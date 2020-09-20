Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Cardiovascular Drugs market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Cardiovascular Drugs Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Cardiovascular Drugs market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Cardiovascular Drugs Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Drug Type (Antihypertensive, Antihyperlipidemic, Anticoagulants, Antiplatelet Drugs, Others), By Disease Indication (Hypertension, Hyperlipidemia, Coronary Artery Disease, Arrhythmia, Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospitals Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020 -2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

The global cardiovascular drugs market size was USD 47.29 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 63.96 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period.

We have updated Cardiovascular Drugs Market with respect to COVID-19 Impact.

Inquire before buying

In this era, the number of critical and life-threatening diseases have shown increasing prevalence across the global landscape. One of these critical diseases includes cardiovascular diseases, which have shown steady increases in prevalence worldwide, especially driven by modern lifestyle changes. The cardiovascular diseases include disorders of the heart and blood vessels especially and include life-threatening conditions such as coronary heart disease, hypertension, and hyperlipidemia. Cardiovascular diseases can result in conditions such as myocardial infarction. i.e., heart attacks and strokes. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), four out of five cardiovascular disease (CVD) deaths, can be attributable to heart attacks and strokes.

In the current global cardiovascular therapeutics market scenario, there are a number of factors and trends providing major impetus to the growth of these drugs. There is increased awareness with respect to the serious impacts of cardiovascular diseases on human health. Some of the current modern lifestyle trends may lead to a significant proportion of the global population developing cardiovascular diseases.

Individuals at risk of developing cardiovascular diseases may demonstrate obesity, increased blood pressure levels, lipids, and blood glucose levels. Improved understanding of heart diseases, increasing research and development of novel therapeutics, and greater awareness have contributed substantially to the introduction of new cardiovascular medications.

MARKET DRIVERS

Increased Awareness and Innovation of New Drugs is likely to propel the Global Market

One of the crucial drivers for global cardiovascular drugs market growth is the increased awareness regarding cardiovascular health and the corresponding increase in product launches. Cardiovascular treatment through therapeutics includes a multi-faceted approach which may lead to the use of of several types of medications. A number of key market leaders have introduced several advanced drugs addressing the diverse treatment needs of cardiovascular diseases. For instance, introduction of a cardiovascular drug called Eliquis (apixaban) by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company and Pfizer Inc., is the cardiovascular drug. The product has the highest sales and has demonstrated superior risk reductions as compared to other drugs in the global scenario.

Increasing Need for Advanced and Effective Drugs to Drive the Global Market Worldwide

Other critical driving factors are the high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases (CVD) globally and the increasing demand for more effective therapeutics. Cardiovascular therapeutics have undergone major R&D innovations since the time they were initially introduced to the general public. A number of novel therapeutics have since been launched in the global market and have been highly successful. The global cardiovascular drug market may be considered to be overcrowded due to the presence of several major players and increasing influences of the comparatively cheaper generics. But, the nature of cardiovascular diseases (CVD) renders it almost incurable and the rising prevalence is further worsening the treatment outlook for patients. This has led to the development of a huge unmet treatment need in the market and is anticipated to be one of the other key driving factors in the global market.

SEGMENTATION

By Drug Type Outlook

Anticoagulants Segment is Likely to Generate the Highest Growth Rate During the Forecast Period

On the basis of drug type, the global market can be segmented into antihypertensive, antihyperlipidemic, anticoagulants, antiplatelet drugs and others.

The anticoagulants segments are estimated to hold a dominant share in the global market, especially due to their status as comparatively expensive drugs and the critical life-preserving functions that they perform. This segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR due to the presence of Eliquis, the highest-selling cardiovascular drug in 2018.

Some of the other segments that have contributed to the steady growth of the global market are the antihypertensive, antihyperlipidemic, and antiplatelet drugs segments. These drugs are some of the widely consumed medications globally, but the presence of generic versions of these medications have limited the growth potential of these segments. Antihypertensive segment has the second largest market share, after the anticoagulants segment.

By Disease Indication Outlook

Hypertension is Anticipated to Exhibit a Significant CAGR During the Forecast Period

On the basis of disease indication, the global cardiovascular drugs market can be segmented into hypertension, hyperlipidemia, coronary artery disease, arrhythmia, and others. In terms of disease indication, the hypertension segment is anticipated to grow at a faster CAGR. This is primarily due to the increasing prevalence of hypertension and the large number of patients across the world. Other factors contributing to the growth of the hypertension segment are its status, which is one of the key contributing factors of heart attacks, a seriously threatening cardiovascular condition. Some of the other critical cardiovascular diseases include coronary artery disease and hyperlipidemia, which are the contributing factors of heart failures and myocardial infarctions.

