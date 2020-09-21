Categories
More than 100 subcutaneous biologics have been approved and over 350 such drug candidates are being evaluated in the clinical stages of development, for the treatment of a wide variety of disease indications, claims Roots Analysis

Several approved therapeutic products, which are currently available as intravenous dosage forms, are being reformulated and evaluated for subcutaneous administration. Further, many existing drug delivery devices, including prefilled syringes, pen injectors, auto injectors, needle-free injectors and large volume wearable injectors, have been / are being designed for subcutaneous administration of biologics.

The USD 180+ billion (by 2030) financial opportunity associated with subcutaneous biologics, affiliated drug delivery systems and subcutaneous formulation technology licensing deals, has been analyzed across the following segments:

Market Segment:  

Phase of development

  • Approved
  • Pre-registration & Phase III
  • Phase II & Phase II/III

Type of molecule

  • Cell and gene therapies
  • Monoclonal antibodies
  • Proteins
  • Peptides (recombinant)
  • Vaccines
  • Others

Target therapeutic area

  • Autoimmune disorders
  • Blood disorders
  • Bone disorders
  • Genetic disorders
  • Metabolic disorders
  • Neurological disorders
  • Oncological disorders
  • Respiratory disorders
  • Others

Type of drug delivery system

  • Large volume wearable injectors
  • Autoinjectors
  • Prefilled syringes
  • Needle-free injectors
  • Drug reconstitution systems
  • Revenues from licensing deals
  • Upfront payments
  • Milestone payments

Key geographical regions

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Rest of the World

The Subcutaneous Biologics, Technologies and Drug Delivery Systems (3rd Edition), 2020-2030 report features the following companies, which we identified to be key players in this domain:

Market Key Players:

  • Adocia
  • Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services
  • Arecor
  • Alteogen
  • Ascendis Pharma
  • Avadel Pharmaceuticals
  • Camurus
  • Creative BioMart
  • Creative Biolabs
  • DURECT
  • Eagle Pharmaceuticals
  • Halozyme Therapeutics
  • MedinCell
  • Xeris Pharmaceuticals
  • Serina Therapeutics

Table of Contents

  1. Preface
  2. Executive Summary
  3. Introduction
  4. Subcutaneous Biologics: Current Market Landscape
  5. Case Study: Leading Subcutaneous Biologics
  6. Subcutaneous Formulation Technologies: Current Market Landscape
  7. Subcutaneous Formulation Technology Developers: Company Competitiveness Analysis
  8. Subcutaneous Formulation Technology Developers: Company Profiles
  9. Partnerships and Collaborations
  10. Subcutaneous Drug Delivery Systems: Current Market Landscape
  11. Swot Analysis
  12. Market Forecast and Opportunity Analysis
  13. Concluding Remarks
  14. Executive Insights
  15. Appendix 1: Tabulated Data
  16. Appendix 2: List Of Companies And Organization

