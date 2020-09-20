Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Knee Replacement Implants market.

The global knee replacement market size was USD 9.06 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 12.72 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.

Knee replacement, also defined as knee arthroplasty is the second most common orthopedic surgical procedure conducted across the globe. The knee arthroplasty surgery removes the damaged tissues and cartilages from the knee joint and replaces it with an artificial knee implant. The demand for this procedure is likely to grow at a significant rate in coming years with the dramatic increase in the prevalence of osteoarthritis and other knee diseases such as psoriatic arthritis and rheumatoid arthritis worldwide. Based on a study conducted by the Arthritis Foundation, around 14 million people have symptomatic knee osteoarthritis in the U.S. Rise in geriatric population and growing demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures are anticipated to propel the knee replacement market growth during the forthcoming years.

According to the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ), more than 600,000 knee replacement surgeries are performed in the United States every year. The younger generation with high level of body mass index has also become another major factor in enhancement of number of knee replacement surgeries. The increase in healthcare expenditure and technological advancement in knee replacement surgeries are likely to boost the market during the forecast period.

MARKET DRIVERS

Growing Prevalence of Knee Osteoarthritis and Technological Advancements to Drive the Market

An increase in the prevalence of knee osteoarthritis across the globe is one of the major factors likely to boost the demand for knee replacement surgeries in the coming future. Rise in diagnosis rate of knee arthritis among adult population is projected to increase demand for knee implants in the coming years. According to the data published by Meddevicetracker, it has been estimated that women are three-times more likely to undergo knee replacement surgeries when compared to men.

According to the Osteoarthritis Research Society International (OARSI), it has been reported that the prevalence of global knee osteoarthritis is likely to reach 5% and is projected to rise with the rise in aging population.

Rapid increase in the aging population and the growing epidemics of obesity at a significant rate are likely to fuel the demand for knee replacement surgeries during the forecast period. According to the Arthritis Foundation, the annual incidence of knee osteoarthritis in United States is highest between the age group 55 and 64 years old.

Increasing awareness about the material innovations and designs of knee implants and robotic-assisted knee surgeries are currently becoming the key trends impacting the sales of knee implants used in the replacement surgeries. Robotic-assisted technology is promoting higher accuracy in knee replacement procedures and has reduced the dependence of procedural outcomes on the surgeons. Also several key players engaged in knee replacement market are offering more comprehensive knee implants with the addition of robotic surgery to their portfolio.

For instance, in 2016, Smith & Nephew acquired Blue Belt Holdings, Inc. to access the Navio Surgical System that offers robotic assistance in partial knee surgeries through CT- free navigation system and a handheld robotic bone shaping device. An increase in the demand for personalized knee implants and the entrance of new players in the market offering innovative knee implants are likely to upsurge the knee replacement market growth in the coming years.

SEGMENTATION

By Procedure Analysis

Rise in Robotic-Assisted Knee Replacement Surgery to Drive Total Knee Arthroplasty Segment Growth

Based on procedure, the knee replacement market segments include total knee arthroplasty, partial knee arthroplasty, and revision arthroplasty. Among them, the total knee arthroplasty segment held the largest market share in the year 2018, and it is projected to expand at a considerably high CAGR during the forecast period. This is attributable to the rise in geriatric patient population and increase in the awareness about of robotic-assisted knee replacement surgeries. Revision arthroplasty segment is anticipated to be the fastest-growing sector owing to the growing revision knee procedures in total knee replacement procedures, technological developments in revision implants, and a shift of knee surgical procedures among younger patients.

Partial knee arthroplasty segment is likely to expand at a considerable CAGR during the forecast period owing to the presence of key players involved in the development of innovative partial knee implant. In addition to that, the advantages associated with partial knee arthroplasty procedures such as reduced post-operative pain & faster recovery. Also, partial knee arthroplasty procedure involves the replacement of only the damaged knee bone which has boosted the demand of customized implants among patients. This will lead to an increased preference for partial knee arthroplasty among healthcare professionals in the forthcoming years.

By Implant Type Analysis

Growing Number of Total Knee Replacement Surgeries to Drive Fixed Bearing Implants Segment Growth

Based on implant type, the knee replacement market segments include fixed bearing, mobile bearing, and others such as medial pivotal implants and customized implants. Among them, the fixed bearing implants segment held the largest market share in the year 2018. Fixed bearing implants are long lasting, provides good motion, and are popular choice of implants over the years. However, due to superior range of motion provided, the demand for by mobile bearing implants has increased. The mobile bearing implant segment is projected to expand at a considerably high CAGR during the forecast period.

