Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Agricultural Films market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Agricultural Films Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Agricultural Films market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Agricultural Films Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Raw Material (Low-Density Polyethylene, Linear Low-Density Polyethylene, High-Density Polyethylene, Ethyl Vinyl Acetate/Ethyl Butyl Acrylate, Reclaims, and Other), By Application (Greenhouse, Mulching, and Silage), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

The global agricultural films market size was USD 8.68 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 14.31 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

We have updated Agricultural Films Market with respect to COVID-19 Impact.

Inquire before buying

Plastic films used to protect plants in open ground and greenhouses are known as agricultural films. The lifespan and performance of agricultural films have been improved by the incorporation of a wide range of additives such as anti-fogging agents and UV and thermal stabilizers. The continued demand for food production has created an increased use of effective additives for plastics in agricultural applications. The agricultural film market is emerging and is capable of enhancing the productivity of the crops. These films find applications in tunnels, greenhouses, plastic reservoirs and irrigation systems, mulching, silage, and others. Some other applications are tapes that help hold the aerial parts of the plants or as nets to shade the interior part of the greenhouses and reduce the effects of hail. The growing agricultural sector is surging the market growth.

MARKET TRENDS

Increased Use of Biodegradable Films to Fuel the Market Size

There has been an increase in the use of biodegradable films as an alternative solution regarding environmental problems and human health risks. As a result, efforts have been made to develop biodegradable or edible films from biopolymers to improve crop performance and farming practices among end-users. These films come in solid sheets, made from natural polymers. Biodegradable agricultural films also have other advantages such as improve crop quality, increase yields, reduce water use for irrigation, enhance weed control, and pesticides. The main advantage of biodegradable agricultural films is derived from organic substances it directly integrates into the soil, this in turn will help the bacterial flora to transform films into water and biomass, carbon dioxide or methane, thus resulting in lower pollution impact. Additionally, stringent regulations over conventional plastic for crop production may present as an opportunity to adopt biodegradable films to increase the environmental sustainability of the agricultural industry. This is projected to further propel the market growth during the forecast period.

MARKET DRIVERS

Increasing Food Demand Owing to Population Growth is Anticipated to Fuel Agricultural Productivity

Population growth in several regions of the world has compelled increased agricultural output. This growth, along with rising disposable incomes in developing countries have caused increased dietary changes, thus driving up global food demand. Yearly use of land for agricultural crop production has affected the nutrient content of soil. Addressing this, many innovative agricultural techniques are used against conventional agricultural techniques for attaining increased yield. This has caused collective agricultural films usage on arable land to prevent soil erosion. On the other hand, agricultural films are also used on crops and fodder to prevent spoilage and microbial action. Additionally, these films help to raise the temperature of soil, thereby supporting plant growth.

To meet the growing demand of food, the plastics industry has been introducing many new products, more efficient materials, and technologies into the market to aid in improving the profitability among the producers. Moreover, the evolution of different agricultural techniques has instigated profitability by producing more at lower cost with low investment while also improving the quality of the crops. Collectively, these rising need to increase agricultural productivity to fulfill the daily demand of food with minimal of expenditure has led increased use of agricultural films, thus fueling the growth of the market.

Increasing Nano Greenhouses Globally for more Agricultural Output

Plastic films used as greenhouse covers have evolved into new materials with better mechanical and optical properties. Improved productivity with quick harvest has been made possible due to nano greenhouses. It is a greenhouse coating material called as cellular polycarbonate NANO. The polycarbonate NANO is a white polycarbonate with light modifying properties that ensures a light spectrum that is beneficial to plants into the greenhouse. Additionally, Nano polycarbonate also have water repellency properties and also prevents plant burns from direct sunlight and protect from adverse external conditions, resulting in lower labor cost and energy. Increasing use of these films as cover of greenhouses is expected to boost the agricultural films market growth.

MARKET RESTRAINT

Volatile Petrochemical Prices to Limit the Adoption of Agricultural Films

Plastic is derived majorly from oil and natural gas, price and availability of plastic depends on the price of these resources. As, crude gasoline manufactured by purifying crude oil is used as the raw material for making plastic, thus volatility of oil prices is causing price fluctuations in the plastic products. Plastic is leading to the majority of pollution, which include both land and water pollution, that have caused many governmental regulations to be implemented due to growing concerns for environmental protection, and resource conservation is also affecting the market. Stringent regulations over plastics use are anticipated to adversely affect market growth. All above are the key factor are some of the major factors restraining the market growth.

SEGMENTATION

By Raw Material Analysis

LLDPE Dominated the Global Market to Emerge as Leading Raw Material Type

Based on raw material, the market is segmented into low density polyethylene, linear low density polyethylene, high density polyethylene, ethyl vinyl acetate/ethyl butyl acrylate, reclaims, and other. Linear low density polyethylene (LLDPE) has a wide range of agricultural uses due to easy availability and low cost, high impact resistance, good workability, electrical insulation properties and excellent chemical resistance. Some particular LDPE films are used for low tunnels, greenhouses, mulching, silage, and irrigation tapes.

