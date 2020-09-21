More than 150 industry players across the world are presently engaged in evaluating the potential of nearly 300 next generation immune checkpoint modulators for the treatment of multiple disease indications, claims Roots Analysis

Over time, significant strides have been made in immune checkpoint research, resulting in the discovery of several inhibitory (LAG-3, TIM-3, TIGIT, VISTA and B7-H3) and stimulatory receptors (OX40, ICOS, GITR, 4-1BB and CD40), which are being investigated as potential targets for therapy development. Further, studies of combinatorial immune checkpoint blockade / co-stimulation, targeting newly identified checkpoints along with known checkpoint inhibitor therapies, have demonstrated promising clinical outcomes as well.
The USD 12 billion (by 2030) financial opportunity within the Next Generation Immune Checkpoint Modulators Market has been analyzed across the following segments:
Target Disease Indication
- Breast Cancer
- Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
- Colorectal Cancer
- Head and Neck Cancer
- Lung Cancer
- Lupus Nephritis
- Melanoma
- Multiple Myeloma
- Primary Sjögren’s Syndrome
- Others
Target Immune Checkpoint
- B7-H3
- CD38
- CD40
- CD47
- Others
Mechanism of Action
- Inhibitory
- Stimulatory
Therapeutic Modality
- Monoclonal Antibody
- Small Molecule
- Type of Therapy
- Monotherapy
- Combination Therapy
- Route of Administration
- Intravenous
- Subcutaneous
- Others
Key Geographical Regions
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World
Read Detailed Analysis: https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/view_document/immune-checkpoint-inhibitors/303.html
The Next Generation Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors and Stimulators Market, 2020-2030 report features the following companies, which we identified to be key players in this domain:
- Bristol Myers Squibb
- GlaxoSmithKline
- Incyte
- Novartis
- Trillium Therapeutics
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Executive Summary
- Introduction
- Current Market Landscape: Clinical and Preclinical Molecules
- Market Landscape: Therapies Targeting Cd47
- Market Landscape: Therapies Targeting 4-1bb
- Clinical Trial Analysis
- Company Profiles: Next Generation Inhibitors and Stimulators
- Academic Grants Analysis
- Partnerships and Collaborations
- Target Competitiveness Analysis
- Big Pharma Initiatives
- Market Forecast and Opportunity Analysis
- Concluding Remarks
- Executive Insights
- Appendix 1: Tabulated Data
- Appendix 2: List of Companies and Organizations
For more information, please click on the following link:
https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/view_document/immune-checkpoint-inhibitors/303.html
About Roots Analysis
Roots Analysis is one of the fastest growing market research companies, sharing fresh and independent perspectives in the bio-pharmaceutical industry. The in-depth research, analysis and insights are driven by an experienced leadership team which has gained many years of significant experience in this sector. If you’d like help with your growing business needs, get in touch at [email protected]
Contact Information
Roots Analysis Private Limited
Gaurav Chaudhary
+1 (415) 800 3415