By End-user Analysis

Hospital Segment to Continue Its Dominance Throughout the Forecast Period in the Global Knee Replacement Market

Based on end-user, the knee replacement market has been categorized into hospitals, orthopedic clinics, ambulatory surgery center, and others. Among them, hospitals segment captured major share in the knee replacement market. This is mainly due to presence of advanced facilities and rising healthcare infrastructure in hospitals. The hospital segment is anticipated to continue its dominance in the forthcoming years. This is attributed to the rise in the number of orthopedic surgeries performed in the hospitals and the growing number of hospital visits by patients with orthopedic injuries.

The orthopedic clinics segment is projected to witness remarkable growth during the forecast period owing to the rise in the number of orthopedic clinics. Moreover, a growing number of orthopedic surgeries in ambulatory surgery centers is likely to augment the demand for knee replacement market during the forecast period.

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

Geographically, the knee replacement market segments include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Among them, North America dominated the knee replacement market throughout the forecast period. Increase in the number of patients diagnosed with osteoarthritis and an increase in geriatric population count are the major factors likely to boost the demand for knee replacement market growth in North America. In addition to that, growing penetration of computer aided implant designs, robotic assisted surgeries in the U.S., and favorable reimbursement scenario are likely to propel the knee implant market in the U.S. during the forecast period.

North America Knee Replacement Market Size, 2015-2026 (USD Billion)

Europe is likely to hold the second-largest market share after North America owing to rise in number of chronic diseases such as diabetes and increase in the prevalence of bone disease. Innovations in material and design of the implants, presence of leading players with strong distribution network, and growing demand for knee replacement procedures are likely to fuel the knee implants market in EU5 countries by 2026. The knee replacement market in the Asia Pacific is likely to witness fast-paced growth during the forecast period majorly due to the increasing prevalence of knee disorder, flourishing medical tourism, rise in disposable incomes, and gradually improving healthcare infrastructure.

Latin America and Middle East & Africa are likely to experience slow growth in the knee replacement market owing to the lower number of orthopedic surgeons and due to low-income growth. However, a growing number of orthopedic injuries & diseases and rise in the adoption of knee replacement procedures are likely to drive the knee arthroplasty market growth in Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

INDUSTRY KEY PLAYERS

Strong Product Offerings by Key Players Are Likely to Propel the Knee Replacement Industry Growth

Zimmer Biomet, Stryker, DePuy Synthes Companies (Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.), and Smith & Nephew are the leading players in the knee implants market with a strong brand presence combined with a wide range of product offerings. These players are likely to continue their dominance in knee arthroplasty area and generate significant revenue in the forthcoming years owing to the persistent investments in research and development for the launch of cost-effective and innovative knee implants. Moreover, strong focus on strategic partnerships with other players in knee implants segment is likely to support expansion of their footprints in the knee replacement market.

Other players involved in the distribution and manufacturing of orthopaedic implants with a considerable market share include Aesculap, Inc.“ a B. Braun company, Medacta International, Conformis among others

LIST OF KEY COMPANIES PROFILED:

Zimmer Biomet

Stryker

DePuy Synthes Companies (Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.)

Smith & Nephew

Aesculap, Inc.“ a B. Braun company

Medacta International

MicroPort Scientific Corporation

Conformis

Other Prominent Players

REPORT COVERAGE

The knee replacement market report provides detailed information regarding various insights of the market. Some of them are growth drivers, restraints, competitive landscape, regional analysis, and challenges. It further offers an analytical depiction of the knee replacement market trends and estimations to illustrate the forthcoming investment pockets. The market is quantitatively analyzed from 2015 to 2026 to provide the financial competency of the market. The information gathered in the report has been taken from several primary and secondary sources.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Segmentation

By Procedure

Total Knee Arthroplasty

Partial Knee Arthroplasty

Revision Knee Arthroplasty

By Implant Type

Fixed Bearing

Mobile Bearing

Others

By End-user

Hospitals

Orthopedic Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT:

October 2019: Think Surgical Inc. announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted clearance for it to market its TSolution One system for total knee replacement in the U.S.

September 2019: DePuy Synthes, (part of Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.) launch of the ATTUNE Cementless Knee in a rotating platform option in select global markets. ATTUNE Cementless is suitable for a younger, active patient and combines proprietary technologies of the ATTUNE Knee that address stability with DePuy Synthes rotating platform knees and cementless technology.

September 2017: Zimmer Biomet announced launch of Persona Partial Knee System, the latest addition to its portfolio of personalized and anatomically designed knee implant systems.

Knee Replacement Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Procedure (Total Knee Arthroplasty, Partial Knee Arthroplasty, and Revision Arthroplasty) By Implant Type (Fixed Bearing, Mobile Bearing, and Others) End-user (Hospitals, Orthopedic Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

