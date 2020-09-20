The Next Generation Contact Lenses and Visual Prostheses Market is projected to grow at an annualized rate of 52%, till 2030

Roots Analysis has done a detailed study on Next Generation Contact Lenses and Visual Prostheses Market, 2019-2030, covering key aspects of the industry’s evolution and identifying potential future growth opportunities.

Key Market Insights

Over 55 novel ophthalmic products are currently available / being developed for various therapeutic, diagnostic & monitoring and drug delivery applications; their growing popularity is evident across social media as well

The current market landscape features both industry and non-industry players across the world, having proprietary products in different stages of development

The introduction of bionic eyes has revolutionized the treatment landscape; with three products already in the market, several players are engaged in the development of such solutions

Case Study: In order to increase the adoption of marketed products, companies have developed and implemented a diverse range of promotional strategies

Partnership activity across the globe is indicative of the increasing interest of stakeholders in developing novel products for use in treating ophthalmic disorders

In fact, close to 7,500 patents covering innovative contact lens technologies have been granted / filed in the given time period, significantly strengthening the intellectual capital in this domain

A number of prominent scientists from renowned universities, owing to their involvement in clinical development efforts, have emerged as key opinion leaders

The market is poised to grow at a steady pace as stakeholders tap the multi-billion potential in the coming decade; the opportunity is likely to be well distributed across various products, target indications and regions

In the long term, the opportunity is likely to be segmented across diverse therapeutic modalities, immune checkpoint targets and routes of administration

Table of Contents

PREFACE Scope of the Report

Research Methodology

Chapter Outlines EXECUTIVE SUMMARY INTRODUCTION Context and Background

An Overview of Contact Lenses Evolution of Contact Lenses Applications of Contact Lenses Types of Contact Lenses Classification of Contact Lenses Therapeutic Contact Lenses Drug-Eluting Contact Lenses Mechanism of Drug Delivery through Contact Lenses Techniques for Developing Drug-Eluting Contact Lenses Diagnostic / Monitoring Contact Lenses Visual Prostheses Architecture of a Bionic Eye Working of a Bionic Eye Key Therapeutic Indications Prevalent Trends and Future Perspectives



MARKET OVERVIEW Chapter Overview

Next Generation Contact Lenses: Overall Market Landscape Distribution by Type of Developer Distribution by Location of Headquarters of Developers Distribution by Status of Development Distribution by Target Indication Distribution by Type of Product

Next Generation Contact Lenses: Market Landscape of Therapeutic Lenses

Next Generation Contact Lenses: Market Landscape of Drug-Eluting Lenses

Next Generation Contact Lenses: Market Landscape of Diagnostic / Monitoring Lenses

Visual Prostheses: Overall Market Landscape Distribution by Type of Developer Distribution by Location of Headquarters of Developers Distribution by Status of Development Distribution by Target Indication Distribution by Implant Site



4.7 Geographical Distribution of Stakeholder Players and KOLs

PROMOTIONAL ANALYSIS Chapter Overview

An Overview of Channels Used for Promotional Campaigns

Channels Adopted by Industry Players for Promotional Campaigns Product Website Analysis Product Brochure Analysis Product User Manual Analysis

ChromaGen™: Promotional Analysis Product Overview Product Website / Brochure Analysis Messages for Healthcare Professionals Messages for Patients CUSTOMFLEX® ARTIFICIALIRIS: Promotional Analysis Product Overview Product Website / Brochure Analysis Messages for Healthcare Professionals Messages for Patients Other Messages Other Promotional Activities Publication in Journals EYEMATE®: Promotional Analysis Product Overview Product Website / Brochure Analysis Messages for Healthcare Professionals Messages for Patients Other Promotional Activities Publication in Journals Hyper-CL™: Promotional Analysis Product Overview Product Website / Brochure Analysis Messages for Healthcare Professionals Messages for Patients Product User Manual Analysis Other Messages Other Promotional Activities Publication in Journals Implantable Miniature Telescope: Promotional Analysis Product Overview Product Website / Brochure Analysis Messages for Healthcare Professionals Patient Access Program Other Messages Product User Manual Analysis Messages for Patients Other Promotional Activities Publication in Journals SENSIMED Triggerfish®: Promotional Analysis Product Overview Product Website / Brochure Analysis Messages for Healthcare Professionals Messages for Patients Product User Manual Analysis Other Messages Other Promotional Activities Publication in Journals Presence in Conferences



TECHNOLOGY PROFILES Chapter Overview

Next Generation Contact Lenses: Novel Technologies

EyePrintPRO™ Developer Overview Technology Overview Working Mechanism Interscatter Communication Technology Developer Overview Technology Overview Working Mechanism Leo Lens Technology Developer Overview Technology Overview Working Mechanism Nanowafer Technology Developer Overview Technology Overview Working Mechanism The Diamond Eye™ Technology Developer Overview Technology Overview Working Mechanism



PATENT ANALYSIS Chapter Overview

Scope and Methodology

Next Generation Contact Lenses and Visual Prostheses: Patent Analysis Analysis by Publication Year Analysis by Geographical Location Analysis by CPC Classification Emerging Focus Areas Leading Industry Players by Number of Patents Leading Non-Industry Players by Number of Patents



7.4. Next Generation Contact Lenses and Visual Prostheses: Patent Benchmarking Analysis (Industry Players)

7.4.1. Analysis by CPC Classification

7.4.2. Analysis by Geography

7.5. Next Generation Contact Lenses and Visual Prostheses: Patent Benchmarking Analysis (Non-Industry Players)

7.5.1. Analysis by CPC Classification

7.5.2. Analysis by Geography

7.6. Next Generation Contact Lenses and Visual Prostheses: Patent Valuation Analysis

PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. Partnership Models

8.3. Next Generation Contact Lenses and Visual Prostheses: List of Partnerships and Collaborations

8.3.1. Analysis by Type of Partnership

8.3.2. Analysis by Type of Organization

8.3.3. Analysis by Area of Application

8.3.4. Analysis by Target Indication

8.3.5. Regional Analysis

8.3.5.1. Intercontinental and Intracontinental Agreements

EMERGING TRENDS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Next Generation Contact Lenses and Visual Prostheses: Trends on Twitter

9.2.1. Social Media Analysis: Trending Words / Phrases Related to Next Generation Contact Lenses and Visual Prostheses on Twitter

9.2.2. Social Media Analysis: Most Prolific Authors on Twitter

