Robot Operating System (ROS) Market to reach US$ 517 million by the year 2025

According to BlueWeave Consulting, The Global Robot Operating System (ROS) Market is projected to grow from USD 352 million in 2018 to USD 517 million by the year 2025, at a CAGR of over 11.2% during the forecast period 2019-2025. The global robot operating system market is growing owing to various factors.

The rising adoption of low-cost industrial robots is one of the significant factors for the growth of the Robot Operating System (ROS) market. The wide-scale adoption rate of the Robot Operating System (ROS) market is anticipated to grow during the forecast period, owing to the increasing industrial automation, Research, and Development (R&D) funds for execution of the collaborative modular robots. Increasing demand for the Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS) based model also supported the upsurge of the market.

These market evaluations have been broken down by considering the effect of various political, social, financial, and innovative factors alongside the present market elements influencing the Robot Operating System (ROS) market development. With the assistance of ROS, complexities of software engineering while at the same time, creating apply robotic projects are decreased. ROS builds the speed of programming advancement and software development along with helping to redistribute it as it incorporates coordinated toolsets and frameworks for robotics development. These components help analysts and engineers to embrace ROS into their apply robotics research and development activities.

The type segment of the Robot Operating System (ROS) market is expected to boost during the forecast period. The market for collaborative and industrial robots is extending at a fast pace, and the ROS market is rapidly taking action accordingly. The development of robotic technology has changed how business organizations are handling their daily activities. The reception of modern industrial robots in the manufacturing business is because of their ability to perform risky and monotonous undertakings with predictable precision and accuracy.

The emerging key players in the Robot Operating System (ROS) market include companies like Denso (Japan), Microsoft (US), Omron Corporation (Japan), Universal Robotics (Denmark), ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), FANUC (Japan), KUKA AG (Germany), Yaskawa Electric Corporation (Japan), Clearpath Robots (Canada), iRobot Corporation (US), Stanley Innovation (US), Husarion (Poland), and Rethink Robotics (Germany). They have received natural and inorganic systems, for example, new item dispatches, acquisitions, business developments, and associations, to extend their business reach and drive their business revenue development.

