The Medical Device CRO Market is projected to grow at an annualized rate of 6.4%, till 2030

Key Market Insights
- Since 2015, over 7,500 medical device focused clinical trials, involving the participation of close to 2.9 million patients across different hospitals / medical centers, have been registered worldwide
- Over 300 CROs presently claim to possess the necessary capabilities to offer a wide range of preclinical and clinical research-related services to medical device-focused business entities
- The market landscape is highly fragmented, featuring the presence of both established players and new entrants; majority of such firms are located in the developed geographies
- Owing to the high competition in this field, stakeholders are steadily expanding their capabilities in order to augment their respective service portfolios and also comply to evolving industry benchmarks
- Over the years, the domain has witnessed an increase in merger and acquisition activity, with many CROs expanding their presence across multiple geographies and growing their respective service portfolios
- Several companies in this domain have established strong brand positions across different regions; in future, such companies are anticipated to contribute the most to the overall revenue generation potential
- Driven by the growing demand for effective treatment modalities across various therapeutic areas, the market is poised to witness sustained growth across various device classes and geographies
- In the long term, we expect the market to reach over USD 15 billion; the current and future opportunity is likely to be distributed across companies of different sizes offering various types of clinical and preclinical services
Table of Contents
- PREFACE
- Scope of the Report
- Research Methodology
- Chapter Outlines
- EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
- INTRODUCTION
- Chapter Overview
- Overview of Medical Devices
- Historical Evolution of Medical Devices
- Classification of Medical Devices
- Overview of Contract Research Organizations (CROs)
- Evolution of CROs
- Role of CROs in the Medical Device Industry
- Types of Medical Device CROs
- Types of Services Offered by CROs
- Advantages of Outsourcing Operations to CROs
- Risks and Challenges Associated with Outsourcing
- Key Considerations for Selecting a Suitable CRO Partner
- MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Chapter Overview
- Medical Device CROs: Clinical Service Providers
- Analysis by Year of Establishment
- Analysis by Company Size
- Analysis by Location of Headquarters
- Analysis by Company Size and Location of Headquarters
- Analysis by Area of Specialization
- Analysis by Device Class
- Analysis by Type of Clinical Operation Services Offered
- Analysis by Type of Regulatory Affairs-related Services Offered
- Analysis by Type of Additional Services Offered
- Analysis by Medical Device Regulatory Compliance Authorities
- Medical Device CROs: Preclinical Service Providers
- Analysis by Year of Establishment
- Analysis by Company Size
- Analysis by Location of Headquarters
- Analysis by Company Size and Location of Headquarters
- Analysis by Type of Preclinical Services Offered
- Medical Device CROs: Standalone Service Providers
- Analysis by Year of Establishment
- Analysis by Company Size
- Analysis by Location of Headquarters
- Analysis by Company Size and Location of Headquarters
- REGULATORY AND REIMBURSEMENT LANDSCAPE FOR MEDICAL DEVICES
- Chapter Overview
- General Regulatory and Reimbursement Guidelines for Medical Devices
- Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape in North America
- The US Scenario
- Regulatory Authority
- Review / Approval Process
- Reimbursement Landscape
- Payer Mix
- Reimbursement Process
- The Canadian Scenario
- Regulatory Authority
- Review / Approval Process
- Reimbursement Landscape
- Payer Mix
- Reimbursement Process
- The Mexican Scenario
- Regulatory Authority
- Review / Approval Process
- Reimbursement Landscape
- Payer Mix
- Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape in Europe
- Overall Scenario
- Overall Regulatory Authority
- Overall Review / Approval Process
- The UK Scenario
- Regulatory Authority
- Review / Approval Process
- Reimbursement Landscape
- Payer Mix
- Reimbursement Process
- The French Scenario
- Regulatory Authority
- Review / Approval Process
- Reimbursement Landscape
- Payer Mix
- Reimbursement Process
- The German Scenario
- Regulatory Authority
- Review / Approval Process
- Reimbursement Landscape
- Payer Mix
- Reimbursement Process
- The Italian Scenario
- Regulatory Authority
- Review / Approval Process
- Reimbursement Landscape
- Payer Mix
- Reimbursement Process
- The Spanish Scenario
- Regulatory Authority
- Review / Approval Process
- Reimbursement Landscape
- Payer Mix
- Reimbursement Process
- Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape in Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World
- The Australian Scenario
- Regulatory Authority
- Review / Approval Process
- Reimbursement Landscape
- Payer Mix
- Reimbursement Process
- The Brazilian Scenario
- Regulatory Authority
- Review / Approval Process
- Reimbursement Landscape
- Payer Mix
- Reimbursement Process
- The Chinese Scenario
- Regulatory Authority
- Review / Approval Process
- Reimbursement Landscape
- Payer Mix
- Reimbursement Process
- The Indian Scenario
- Regulatory Authority
- Review / Approval Process
- Reimbursement Landscape
- Payer Mix
- The Israeli Scenario
- Regulatory Authority
- Review / Approval Process
- Reimbursement Landscape
- Payer Mix
- The Japanese Scenario
- Regulatory Authority
- Review / Approval Process
- Reimbursement Landscape
- Payer Mix
- Reimbursement Process
- The New Zealand Scenario
- Regulatory Authority
- Review / Approval Process
- Reimbursement Landscape
- Payer Mix
- Reimbursement Process
- The Singapore Scenario
- Regulatory Authority
- Review / Approval Process
- Reimbursement Landscape
- Payer Mix
- Reimbursement Process
- The South Korean Scenario
- Regulatory Authority
- Review / Approval Process
- Reimbursement Landscape
- Payer Mix
- Reimbursement Process
- The South African Scenario
- Regulatory Authority
- Review / Approval Process
- Reimbursement Landscape
- The Taiwan Scenario
- Regulatory Authority
- Review / Approval Process
- Reimbursement Landscape
- Payer Mix
- Reimbursement Process
- The Thailand Scenario
- Regulatory Authority
- Review / Approval Process
- Reimbursement Landscape
- Comparison of Regional Regulatory Control
- Concluding Remarks
- The Australian Scenario
- Overall Scenario
- The US Scenario
