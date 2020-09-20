The Medical Device CRO Market is projected to grow at an annualized rate of 6.4%, till 2030

Roots Analysis has done a detailed study on Medical Device CRO Market (2nd Edition), 2020-2030, covering various important aspects of the industry and identifying key future growth opportunities.

Key Market Insights

Since 2015, over 7,500 medical device focused clinical trials, involving the participation of close to 2.9 million patients across different hospitals / medical centers, have been registered worldwide

Over 300 CROs presently claim to possess the necessary capabilities to offer a wide range of preclinical and clinical research-related services to medical device-focused business entities

The market landscape is highly fragmented, featuring the presence of both established players and new entrants; majority of such firms are located in the developed geographies

Owing to the high competition in this field, stakeholders are steadily expanding their capabilities in order to augment their respective service portfolios and also comply to evolving industry benchmarks

Over the years, the domain has witnessed an increase in merger and acquisition activity, with many CROs expanding their presence across multiple geographies and growing their respective service portfolios

Several companies in this domain have established strong brand positions across different regions; in future, such companies are anticipated to contribute the most to the overall revenue generation potential

Driven by the growing demand for effective treatment modalities across various therapeutic areas, the market is poised to witness sustained growth across various device classes and geographies

In the long term, we expect the market to reach over USD 15 billion; the current and future opportunity is likely to be distributed across companies of different sizes offering various types of clinical and preclinical services

Table of Contents

PREFACE Scope of the Report

Research Methodology

Chapter Outlines EXECUTIVE SUMMARY INTRODUCTION Chapter Overview

Overview of Medical Devices Historical Evolution of Medical Devices Classification of Medical Devices

Overview of Contract Research Organizations (CROs) Evolution of CROs

Role of CROs in the Medical Device Industry

Types of Medical Device CROs

Types of Services Offered by CROs

Advantages of Outsourcing Operations to CROs

Risks and Challenges Associated with Outsourcing

Key Considerations for Selecting a Suitable CRO Partner MARKET LANDSCAPE Chapter Overview

Medical Device CROs: Clinical Service Providers Analysis by Year of Establishment Analysis by Company Size Analysis by Location of Headquarters Analysis by Company Size and Location of Headquarters Analysis by Area of Specialization Analysis by Device Class Analysis by Type of Clinical Operation Services Offered Analysis by Type of Regulatory Affairs-related Services Offered Analysis by Type of Additional Services Offered Analysis by Medical Device Regulatory Compliance Authorities

Medical Device CROs: Preclinical Service Providers Analysis by Year of Establishment Analysis by Company Size Analysis by Location of Headquarters Analysis by Company Size and Location of Headquarters Analysis by Type of Preclinical Services Offered

Medical Device CROs: Standalone Service Providers Analysis by Year of Establishment Analysis by Company Size Analysis by Location of Headquarters Analysis by Company Size and Location of Headquarters



REGULATORY AND REIMBURSEMENT LANDSCAPE FOR MEDICAL DEVICES Chapter Overview

General Regulatory and Reimbursement Guidelines for Medical Devices

Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape in North America The US Scenario Regulatory Authority Review / Approval Process Reimbursement Landscape Payer Mix Reimbursement Process The Canadian Scenario Regulatory Authority Review / Approval Process Reimbursement Landscape Payer Mix Reimbursement Process The Mexican Scenario Regulatory Authority Review / Approval Process Reimbursement Landscape Payer Mix Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape in Europe Overall Scenario Overall Regulatory Authority Overall Review / Approval Process The UK Scenario Regulatory Authority Review / Approval Process Reimbursement Landscape Payer Mix Reimbursement Process The French Scenario Regulatory Authority Review / Approval Process Reimbursement Landscape Payer Mix Reimbursement Process The German Scenario Regulatory Authority Review / Approval Process Reimbursement Landscape Payer Mix Reimbursement Process The Italian Scenario Regulatory Authority Review / Approval Process Reimbursement Landscape Payer Mix Reimbursement Process The Spanish Scenario Regulatory Authority Review / Approval Process Reimbursement Landscape Payer Mix Reimbursement Process Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape in Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World The Australian Scenario Regulatory Authority Review / Approval Process Reimbursement Landscape Payer Mix Reimbursement Process The Brazilian Scenario Regulatory Authority Review / Approval Process Reimbursement Landscape Payer Mix Reimbursement Process The Chinese Scenario Regulatory Authority Review / Approval Process Reimbursement Landscape Payer Mix Reimbursement Process The Indian Scenario Regulatory Authority Review / Approval Process Reimbursement Landscape Payer Mix The Israeli Scenario Regulatory Authority Review / Approval Process Reimbursement Landscape Payer Mix The Japanese Scenario Regulatory Authority Review / Approval Process Reimbursement Landscape Payer Mix Reimbursement Process The New Zealand Scenario Regulatory Authority Review / Approval Process Reimbursement Landscape Payer Mix Reimbursement Process The Singapore Scenario Regulatory Authority Review / Approval Process Reimbursement Landscape Payer Mix Reimbursement Process The South Korean Scenario Regulatory Authority Review / Approval Process Reimbursement Landscape Payer Mix Reimbursement Process The South African Scenario Regulatory Authority Review / Approval Process Reimbursement Landscape The Taiwan Scenario Regulatory Authority Review / Approval Process Reimbursement Landscape Payer Mix Reimbursement Process The Thailand Scenario Regulatory Authority Review / Approval Process Reimbursement Landscape Comparison of Regional Regulatory Control Concluding Remarks



For more information, please click on the following link:

https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/view_document/medical-device-cros-market/226.html

About Roots Analysis

Roots Analysis is one of the fastest growing market research companies, sharing fresh and independent perspectives in the bio-pharmaceutical industry. The in-depth research, analysis and insights are driven by an experienced leadership team which has gained many years of significant experience in this sector. If you’d like help with your growing business needs, get in touch at [email protected]

Contact Information

Roots Analysis Private Limited

Gaurav Chaudhary

+1 (415) 800 3415

[email protected]