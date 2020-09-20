Global Cold Chain Logistics Market Analysis of Key Vendors Such as Nichirei Logistics Group, AmeriCold Logistics, Lineage Logistics etc

InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of market research report on “Global Cold Chain Logistics Market Assessment – – Industry Analysis, Company Profile Analysis, COVID 19 Impact Analysis, and Revenue Forecast Till 2028”
The COVID-19 outbreak is now spreading rapidly around the world, leaving a path of devastation in its wake. This market research report offers the analysis for the impact of COVID 19 on leading companies in the Cold Chain Logistics sector. It identifies those market segments and companies that may benefit from COVID-19 pandemic over a upcoming 5 years, as well as those market segments and companies that will lose out. The market research report discusses in detail the impact of COVID-19 on Cold Chain Logistics market for the year 2020 and beyond.
The report offers the analysis of market dynamics that includes trends, drivers, restraints, Cold Chain Logistics market with focus upon to give a clear understanding of the global Cold Chain Logistics market. The research study includes segment level analysis where important product type, application, and regional segments are analysed to offer key insights. Our analysts have used paid databases along with top-of-the-line primary and secondary research techniques to prepare the Cold Chain Logistics report.
Cold Chain Logistics Market -Competitive Landscape
Key players operating in the Cold Chain Logistics Market include
- Nichirei Logistics Group
- AmeriCold Logistics
- Lineage Logistics
- OOCL Logistics
- Burris Logistics
- VersaCold Logistics Services
- JWD Group
- Swire Group
- Preferred Freezer Services
- Swift Transportation
- AGRO Merchants Group, LLC
- XPO Logistics
- CWT Limited
- Kloosterboer
- NewCold Co peratief U.A.
- DHL
- SCG Logistics
- X2 Group
- AIT
- Gruppo Marconi Logistica Integrata
- Best Cold Chain Co.
- B. Oxford Cold Storage
- Interstate Cold Storage
- Assa Abloy
- Cloverleaf Cold Storage
- Chase Doors
The Cold Chain Logistics market is fragmented with presence of many players that operates in local as well as international market.
Market Segments
Global Cold Chain Logistics Market Outlook (Value (US$ Mn), 2018 – 2028) By Product
- Refrigerated Storage
- Cold Chain Logistics
Global Cold Chain Logistics Market Outlook (Value (US$ Mn), 2018 – 2028) By Application
- Food and Beverages
- Healthcare
- Others
Global Cold Chain Logistics Market Outlook (Value (US$ Mn), 2018 – 2028) By Region
Europe Cold Chain Logistics Market Outlook (Value (US$ Mn), 2018 – 2028) By Country
- U.K.
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
North America Cold Chain Logistics Market Outlook (Value (US$ Mn), 2018 – 2028) By Country
- U.S.
- Canada
Asia Pacific Cold Chain Logistics Market Outlook (Value (US$ Mn), 2018 – 2028) By Country
- India
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia & New Zealand
Latin America Cold Chain Logistics Market Outlook (Value (US$ Mn), 2018 – 2028) By Country
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa Cold Chain Logistics Market Outlook (Value (US$ Mn), 2018 – 2028) By Country
- GCC Countries
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitive Landscape
- Company Overview
- Financial Performance
- Key Development
- Latest Strategic Developments
Why should buy this report:
- To understand the impact of COVID-19 on Cold Chain Logistics market.
- To develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving Cold Chain Logistics market.
- To drive revenues by understanding the innovative products, key trends, and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the Cold Chain Logistics market in the future.
- To formulate effective marketing and sales strategies by understanding the competitive landscape, market share and by analysing the competition.
- To identify emerging companies with potentially strong product/service portfolios and create efficient counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage.
- To organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market segments and categories that present maximum opportunities for investments, consolidations, and strategic partnerships.
- To receive a comprehensive analysis of the prospects for global Cold Chain Logistics market
- To receive industry overview and future trends Cold Chain Logistics market
- To analyze the Cold Chain Logistics market drivers and challenges
- To get information on Cold Chain Logistics market size value and volume forecast
- Major Mergers & Acquisition in Cold Chain Logistics market industry
