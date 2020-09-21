Over 235 companies worldwide claim to offer contract manufacturing services for various types of biopharmaceutical drug / therapy products

Owing to the ever-increasing number of start-ups that are involved in R&D of novel biologics, there is an enormous opportunity for the CMOs in this domain. It is worth emphasizing that, since 2000, more than 115 new CMOs have been established in order to serve to the growing demand for novel biologics that have specific manufacturing requirements. The contemporary contract services market features a mix of large and small-sized CMOs and is characterized by multiple mergers and acquisitions as stakeholders strive to broaden their respective service portfolios.

This has enabled several CMOs to offer end-to-end services, ranging from drug development, including preliminary R&D, preclinical and clinical trials, to commercial scale production and regulatory filings

The USD 13.9 billion (by 2030) financial opportunity within the Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing Market has been analysed across the following segments:

Key Players:

Commonly Outsourced Business Operations

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API)

Finished Dosage Formulations (FDF)

Types of Expression System

Mammalian

Microbial

Others

Company Size

Small

Mid-Sized

Large and Very Large

Scale of Operation

Preclinical

Clinical

Commercial

Key Geographical Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

The Biopharma Contract Manufacturing Market (3rd Edition), 2019-2030. report features the following companies, which we identified to be key players in this domain:

Market Key Players:

3P Biopharmaceuticals

Abzena

Albany Molecular Research

BioVectra

BioXcellence (Boehringer Ingelheim)

Celonic

Charles River Laboratories

ChemPartner

Cobra Biologics

CordenPharma

Cytovance Biologics

GE Healthcare

Goodwin Biotechnology

Grand River Aseptic Manufacturing

IDT Biologika

KBI BioPharma

Kemwell Biopharma

LFB Biomanufacturing

Meridian Life Science

Patheon

Pfizer CentreOne

PX’Therapeutics

Samsung BioLogics

Sanofi, CEPiA

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Vetter Pharma International

