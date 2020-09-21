Categories
Industry Analysis Market Reports News

Nearly 300 non-invasive diagnostic tests, designed for the detection of various types of cancers, are either already available in the market or under development across the world

Given the invasive and cost-intensive nature of tissue biopsies, there is a significant unmet need for safer and more patient-friendly cancer diagnostics that are capable of offering highly accurate, and actionable insights related to the disease.

Get Detailed Analysis of 350+ page report, which features 150+ figures and 200+ tables,

The financial opportunity within the liquid biopsy and other non-invasive cancer diagnostics market has been analyzed across the following segments:

Type of Tumor Marker

  • ctDNA
  • cfDNA
  • CTCs
  • Exosomes
  • Others

Application

  • Diagnosis / Early Diagnosis
  • Patient Monitoring
  • Recurrence Monitoring

Target Cancer Indication

  • Breast Cancer
  • Lung Cancer
  • Colorectal Cancer
  • Prostate Cancer
  • Bladder Cancer
  • Melanoma
  • Gastric Cancer
  • Pancreatic Cancer
  • Ovarian Cancer
  • Others

End Users

  • Hospitals
  • Research Institutes
  • Others

Key Geographical Regions

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • Rest of the World

Request for Sample: https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/view_document/liquid-biopsy-and-nicd-market/279.html

The Liquid Biopsy and Other Non-Invasive Cancer Diagnostics Market (3rd Edition), 2019-2030: Focus on Circulating Tumor Markers such as CTCs, ctDNA, cfDNA, Exosomes and Other Biomarkers report features the following companies, which we identified to be key players in this domain:

Key Players:

  • Amoy Diagnostics
  • DiaCarta
  • HaploX Biotechnology
  • NeoGenomics
  • QIAGEN
  • Swift Biosciences
  • Sysmex Inostics
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific

Table of Contents

  1. Preface
  2. Executive Summary
  3. Introduction
  4. Non-Invasive Cancer Screening and Diagnosis
  5. Market Landscape
  6. Company Profiles
  7. Partnerships and Collaborations
  8. Funding and Investment Analysis
  9. Liquid Biopsy: Initiatives of Big Pharma Players
  10. Key Acquisition Targets
  11. Other Non-Invasive Cancer Diagnostics
  12. Market Sizing and Opportunity Analysis
  13. Survey Insights
  14. Conclusion
  15. Executive Insights
  16. Appendix 1: Tabulated Data
  17. Appendix 2: List of Companies and Organizations

To purchase a copy, please visit https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/view_document/liquid-biopsy-and-nicd-market/279.html

About Roots Analysis

Roots Analysis is one of the fastest growing market research companies, sharing fresh and independent perspectives in the bio-pharmaceutical industry. The in-depth research, analysis and insights are driven by an experienced leadership team which has gained many years of significant experience in this sector. If you’d like help with your growing business needs, get in touch at [email protected]

Contact Information

Roots Analysis Private Limited

Gaurav Chaudhary

+1 (415) 800 3415

[email protected]