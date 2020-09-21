More than 150 industry players across the world are presently engaged in evaluating the potential of nearly 300 next generation immune checkpoint modulators for the treatment of multiple disease indications, claims Roots Analysis

Over time, significant strides have been made in immune checkpoint research, resulting in the discovery of several inhibitory (LAG-3, TIM-3, TIGIT, VISTA and B7-H3) and stimulatory receptors (OX40, ICOS, GITR, 4-1BB and CD40), which are being investigated as potential targets for therapy development. Further, studies of combinatorial immune checkpoint blockade / co-stimulation, targeting newly identified checkpoints along with known checkpoint inhibitor therapies, have demonstrated promising clinical outcomes as well.

The USD 12 billion (by 2030) financial opportunity within the Next Generation Immune Checkpoint Modulators Market has been analyzed across the following segments:

Target Disease Indication

Breast Cancer

Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

Colorectal Cancer

Head and Neck Cancer

Lung Cancer

Lupus Nephritis

Melanoma

Multiple Myeloma

Primary Sjögren’s Syndrome

Others

Target Immune Checkpoint

B7-H3

CD38

CD40

CD47

Others

Mechanism of Action

Inhibitory

Stimulatory

Therapeutic Modality

Monoclonal Antibody

Small Molecule

Type of Therapy

Monotherapy

Combination Therapy

Route of Administration

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Others

Key Geographical Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World

The Next Generation Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors and Stimulators Market, 2020-2030 report features the following companies, which we identified to be key players in this domain:

Bristol Myers Squibb

GlaxoSmithKline

Incyte

Novartis

Trillium Therapeutics

Table of Contents

Preface Executive Summary Introduction Current Market Landscape: Clinical and Preclinical Molecules Market Landscape: Therapies Targeting Cd47 Market Landscape: Therapies Targeting 4-1bb Clinical Trial Analysis Company Profiles: Next Generation Inhibitors and Stimulators Academic Grants Analysis Partnerships and Collaborations Target Competitiveness Analysis Big Pharma Initiatives Market Forecast and Opportunity Analysis Concluding Remarks Executive Insights Appendix 1: Tabulated Data Appendix 2: List of Companies and Organizations

