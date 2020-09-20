The Antibody Drug Conjugates Market is projected to grow at an annualized rate of over 20%, till 2030

Roots Analysis has done a detailed report on Antibody Drug Conjugates Market, covering various important aspects of the industry and identifying key future growth opportunities.

Key Market Insights

Eminent representatives from different biopharmaceutical companies confirm the sustained interest in ADC therapeutics, highlighting the technological innovation that is driving contemporary R&D initiatives

Presently, over 240 ADC therapy candidates are being evaluated in clinical / preclinical stages for treating a variety of solid tumors / hematologic cancers

The pipeline features product candidates that target a wide range of biological antigens and are equipped with different cytotoxic warheads; a number of companies are focused on developing novel drug conjugates

In order to gain a competitive edge in the market, ADC developers are actively exploring new biological targets, conducting clinical trials across different geographies to treat diverse disease indications

A number of eminent scientists from renowned universities, owing to their involvement in clinical development efforts, have emerged as key opinion leaders within this market

Over the years, more than 16,000 patents related to ADCs have been filed / granted across the world, indicative of the ongoing pace of R&D activity in this field of research

Several investors, having realized the opportunity within this upcoming segment of targeted cancer therapeutics industry, have invested over USD 5 billion, in the period between 2011 and 2019

The increasing interest in this field is also reflected in the partnership activity; deals inked in the recent past were mostly focused on licensing of products / technologies, involving both international and indigenous stakeholders

In the recent years, several developer companies have initiated clinical trials to evaluate the therapeutic potential of ADCs in combination with other drug / therapy classes

Anticipating the launch of several product candidates, stakeholders are exploring diverse commercialization strategies across different stages of the launch cycle along with the appropriate reimbursement strategies

Given the complexities associated with the development and production of ADCs, CMOs are indispensable to the R&D and manufacturing activity in this domain; some CMOs have even pioneered the novel ADC technology platforms

Case Study: In order to keep patients and healthcare professionals informed and aware of the developments, companies are deploying diverse promotional strategies for their respective products

With a promising development pipeline and encouraging clinical results, the global market is anticipated to witness growth at an annualized rate of over 20% during the next decade

The anticipated future opportunity is likely to be distributed across different types of linkers and target antigens as more late-stage drugs get commercialized and existing marketing authorizations are expanded

A detailed market forecast, featuring analysis of the current and projected future opportunity across key market segments (listed below)

Table of Contents

PREFACE Scope of the Report

Research Methodology

Chapter Outlines EXECUTIVE SUMMARY INTRODUCTION Chapter Overview

Evolution of Anticancer Therapy

Cancer Treatment Methods Surgery Radiation Therapy Chemotherapy Targeted Therapies

Monoclonal Antibody-Based Anticancer Therapies

Components of Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs) Antibody Cytotoxin Linker

Advantages of ADC Therapeutics over Traditional Therapeutic Interventions

Differences Between Small Molecule Drugs, Monoclonal Antibody Therapies and ADCs

Pharmacokinetic Properties of ADCs Absorption Distribution Metabolism and Excretion



MARKET OVERVIEW Chapter Overview

ADC Therapeutics: Clinical Pipeline Analysis by Phase of Development Analysis by Indication Analysis by Line of Treatment Analysis by Dosing Regimen Analysis by Type of Therapy Analysis by Target Antigen Analysis by Antibody Origin Analysis by Antibody Isotype Analysis by Type of Linker Analysis by Type of Payload / Warhead Key Technology Providers Discontinued Drugs

ADC Therapeutics: Preclinical Pipeline Analysis by Phase of Development Analysis by Indication Analysis by Target Antigen Key Players: Analysis by Number of ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics: Developer Landscape Analysis by Year of Establishment Analysis by Company Size Analysis by Geographical Location Logo Landscape: Analysis by Size and Target Indication

Novel Drug Conjugates COMPANY AND DRUG PROFILES Chapter Overview

AbbVie Company Overview Financial Information Pipeline Overview Rovalpituzumab Tesirine / ROVA-T



5.2.3.1.1 Drug Overview

5.2.3.1.2. Mechanism of Action

5.2.3.1.3. Clinical Development Status

5.2.3.1.4. Key Clinical Trial Results

Teliso-V / Telisotuzumab Vedotin / ABBV-399

5.2.3.2.1 Drug Overview

5.2.3.2.2. Mechanism of Action

5.2.3.2.3. Clinical Development Status

5.2.3.2.4. Key Clinical Trial Results

Recent Developments and Future Outlook

Astellas Pharma Company Overview Financial Information Pipeline Overview Enfortumab Vedotin Drug Overview Mechanism of Action Clinical Development Status Key Clinical Trial Results ASG16-M8F Drug Overview Mechanism of Action Clinical Development Status Key Clinical Trial Results Recent Developments and Future Outlook AstraZeneca



