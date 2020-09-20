The Prefilled Syringes Market is projected to grow at an annualized rate of ~5%, till 2030

Roots Analysis has done a detailed study on Prefilled Syringes, covering key aspects of the industry’s evolution and identifying potential future growth opportunities.

Key Market Insights

Presently, around 80 types of prefilled syringes are available in the market, and several companies claim to be engaged in the manufacturing of both glass and plastic variants of such versatile drug delivery solutions

Over 140 drugs and vaccines have either been marketed or have undergone clinical investigation (since 2013) for delivery via prefilled syringes for the treatment of a variety of disease indications

In order to gain a competitive edge in the market, prefilled syringe manufacturers are actively engaged in developing patient friendly products, with improved safety features and solutions

The market is also characterized by the presence of many contract service providers, spread across the world, offering fill / finish services in prefilled syringes

Several big pharma companies are actively engaged in strengthening their pipeline of injectable drugs across various therapeutic areas

An evaluation of 280+ marketed and pipeline products revealed that a variety of drugs / product candidates are likely to be considered for administration via prefilled syringes in the near future, paving way for new partnerships

The current market opportunity is well distributed across different therapeutic areas, molecule types and geographical regions; the market is likely to grow at a steady pace over the coming years

Glass, single chamber prefilled syringes dominate the current market; however, the demand for plastic devices is anticipated to witness a relatively higher growth in the foreseen future

Table of Contents

PREFACE Chapter Overview

Scope of the Report

Research Methodology

Chapter Outlines EXECUTIVE SUMMARY INTRODUCTION TO PREFILLED SYRINGES Chapter Overview

History of Prefilled Syringes

Benefits of Prefilled Syringes Over Traditional Injectable Devices Benefits for Healthcare Professionals and End Users Benefits to Manufacturers Shift from Existing Dosage Forms to Prefilled Syringes

Prefilled Syringe Components

Classification of Prefilled Syringes Classification by Barrel Fabrication Material Glass Limitations of Glass Barrel Prefilled Syringes Addressing the Limitations of Glass Barrel Prefilled Syringes Plastic Limitations of Plastic Barrel Prefilled Syringes Addressing the Limitations of Plastic Barrel Prefilled Syringes Factors Likely to Drive the Use of Plastic Barrel Prefilled Syringes Classification by Number of Chambers in the Barrel Classification by Type of Needle System Classification by Type of Packaging Critical Attributes of Prefilled Syringe Design Manufacturing Prefilled Syringes Production of Barrels Glass Barrel Prefilled Syringes Plastic Barrel Prefilled Syringes Production of Syringes Barrel Siliconization Syringe Sterilization Validation of Sterilization Syringe Filling Syringe Testing Future of Prefilled Syringes



4 PREFILLED SYRINGES: MARKET OVERVIEW

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. Prefilled Syringes: List of Available / Under Development Devices

4.2.1. Analysis by Type of Barrel Fabrication Material

4.2.2. Analysis by Number of Barrel Chambers

4.2.3. Analysis by Type of Needle System

4.2.4. Analysis by Device Capacity

4.3. Prefilled Syringes: List of Developers

4.3.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment

4.3.2. Analysis by Company Size

4.3.3. Analysis by Geographical Location of Headquarters

4.3.4. Analysis by Geographical Location of Manufacturing Facilities

4.4. Technological Developments in Prefilled Syringes

5 PRODUCT COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS

5.1. Chapter Overview

5.2. Methodology

5.3. Assumptions and Key Parameters

5.4. Product Competitiveness Analysis: Prefilled Syringe Systems

5.4.1. Glass Barrel Prefilled Syringes

5.4.2. Plastic Barrel Prefilled Syringes