LDPE films are translucent or colored films providing opacity, which are used for farming areas having harsh climatic conditions and limited water supply. These films increase the transmissions along with minimizing reflection, allowing optimal sunlight to enter into greenhouse.

Whereas, HDPE possesses excellent impact strength and corrosion resistance usually used for production pesticide nets, cans and irrigation pipes. Other agricultural films mainly include PVC that prevents fog & mist and efficiently controls the farming environment within greenhouse by keeping the dust away.

By Application Analysis

Mulching Films to Aid Dominance of the Segment

In terms of application, the market is segmented into greenhouse, mulching, and silage. The use of these films to protect the crops from the propagation of weeds that prevents its growth and hinder the development of the crops is the primary reason for dominance in the global market. Additionally, mulch films are used to enhance soil temperature, prevent moisture loss, and improve crop yield. Because of the filmâ€™s thickness, it requires thermal stabilizers and proper light with intermediary chemical resistance. These films are also used for protection from probable adverse weather conditions. All Above factors together act as driver for market growth of the market.

The greenhouse films are used to protect the crops from rain and wind, as well as to regulate the internal temperature, and prevent the temperature changes within greenhouse, during the day and night. However, the silage films are used for packaging seeds, grain or fodder for consequent fermentation. The most significant feature of silage films are its insulation properties such as barrier against air and water as well as resistance against sunlight.

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

Asia Pacific Agricultural Films Market Size, 2018 (USD Million)

The agricultural films market size in Asia Pacific stood at USD 5,924.4 million in 2018. Asia-Pacific dominated the market due to growing use of mulching agricultural films in the region. China is the major consumer of agricultural as they have high food production demand from the ever-growing population in the country. Favorable regulations over plastic use is boosting the market, and are responsible for dominant share of the region in the global market.

North America is expected to show moderate growth during the forecast period as many production facilities are being transferred to developing countries. Additionally, increasing shift of consumers towards plant based-food is propelling the market growth.

The market in Europe is projected to register comparatively higher CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing use of biodegradable agricultural films in the region is anticipated to drive the demand for agricultural films. This shift has been caused by stringent regulations over plastic use and disposal.

The market in Latin America and the Middle East & Africa is currently in nascent stage. However, developing infrastructure in these regions and growing consumer demand for organic food is projected to fuel the demand during forecast period.

KEY INDUSTRY PLAYERS

Diverse Portfolio and Core Focus of BASF SE, to Propel the Company to a Leading Position

Competition landscape of this market depicts a monopoly dominated by BASF SE. A diversified product portfolio of mulching films, silage films, and greenhouses, along with constant innovations by the company leading to new device introductions, are prominent factors responsible for the dominance of the company.

However, some other players such as Novamont, Berry Global Inc., Coveris, AbRaniPlastOy are also key players monopolistic to agricultural films market with innovative films and technologies. This is projected to positively impact the global market as these companies are anticipated to gain market share during the forecast period.

LIST OF KEY COMPANIES PROFILED:

AbRaniPlastOy

Armando Alvarez

BASF

Berry Global Inc.

Kuraray Co. Ltd.

Coveris

RKW Group

Trioplast Industrier AB

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Groupe Barbier

Novamont

Others

KEY INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS:

March 2020 â€“ Rani Plast introduced a new bale wrap named Rani Repel, that protects the crops against bird and rodent attack. Rani Repel contains a non-toxic, natural active ingredient that, through taste and odour, is repulsive to ravens, crows, mice and rats, but cannot transfer to baled crop or to soil.

April 2019 â€“ BASF and TÃ¢n HÃ¹ng C? Masterbatch Manufacture Co. worked together to help farmers in increasing crop yields and reducing waste. The producers are using BASFâ€™s plastic additive TinuvinÂ® NOR 371 to increase the lifespan and durability of the plastic greenhouse films. These films can withstand weathering up to three to four years.

REPORT COVERAGE

The agricultural films market report provides a detailed analysis of the market and focuses on key aspects such as leading companies, product raw materials, and leading applications of the product. Besides this, the report offers insights into the market trends and highlights key industry developments. In addition to the aforementioned factors, the report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market over recent years.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Â Segmentation

By Raw Material

Low Density Polyethylene

Linear Low Density Polyethylene

High Density Polyethylene

Ethyl Vinyl Acetate/Ethyl Butyl Acrylate

Reclaims

Other

By Application

Greenhouse

Mulching

Silage

By Geography

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, and Rest of Asia- Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Rest of Latin America)

The Middle East & Africa

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Agricultural Films in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Agricultural Films Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Raw Material (Low-Density Polyethylene, Linear Low-Density Polyethylene, High-Density Polyethylene, Ethyl Vinyl Acetate/Ethyl Butyl Acrylate, Reclaims, and Other), By Application (Greenhouse, Mulching, and Silage), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580