiency (GHD) in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan

The report helps to recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population

The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of Growth Hormone Deficiency (GHD)

The report provides the segmentation of the Growth Hormone Deficiency (GHD) epidemiology

Download free sample page:- https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/growth-hormone-deficiency-ghd-epidemiology-forecast

Table of content

Key Insights Executive Summary of Growth Hormone Deficiency (GHD) Growth Hormone Deficiency (GHD): Disease Background and Overview Patient Journey Epidemiology and Patient Population Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices KOL Views Unmet Needs Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer About DelveInsight

Why should you buy this report?

The Growth Hormone Deficiency (GHD) Epidemiology report will allow the user to –

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global Growth Hormone Deficiency (GHD) market

Quantify patient populations in the global Growth Hormone Deficiency (GHD) market to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans

Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the age groups and sex that present the best opportunities for Growth Hormone Deficiency (GHD) therapeutics in each of the markets covered

Understand the magnitude of Growth Hormone Deficiency (GHD) population by its epidemiology

The Growth Hormone Deficiency (GHD) Epidemiology Model developed by DelveInsight is easy to navigate, interactive with dashboards, and epidemiology based with transparent and consistent methodologies. Moreover, the model supports data presented in the report and showcases disease trends over 11-year forecast period using reputable sources

Related Reports

About Us

DelveInsight is a Business Consulting and Market research company, providing expert business solutions for life science vertical and offering quintessential advisory services in the areas of R&D, Strategy Formulation, Operations, Competitive Intelligence, Competitive Landscaping, and Mergers & Acquisitions.

Contact Us

Shruti Thakur

[email protected]

+91-9650213330