3D Projector Market worth USD 4.9 billion by the end of the year 2025

According to BlueWeave Consulting, The 3D projector market is projected to grow from USD 2.9 billion in 2018 to USD 4.9 billion by the end of the year 2025, at a CAGR of over 7.78% during the forecast period 2019-2025. The global 3D projector market is growing owing to several factors. The expanding utilization of 3D projectors for different settings and occasions and developing a pattern of appropriation of laser projectors give a chance to the market development. The use of advanced technology in the educational sector is one of the major factors driving the growth of the 3D projector market. Also, the growing popularity of laser projectors is expected to boost the growth of the market.

Laser projectors produce more extravagant and progressively exact colors as well as show higher effectiveness, low commotion, more prominent speed, and longer life. Such advantages are urging a few sellers to give laser innovation in 3D projectors. The rising prominence of laser projectors is relied upon to affect general market development positively. However, technical and operational hindrances with the DLP projectors, higher costs in comparison to the traditional projectors, and availability of various substitutes may restrict the growth of the entire 3D projector industry during the forecast period.

DLP technology offers specialized and auxiliary points of interest to a projector. A 3D projector with DLP technology offers high local difference and is relatively smaller and lighter than an LCD-or LCoS-based 3D projector. DLP projectors give higher brilliance and utilize less control. With different points of interest, for example, smoother video and splendid, brilliant picture projection, DLP innovation has turned into the most utilized technology in 3D projectors, particularly for film applications.

The idea of multiplexes has pulled in enormous spectators over the globe. With 3D motion pictures picking up popularity among spectators in different nations, distinctive film generation organizations are concentrating on delivering 3D motion pictures. The film industry is moving to 3D-empowered projectors to provide a realistic and live experience. Likewise, the reception of computerized screens around the world, with a noteworthy level of screens being 3D, is impelling the 3D projector market; in this way, the market for film applications is required to hold a considerable portion of the market by 2024.

The APAC or Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. With a growing number of major players offering 3D projectors at an affordable rate, the global 3D projector market is growing during the forecast period. The 3D projectors are being exceedingly adopted in gaming applications, education, cinema, and home theater, which, in turn, expands the growth of the 3D projector market.

Major players in the global 3D projector market includes companies like Vivitek Corporation (Taiwan), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), BenQ Corporation (Taiwan), NEC Display Solutions (Japan), Christie Digital (US), Viewsonic (US), JVCKenwood Corporation (Japan), Digital Projection (UK), Sony Corporation (Japan), Optoma (Taiwan), Seiko Epson Corporation (Japan), Barco (Belgium), Boxlight (US), InFocus Corporation (US), Sim2 BV (Italy), Dell (US), Canon Inc. (Japan), Wolf Cinema (US), Dukane (US), and Acer Inc. (Taiwan).

May 2018, Xgimi (China) launched XGIMI H2 that is a full HD 3D projector at a low cost for various home theater applications.

March 2018, Optoma launced UHD51, Now Movie fans and gamers can now enjoy impressive 4K UHD cinema quality images in Full 3D. It is the first in Optoma’s 4K range that supports Full 3D

