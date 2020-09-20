Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Bottle Filling Machine market.

The global bottle filling machine market size was valued at USD 3.81 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 4.90 billion by 2026 exhibiting a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period.

Bottle filling and sealing machine consumption is increasing in food and beverage sector, chemicals and pharmaceuticals and cosmetic sector applications, resulting in ample market opportunities for the key players. Companies operating in the industry are developing machines with advanced technologies to enhance its productivity and efficiency. For instance, in July 2019, Ave Technologies announced the launch of its new adaptable bottling machine at PPMA Total Show, the UKs largest event where key market players exhibit their processing and packaging machinery. The new machine is suitable for a variety of applications and can handle multiple substrates, including both non-plastic and plastic. The equipment also come with a range of end-of-arm tools to suit particular capping requirements.

Complex advancements in the equipment, tend towards the implementation of strategic rules and regulations to improvise the packaging process. Governments across the globe are implementing various laws & regulations about the food equipment hygiene due to the rising concerns about food borne diseases. For instance, in 2011, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) enacted Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA). The new regulations allow FDA to recall, suspend production, and audit food service providers. This will surge the adoption of automated filling machine to reduce the human intervention while beverage filling operation.

MARKET TRENDS

Increasing Adoption of Automated Food Packaging Machinery is Uplifting the Growth of the Market

The beverage packaging companies across the globe are making large investments in automated filling machines to increase their production speed. These machines aid in enhancing container filling reliability and consistency, thus supporting their adoption. Moreover, the implementation of machine vision technology in bottle filling machines is increasing their accuracy. Companies are introducing new machines with this technology to support the industry trend. For instance, in December 2019, KB Associates announced the launch of their new automatic drum, barrel, intermediate bulk container, and bottle filling machine. The new equipment is integrated with machine vision technology to automatically align filling line. Such innovations by the market players coupled with the rising demand for automated machines will drive the market growth over the forecast timeline.

MARKET DRIVERS

Rapidly Growing Beverage Industry Across the Globe to Uplift the Market Growth

The food and beverage industry play an important role within the food value chain across the world. Rising consumer need for safe, hygienic and healthy food and beverage products through the world is enhancing the demand of bottled products, as these products are easily available and ready to consume. Governments of various developed and developing countries emphasize the efforts to build the local or regional food value chain market players. Primary initiative of involving innovative business models, that are cost-effective and offer advance product integrity is expected to upshot the demand of filling machines globally. Inclination towards food and beverage products such as milk, fresh fruit and vegetable juices and other beverages require their preservation for long-time usage, thus enhancing the bottle filling equipments demand.

Emergence of Machine Vision and IoT Technologies in Food Packaging Industry is Influencing the Market Demand

The rapidly developing beverage industry across the globe will propel the bottle filling machine market growth. These machines are majorly used to fill bottles with various shapes and size with desired drink in food & beverage industry. Modern technologies in the filling machine are IoT, AI and Big Data that depicts lucrative market growth of bottle filling machine. IoT aid to achieve highest level of food safety, along with appropriate monitoring and controlling of beverage distribution.

MARKET RESTRAINT

High Initial Purchasing and Maintenance Cost Inhibits the Market Value

These machines are not only used for filling the liquid product but also used to seal the bottle. The high initial cost of bottle filling and sealing machine is restricting its adoption in various industrial sectors. These machines are integrated with several advanced technologies such as machine vision and IoT, adding up to their overall purchasing cost. Moreover, the complexity of this equipment along with its high maintenance cost is limiting its adoption in the developing countries, hence restraining the market opportunities.

SEGMENTATION

By Bottle Type Analysis

The PET Bottles are Expected to Depict the Highest Growth Rate in the Forecast Period

The global market of bottle filling machine is segmented by bottle type, which is further categorized into PET bottles, glass bottles and others.

PET bottles are anticipated to depict exponential market growth as it is highly valued packaging bottle type, that is cost-efficient and shatterproof. PET (polyethylene terephthalate) bottles are strong, hygienic and consists of anti-bacterial properties, that inhibits the chemical reactions in the food and beverage, and cosmetic products. PET being stable and inert material, doesnt degrade and leave any harmful substances, hence can be reused and refilled.

Furthermore, the glass bottles are projected to have moderate market growth due to its high sterilized property that enhances the quality of product stored in the glass bottle. Glass bottles can be reused primarily but are non-returnable, thus replaced by PET bottles and have moderate market demand. Moreover, the other (HDPE) bottles are likely to show progressive growth due to the increasing demand and applications in varied business sectors.

