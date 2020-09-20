RNAi Therapeutics Market is estimated to be worth USD 9.2 billion in 2030, predicts Roots Analysis

The potential therapeutic applications of RNAi were realized almost immediately after the phenomenon was first described; over the years, developers have gradually progressed their proprietary drug candidates with cautious optimism

Roots Analysis is pleased to announce the publication of its recent study, titled, “RNAi Therapeutics Market (2nd Edition), 2019 – 2030: Focus on siRNA, miRNA, shRNA and DNA.”

The “RNAi Therapeutics Market (2nd Edition), 2019-2030: Focus On siRNA, miRNA, shRNA and DNA” report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and future opportunities associated with RNAi therapeutics. The study also features a detailed analysis of key drivers and trends within this evolving market. Amongst other elements, the report includes:

A detailed assessment of the current market landscape of drug developers engaged in the development of RNAi therapeutics.

A competitiveness analysis of key players engaged in this domain, evaluating their respective product portfolios, type of RNAi molecule, target therapeutic areas, company size and year of establishment

A detailed analysis of more than 70 completed, ongoing and planned clinical studies of RNAi therapeutics.

A detailed analysis of various patents that have been filed / granted related to RNAi therapeutics, since 2014

An analysis of the partnerships that have been established in this domain, in the recent past.

An analysis of the investments made at various stages of development in companies engaged in this domain.

An analysis of the key promotional strategies that have been adopted by developers of marketed oligonucleotide therapeutics, namely Defitelio®, Exondys® and Onpattro®.

Detailed profiles of RNAi Therapeutics that are in the late stage clinical development

A detailed market forecast, featuring analysis of the current and projected future opportunity across key market segments (listed below)

Key Therapeutic Areas

Oncological disorders

Infectious diseases

Genetic disorders

Ophthalmic disorders

Hepatic disorders

Respiratory disorders

Type of RNAi molecule

siRNA

miRNA

shRNA

sshRNA

DNA

Route of administration

Subcutaneous

Intravenous

Intradermal

Intravitreal

Oral

Intramuscular

Key geographical regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific and the Rest of the world

Key companies covered in the report

Quark Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Souzhou Ribo Life Sciences

Olix Pharmaceuticals

Sirnaomics

Ariz Precision Medicine

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Gradalis

Benitec Biopharma

About Roots Analysis

Roots Analysis is one of the fastest growing market research companies, sharing fresh and independent perspectives in the bio-pharmaceutical industry. The in-depth research, analysis and insights are driven by an experienced leadership team which has gained many years of significant experience in this sector. If you’d like help with your growing business needs, get in touch at [email protected]