Due to the increasing prevalence of other cardiovascular diseases (CVD) such as hyperlipidemia and coronary artery disease, there is a greater uptake of other types of medications. For instance, individuals with hyperlipidemia are at twice the risk of developing cardiovascular diseases. Trends as such and the increase in the treatment and management of diverse heart diseases such as arrhythmia have also contributed led to the growth of the global market.

By Distribution Channel Outlook

Hospital Pharmacies Segment is Expected to hold the Highest Share Among Distribution Channels

On the basis of distribution channel, the market for cardiovascular drugs can be segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online pharmacies, and others. The hospital pharmacies segment is anticipated to have the dominant share because these medications are often prescribed after a thorough diagnosis which is often conducted at these institutions.

Retail pharmacies segment is anticipated to hold the second largest share because in cases of re-filling prescriptions, these institutions are able to provide more efficient facilities. Online pharmacies segment is anticipated to experience the highest CAGR for revenue increase due to the increasing usage of online pharmacy facilities, which are gaining popularity due to their ease and convenience.

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

North America generated a revenue of USD 21.89 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to emerge dominant in the global market during the forecast period. The high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, coupled with the new product launches across the region, will drive the cardiovascular drugs market growth in the region. Besides this, the increasing research and development initiatives, coupled with increasing awareness and high presence of risk factors such as diabetes in the general population, are expected to drive the market in North America during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth in the market value. Due to the increasing disposable incomes across the region, there is a greater awareness with respect to cardiovascular diseases. Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases from the key countries in the region and the increasing status of cardiovascular diseases as the leading cause of mortality is also anticipated to drive the cardiovascular therapeutics market growth across the region.

North America Cardiovascular Drugs Market Size, 2018

On the other hand, Europe is projected to witness significant growth in the market because cardiovascular disease causes more than half of all deaths across the region. The high growth countries, including the U.K., France, and Germany would contribute to the growth of the European market. The Latin America market for cardiovascular drugs is anticipated to undergo a robust growth due to the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases. The Middle East and Africa expected to witness steady growth in the future due to the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases.

INDUSTRY KEY PLAYERS

Market Players like Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Pfizer Inc., and Bayer AG to Strengthen the Market Position

The global cardiovascular drugs market share is dominated by some key companies due to their strong product portfolio, key strategic decisions, and dominance of market share. These include a group of 4-5 key companies with wider geographic presence and continued R&D resulting in strong regulatory approvals. In the same instance, a number of other companies are also present in the market. The global market is mature, has a heavy presence of generics, and is difficult in terms of entry of new competitors.

LIST OF KEY COMPANIES COVERED:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Pfizer Inc.

Bayer AG

Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

AstraZeneca

Sanofi

Novartis AG

Merck & Co., Inc.

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Others

REPORT COVERAGE

The increasing awareness of cardiovascular diseases, lifestyle changes, and new product launches based on advanced technologies is expected to increase the global cardiovascular drugs market growth.

Along with this, the report provides an extensive analysis of the global market dynamics and competitive landscape and scenario. Various key insights presented in the report are the prevalence of major cardiovascular diseases by key countries, pipeline analysis, key industry developments such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, the regulatory scenario in key countries, reimbursement scenario by key countries, and advances in R&D for novel therapeutics. Along with this other key insight includes key strategies adopted by market leaders, competitive landscape, and company profiles.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Segmentation

By Drug Type

Antihypertensive

Antihyperlipidemic

Anticoagulants

Antiplatelet Drugs

Others

By Disease Indication

Hypertension

Hyperlipidemia

Coronary Artery Disease

Arrhythmia

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Others

By Geography

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT:

October 2019: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced the approval of the additional disease indication of the prevention of venous thromboembolism (VTE) in hospitalized acutely ill medical patients at risk for thromboembolic complications but not at high risk of bleeding for Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.™s product offering of rivaroxaban (Xarelto)

February 2019: Novartis AG and Blackstone™s Life Sciences announced the launch of Anthos Therapeutics for the development of cardiovascular drugs

January 2019: India based Natco Pharma announced the launch of valsartan-sacubitril, a cardiovascular drug for the treatment of congestive heart failure. Novartis AG holds the patent in India for valsartan-sacubitril called Vymada.

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Cardiovascular Drugs in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Cardiovascular Drugs Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Drug Type (Antihypertensive, Antihyperlipidemic, Anticoagulants, Antiplatelet Drugs, Others), By Disease Indication (Hypertension, Hyperlipidemia, Coronary Artery Disease, Arrhythmia, Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospitals Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020 -2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580