54.1. Company Overview

5.4.2. Financial Information

5.4.3. Pipeline Overview

5.4.3.1. LUMOXITI™

5.4.3.1.1. Drug Overview

5.4.3.1.2. Mechanism of Action

5.4.3.1.3. Clinical Development Status

5.4.3.1.4. Key Clinical Trial Results

5.4.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

Daiichi Sankyo Company Overview Financial Information Pipeline Overview Trastuzumab deruxtecan / DS-8201a / DS 8201 Drug Overview Mechanism of Action Clinical Development Status Key Clinical Trial Results Recent Developments and Future Outlook ImmunoGen Company Overview Financial Information Pipeline Overview IMGN853 / Mirvetuximab soravtansine Drug Overview Mechanism of Action Clinical Development Status Key Clinical Trial Results Recent Developments and Future Outlook Immunomedics Company Overview Financial Information Pipeline Overview IMMU-130 Drug Overview Mechanism of Action Clinical Development Status Key Clinical Trial Results Recent Developments and Future Outlook Pfizer Company Overview Financial Information Pipeline Overview CMC-544 / BESPONSA® / Inotuzumab Ozogamicin Drug Overview Mechanism of Action Clinical Development Status Key Clinical Trial Results MYLOTARG™ / Gemtuzumab Ozogamicin Drug Overview Mechanism of Action Clinical Development Status Key Clinical Trial Results Recent Developments and Future Outlook Roche / Genentech Company Overview Financial Information Pipeline Overview KADCYLA® Drug Overview Mechanism of Action Clinical Development Status Key Clinical Trial Results RG-7596 Drug Overview Mechanism of Action Clinical Development Status Key Clinical Trial Results Recent Developments and Future Outlook Seattle Genetics Company Overview Financial Information Pipeline Overview ADCETRIS® Drug Overview Mechanism of Action Clinical Development Status Key Clinical Trial Results SGN- LIV1A Drug Overview Mechanism of Action Clinical Development Status Key Clinical Trial Results Recent Developments and Future Outlook Synthon Company Overview Financial Information Pipeline Overview SYD985 / Trastuzumab Duocarmazine Drug Overview Mechanism of Action Clinical Development Status Key Clinical Trial Results Recent Developments and Future Outlook Other Companies Bayer HealthCare Company Overview Financial Information Pipeline Overview Recent Developments and Future Outlook Biotest Pharmaceuticals Company Overview Financial Information Pipeline Overview Recent Developments and Future Outlook



KEY THERAPEUTIC AREAS Chapter Overview

Hematological Malignancies Leukemias and Lymphomas Leukemia: Introduction and Epidemiology Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chronic Myeloid Leukemia Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Lymphoma: Introduction and Epidemiology Current Treatment Landscape ADC Therapeutics for Leukemia / Lymphoma Multiple Myeloma Introduction and Epidemiology Current Treatment Landscape ADC Therapeutics for Multiple Myeloma Solid Tumors Lung Cancer Introduction and Epidemiology Current Treatment Landscape ADC Therapeutics for Lung Cancer Breast Cancer Introduction and Epidemiology Current Treatment Landscape ADC Therapeutics for Breast Cancer Ovarian Cancer Introduction and Epidemiology Current Treatment Landscape ADC Therapeutics for Ovarian Cancer Bladder Cancer Introduction and Epidemiology Current Treatment Landscape ADC Therapeutics for Bladder Cancer Colorectal Cancer Introduction and Epidemiology Current Treatment Landscape ADC Therapeutics for Colorectal Cancer Prostate Cancer Introduction and Epidemiology Current Treatment Landscape ADC Therapeutics for Prostate Cancer Gastric Cancer Introduction and Epidemiology Current Treatment Landscape ADC Therapeutics for Prostate Cancer



KEY OPINION LEADERS Chapter Overview

Methodology

Principal Investigators / Sub-Investigators / Study Directors Involved in Clinical Trials Geographical Distribution of Key Opinion Leaders Experts on ADCETRIS® Experts on KADCYLA® Experts on MYLOTARG™ Experts on Other ADCs Prominent Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) KOL Benchmarking: Roots Analysis versus Third Party Scoring (ResearchGate Score) Most Active Key Opinion Leaders Profile: KOL A (Celgene) Profile: KOL B (Western Regional Medical Center) Profile: KOL C (MedStar Washington Hospital Center) Profile: KOL D (Cancer Institute and Hospital) Profile: KOL E (Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada) Profile: KOL F (Hopital Tenon) Profile: KOL G (Cleveland Clinic)



TARGET COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS Chapter Overview

Scope and Methodology

Competitiveness Analysis: Key Clinical Targets for ADCs Four-Dimensional Bubble Analysis



8.3.2 Five-Dimensional Spider Web Analysis

Competitiveness Analysis: Key Preclinical Targets for ADCs Two-Dimensional Scatter Plot Analysis



