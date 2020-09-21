End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) Detailed Epidemiology Perspective and Understanding by DelveInsight

(Albany, US) DelveInsight has launched a new report on End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) Epidemiology

DelveInsight’s ‘End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) – Epidemiology Forecast to 2030′ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

End-stage renal disease (ESRD) also known as end-stage renal failure is the final, permanent stage of chronic kidney disease, where kidney function has declined to the point that the kidneys can no longer function on their own. In this condition, kidneys are only functioning at 10–15% of their normal capacity. A patient with end-stage renal failure must receive dialysis or kidney transplantation in order to survive for more than a few weeks. Patients may experience a wide variety of symptoms as kidney failure progresses. These include fatigue, drowsiness, decrease in urination or inability to urinate, dry skin, itchy skin, headache, weight loss, nausea, bone pain, skin and nail changes, and easy bruising. Some of the risk factors for developing chronic kidney disease—that could ultimately lead to end-stage renal failure—include diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, drug abuse, blockages in the urinary tract, family history, inflammation, and some genetic disorders.

End-Stage Renal Disease Epidemiology

Diabetic nephropathy (DN) is one of the most common complications of diabetes and the leading cause of end- stage renal disease (ESRD). Approximately 30–40% of diabetes mellitus patients in the world progress to ESRD, which emphasizes the effect of genetic factors on DN. The End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) epidemiology division provides insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trend for every seven major countries. The End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) epidemiology data are studied through all possible division to give a better understanding of the Disease scenario in 7MM. The End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) epidemiology segment covers the epidemiology data in the US, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the UK), and Japan from 2017 to 2030. It also helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies, survey reports and views of key opinion leaders.

End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) Key Facts

ESRD is more common in men than women; however, statistics vary little across different regions. Based on the US Renal Data System (USRDS) annual data report, the prevalence of chronic renal failure between the years 2007 and 2011 was higher in women (15.1%) than in men (12.1%). However in most recent US Renal Data System, 57.8% of the patients with a new onset ESRD were men.

According to the National Center for Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion, about 15% of adults in the US are estimated to have chronic kidney disease. Chronic kidney disease can often be treated before it progresses to end-stage renal failure or leads to other health problems.

The study conducted by Abbasi et al., titled “End-stage renal disease” estimates that the prevalence of ESRD in the US in 2007 was 1,698 cases per million population. In 2007, Japan also observed relatively high prevalence, i.e., 2,060 cases per million population of ESRD, which included only people receiving maintenance dialysis.

Based on the US Renal Data System (USRDS) annual data report, the prevalence of chronic renal failure between the years 2007 and 2011 was higher in women (15.1%) than in men (12.1%).

