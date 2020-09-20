The Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market is projected to grow at an annualized rate of 8%, till 2030

Roots Analysis has done a detailed study on Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market, 2019-2030, covering key aspects of the industry’s evolution and identifying potential future growth opportunities.

Key Market Insights

Over 270 companies worldwide have the necessary expertise and authorization to offer contract manufacturing services for various types of medical devices, including therapeutic and diagnostic products

The market landscape is fragmented, featuring the presence of both established players and new entrants; presently, most medical device manufacturing facilities are located in the developed geographies

Medical device CMOs are actively engaged in aligning their operations to comply to the standards established by various global and regional regulatory bodies

Companies involved in this domain are steadily expanding their capabilities in order to enhance their respective service portfolios and comply to evolving industry benchmarks

In the last six years, over 9,600 trials evaluating various medical devices have been registered by different types of sponsors covering a wide range of therapeutic areas

Implants have emerged as one of the most prominent segments for which the acquisition activity is relatively higher; key value drivers behind such acquisitions include capability addition and geographical consolidation

Driven by a rapidly growing demand, medical device contract services market is anticipated to grow at annualized rate of 8% for a variety of therapeutic areas and geographies for finished products

Established CMOs currently occupy a major share; in the long term, the opportunity is anticipated to be better distributed across different types of companies, device classes and application areas

Table of Contents

PREFACE Scope of the Report

Research Methodology

Chapter Outlines EXECUTIVE SUMMARY INTRODUCTION Chapter Overview

Medical Devices: An Overview History of Medical Devices Classification of Medical Devices

Medical Device Manufacturing Challenges Associated with Medical Device Manufacturing Role of CMOs in Medical Device Manufacturing Role of Automation in Medical Device Manufacturing Process

Historical Timeline for Medical Device CMOs

Services Offered by Medical Device CMOs

Advantages Offered by Medical Device CMOs

Risks associated with Outsourcing to CMOs

Key Considerations

Concluding Remarks REGULATORY LANDSCAPE FOR MEDICAL DEVICES Chapter Overview

General Regulatory Guidelines for Medical Devices

Regulatory Landscape in North America The US Scenario Regulatory Authority Review / Approval Process The Canadian Scenario Regulatory Authority Review / Approval Process Regulatory Landscape in Europe Overall Scenario Regulatory Authority Review / Approval Process Case Study: Brexit -The UK Scenario Regulatory Landscape in Asia-Pacific The Chinese Scenario Regulatory Authority Review / Approval Process The Japanese Scenario Regulatory Authority Review / Approval Process The Australian Scenario Regulatory Authority Review / Approval Process Comparison of Regional Regulatory Environment



MARKET OVERVIEW: THERAPEUTIC DEVICES Chapter Overview

Medical Device CMOs Offering Services for Therapeutic Devices Analysis by Year of Establishment Analysis by Size of Employee Base Analysis by Location of Headquarters Analysis by Location of Manufacturing Facility Analysis by Regulatory Certifications / Accreditations Analysis by Production Services Offered Analysis by Post-production Services Offered Analysis by Other Services Offered Analysis by Device Class Analysis by Type of Material(s) Handled Analysis by Scale of Operation Leading Players



MARKET OVERVIEW: DIAGNOSTIC DEVICES Chapter Overview

Medical Device CMOs Offering Services for Diagnostic Devices Analysis by Year of Establishment Analysis by Size of Employee Base Analysis by Location of Headquarters Analysis by Location of Manufacturing Facility Analysis by Regulatory Certifications / Accreditations Analysis by Production Services Offered Analysis by Post-Production Services Offered Analysis by Other Services Offered Analysis by Device Class Analysis by Type of Material(s) Handled Analysis by Scale of Operation Leading Players



MARKET OVERVIEW: DELIVERY SYSTEMS AND OTHERS Chapter Overview

Catheters Medical Device CMOs Offering Services for Catheters Analysis by Year of Establishment Analysis by Size of Employee Base Analysis by Location of Headquarters Analysis by Location of Manufacturing Facility Analysis by Regulatory Certifications / Accreditations Analysis by Production Services Offered Analysis by Post-Production Services Offered Analysis by Other Services Offered Analysis by Device Class Analysis by Type of Material(s) Handled Analysis by Scale of Operation Leading Players

Drug Delivery Devices Medical Device CMOs Offering Services for Drug Delivery Devices Analysis by Year of Establishment Analysis by Size of Employee Base Analysis by Location of Headquarters Analysis by Location of Manufacturing Facility Analysis by Regulatory Certifications / Accreditations Analysis by Production Services Offered Analysis by Post-Production Services Offered Analysis by Other Services Offered Analysis by Device Class Analysis by Type of Material(s) Handled Analysis by Scale of Operation Leading Players

Other Devices Medical Device CMOs Offering Services for Other Medical Devices Analysis by Year of Establishment Analysis by Size of Employee Base Analysis by Location of Headquarters Analysis by Location of Manufacturing Facility Analysis by Regulatory Certifications / Accreditations Analysis by Production Services Offered Analysis by Post-Production Services Offered Analysis by Other Services Offered Analysis by Device Class Analysis by Type of Material(s) Handled Analysis by Scale of Operation



BENCHMARK ANALYSIS Chapter Overview

Benchmark Analysis: Methodology

Region-wise Benchmark Analysis North America, Peer Group I North America, Peer Group II North America, Peer Group III North America, Peer Group IV North America, Peer Group V North America, Peer Group VI North America, Peer Group VII Europe, Peer Group VIII Europe, Peer Group IX Europe, Peer Group X Asia, Peer Group XI Asia, Peer Group XII

Concluding Remarks