By Application Analysis

Food Products Shows Highest CAGR with Increasing Inclination Towards Better Products Globally

By application, the global market for bottle filling machine is bifurcated into food products, beverage, chemicals & pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics.

Food products are predicted to boost the market of bottle filling machine at a higher growth rate due to increasing demand for packaged healthy ready to eat food products across the globe. Food products packed in PET bottles are easily available and easy to cook using the microwave, thus up thrusts the demand of bottles food products. Beverages have progressive CAGR owing to the need of daily consumption products such as milk, fruits and vegetables juices. Beverages such as carbonated drinks have limited growth as compared to the fresh juices, that offer various health benefits.

Moreover, the chemical and pharmaceutical applications depict progressive growth owing to raising government investments for enhancing this sector, that provide beneficial solutions in the medical sector. Mostly, glass bottles are used to store the chemicals as the glass has anti-corrosive properties, that maintains the quality of the chemicals stored. Furthermore, cosmetic sector is likely to show steady market growth, due to minimum applications and stringent company policies.

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

Asia Pacific Bottle Filling Machine Market Size, 2018

The increasing consumption of milk and soft drinks in Asia Pacific countries, including India and China is anticipated to propel the market growth for bottle filling machine. Beverage manufacturing companies are introducing soft drinks with new flavors, increasing consumption. Moreover, the increasing number of bottled waters producing companies in India is expected to surge the adoption of automated filling machine over the forecast timeline.

The rapidly developing travel and tourism industry has fueled the demand for soft drinks in the Middle East and Africa. Moreover, the progressive increase consumption of alcoholic drinks in the UAE will surge the market growth of bottle filling machine over the forecast timeline.

Moreover, a moderate rise is observed in the beverage industry owing to the increasing consumption of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks is primarily driving bottle filling machine market in North America. Consumers in the region are increasingly spending on pure alcoholic drinks, thus supporting the market growth. According to the World Health Organization, the average per person consumption of Vodka in the U.S. is around 29 handles per year. This has led manufacturing companies to deploy more advanced bottle filling machine, contributing to industry growth.

Similarly, the shifting consumer preference towards 100% pure fruit juice is steadily driving the European market of bottle filling machine. Beverage producing companies are adopting automated bottle filling machines to cater to the increasing consumer demand. Moreover, the rising consumption of alcoholic drinks, particularly in Western European countries will support the market size expansion over the forecast timeline. The Latin American countries, including Brazil and Mexico are witnessing an increase in the demand for energy drinks and bottled juice products, attributing to the market growth. Moreover, the increasing number of local beverage manufacturing companies in Latin America will drive the market growth of bottle filling machine.

KEY INDUSTRY PLAYERS

Bosch Packaging Technology Opts for Innovative Technology to Enhance the Product Portfolio

Bosch Packaging Technology is one of the key market players that offers innovative packaging solutions across the world. Primarily, Bosch plans strategically to improvise their packaging machineries by adopting innovative technologies and offer best packaging solutions within the market of bottle filling machine. Moreover, the company also provides flexible rules and regulations to its operators and distributors, thus helps in imposing positive market position.

October 2017: Bosch Packaging Technology introduced a new bottle Filling and sealing machine, AFG 5000, by expanding its AFG bottle filling series portfolio for chemicals and pharmaceutical industry. The machine is equipped with vacuum compressed air filling system, offering high output performance even for small filling portions.

List of Key Companies Profiled:

Syntegon Technology GmbH (Bosch Packaging Technology)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

JBT Corporation

Tetra Laval

KHS GmbH

Krone Group AG

Coesia Group SpA

Ave Technologies

E-PAK Machinery

Pacific Packaging Machinery Inc.

ProMatch

KB Associates

KEY INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS:

August 2018: Bosch Packaging Technology was awarded the German Packaging Award for its ALF 5000 series, an innovative technology-based filling and sealing machine. This ALF series is used for filling ampoules and vials in the pharmaceutical industry

June 2019: JBT Corporation announced the acquisition of Proseal UK limited, a sealing g technology provider at an acquisition price of USD 280 million.

REPORT COVERAGE

The report provides detailed information regarding various insights of the market. Some of them are growth drivers, restraints, competitive landscape, regional analysis, and challenges. It further offers an analytical depiction of the bottle filling machine market trends and estimations to illustrate the forthcoming investment pockets. The market is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2025 to provide the financial competency of the market. The information gathered in the report has been taken from several primary and secondary sources.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Segmentation

By Bottle Type

PET Bottles

Glass Bottles

Others (HDPE Bottles, etc.)

By Application

Food Products

Beverages

Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

By Region

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

