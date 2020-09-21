Categories
Presently, 260 drug candidates are being evaluated in clinical / preclinical stages for the treatment of a wide variety of disease indications; the US has emerged as the major hub for microbiome-based research

The concept of microbiome-based therapeutics has generated significant enthusiasm within the medical science community, defining a new frontier in the field of medicine.

Despite having captured the interest of several venture capital firms and big pharma players, no microbiome-based therapeutic has been officially approved by an authorized medical product regulator. However, the current development pipeline of microbiome therapeutics has several promising candidates that are likely to result in commercial success stories soon.

The USD 4 billion (by 2030) financial opportunity within the Microbiome Therapeutics (Tx) Market And Diagnostics (Dx) Markets, has been analyzed across the following segments:

Type of Therapy (Tx)

  • Prescription Drug
  • Prebiotics

Type of Molecule (Tx)

  • Small Molecules
  • Biologics

Target Indication (Tx+Dx)

  • Acne Vulgaris
  • Atopic Dermatitis
  • Clostridium difficile Infection
  • Colorectal Cancer
  • Crohn’s Disease
  • Diabetes
  • Irritable Bowel Syndrome
  • Lactose Intolerance
  • Lung Cancer
  • Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH)
  • Obesity
  • Ulcerative colitis

Therapeutic Area (Tx+Dx)

  • Autoimmune Disorders
  • Dental Disorders
  • Digestive and Gastrointestinal Disorders
  • Dermatological Disorders
  • Infectious Disease
  • Metabolic Disorders
  • Oncology
  • Others

Key Geographical Regions (Tx+Dx)

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World

 

The Human Microbiome Market, 2019-2030 report features the following companies, which we identified to be key players in this domain:

Key Players:

  • 4D Pharma
  • Armata Pharmaceuticals
  • Evelo Biosciences
  • Rebiotix (Acquired by Ferring Pharmaceuticals)
  • Seres Therapeutics
  • Vedanta Biosciences

Table of Contents

  1. Preface
  2. Executive Summary
  3. Introduction
  4. Microbiome Therapeutics: Market Landscape
  5. Company and Drug Profiles
  6. Microbiome Diagnostics: Market Landscape
  7. Fecal Microbiota Therapy (FMT)
  8. Attractiveness Competitiveness (AC) Matrix
  9. Microbiome Related Initiatives of Big Pharmaceutical Players
  10. Start-up Health Indexing
  11. Key Therapeutics Areas
  12. Funding and Investment Analysis
  13. Contract Services for Microbiome Therapeutics
  14. Big Data and Microbiome Therapeutics
  15. Microbiome Therapeutics: Market Forecast and Opportunity Analysis
  16. Microbiome Diagnostics: Market Forecast and Opportunity Analysis
  17. Fecal Microbiota Therapies: Market Forecast and Opportunity Analysis
  18. Case Study: Microbiome-based Products in Other Industries
  19. Concluding Remarks
  20. Executive Insights
  21. Appendix I: Tabulated Data
  22. Appendix II: List of Companies and Organizations

