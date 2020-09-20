The Global Autoinjectors Market is projected to grow at an annualized rate of ~10% and be worth around USD 2.5 Billion, till 2030

Roots Analysis has done a detailed study on Global Autoinjectors Market (3rd Edition), 2020-2030, covering key aspects of the industry’s evolution and identifying potential future growth opportunities.

Key Market Insights

Currently, several companies claim to be engaged in the development / manufacturing of various types of autoinjectors, most of which are disposable systems that use prefilled syringes as primary drug containers

About 90 autoinjector-based combination products have been approved for the treatment of a variety of clinical conditions; the subcutaneous route being the preferred mode of drug delivery via such devices

In order to gain a competitive edge in the market, many autoinjector manufacturers are focusing on the integration of advanced features into their respective products and affiliated offerings

Over time, more than 4,600 patents have been filed / granted related to autoinjectors and affiliated products; most of the new intellectual property is related to additional features, such as safety locks and device connectivity

Eminent scientists from renowned organizations and academic institutions across the world have made valuable contributions to this field, in terms of leading clinical research efforts and developing novel technologies

Several autoinjector developers have established strong brand positions in different geographies; the focus, in the near term, is likely to be on further enhancing device features for better disease management and improved patient compliance

An evaluation of 200+ marketed and pipeline products revealed that a variety of drugs / product candidates are likely to be considered for administration via autoinjectors in the near future

Case Study: Owing to the complexities associated with the manufacturing and assembly of autoinjector drug delivery systems, industry players are known to frequently engage the services of contract service providers

Currently, disposable autoinjector products for small molecule drugs dominate the market; however, in the foreseen future, the demand for reusable devices is anticipated to witness significant growth

Given the recent approvals and presence of multiple drug candidates in later stages of development, the market opportunity is likely to be distributed across different therapeutic areas, routes of administration and geographies

Table of Contents

PREFACE Scope of the Report

Research Methodology

Chapter Outlines EXECUTIVE SUMMARY INTRODUCTION Chapter Overview

Types of Drug Delivery Systems

Drawbacks of Conventional Parenteral Delivery Systems

Needlestick Injuries Incidence and Cost Burden Government Legislation for the Prevention of Needlestick Injuries

Emerging Trend of Self-Administration Rising Burden of Chronic Diseases Healthcare Cost Savings Need for Immediate Treatment in Emergency Situations Growth of Injectable Biologics Market Addressing Key User Safety Requirements

Types of Self- Administration Devices Prefilled Syringes Pen-Injectors Needle-Free Injectors Autoinjectors Large Volume Wearable Injectors

Overview of Autoinjectors Components of Autoinjectors Classification of Autoinjectors On the Basis of Mechanism of Action On the Basis of Usability On the Basis of Type of Dose Manufacturing / Packaging of Autoinjectors Benefits of Autoinjectors

Regulatory Considerations Medical Devices Drug Device Combination Products

Future Perspectives PRIMARY DRUG CONTAINERS Chapter Overview

Types of Packaging

Introduction to Primary Drug Containers Role of Primary Drug Containers Types of Primary Drug Containers Cartridges Components of Cartridges Types of Cartridges Single Chamber Cartridge Dual Chamber Cartridge Cartridges Available in the Market Syringes Components Types of Syringes Based on Number of Chambers Based on Type of Needle Prefilled Syringe Systems Available in the Market Glass Prefilled Syringes Plastic Prefilled Syringes Vials Components Vials Available in the Market Comparison of Fabrication Materials



AUTOINJECTORS: CURRENT MARKET LANDSCAPE Chapter Overview

Autoinjectors: List of Devices Analysis by Usability Analysis by Type of Primary Container

Autoinjectors: List of Additional Parameters of Devices Analysis by Volume of Container Analysis by Type of Dose Analysis by Route of Administration Analysis by Actuation Mechanism Analysis by Type of Feedback Mechanism

Autoinjectors: List of Developers Analysis by Year of Establishment Analysis by Company Size Analysis by Geographical Location of Headquarters



PRODUCT COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS Chapter Overview

Methodology

Assumptions and Key Parameters

Product Competitiveness Analysis Disposable Autoinjectors Reusable Autoinjectors



BRAND POSITIONING ANALYSIS OF KEY INDUSTRY PLAYERS

7.1 Chapter Overview

7.2. Scope and Methodology

7.3. Brand Positioning Matrix: Antares Pharma

7.4. Brand Positioning Matrix: BD

7.5. Brand Positioning Matrix: DALI Medical Devices

7.6. Brand Positioning Matrix: Elcam Drug Delivery Devices

7.7. Brand Positioning Matrix: Oval Medical Technologies

7.8 Brand Positioning Matrix: Owen Mumford

7.9. Brand Positioning Matrix: SHL Medical

7.10 Brand Positioning Matrix: Union Medico

7.11. Brand Positioning Matrix: Ypsomed

PATENT ANALYSIS Chapter Overview

Scope and Methodology

Autoinjectors: Patent Analysis Analysis by Application Year Analysis by Issuing Authority Analysis by CPC Symbols

Emerging Areas

Leading Players Based on Number of Patents

Autoinjectors: Patent Benchmarking Analysis Analysis by Patent Characteristics Analysis by Geography

Autoinjectors: Patent Valuation Analysis

