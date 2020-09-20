Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Foley Catheters market.

The global foley catheter market size was USD 1.02 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 1.65 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.

Foley catheter are thin, sterile, and flexible tubes, and are the most commonly used type of urinary catheters. They are made using silicone or latex. Foley catheter are used for various chronic and acute conditions including urinary incontinence, and also to drain urine in patients that are immobile or have reduced ambulation. These devices are used for a short time period as well as longer time depending on the patients condition and requirement. Foley catheter are available in various types including two-way and three-way catheters. These catheters are typically used in acute care facilities on temporary basis to monitor and manage urine drainage during surgery and post-operative recovery. Foleys are inserted into the bladder through urethra and has a tiny balloon at the end which is inflated with water to prevent the tube from sliding out of the body.

Globally, the adoption of Foley catheter is being driven by multiple factors such as increasing number of surgeries and rising prevalence of diseases like urinary incontinence, BPH, kidney stones, urethra blockage, etc. For instance, according to data published by the NCBI, the prevalence of BPH varies from 20% -62% in men above 50 years of age, in countries like U.S, Japan, U.K and Ghana. Also, recent advancements in Foley catheters which is providing more comfort and convenience to the patients are expected to propel the Foley catheters market growth during the forecast period.

However, high cost of Foley catheters and lack of reimbursement policies in emerging countries is anticipated to hamper the adoption of indwelling catheters in these regions. Also, prolonged use of Foley catheters can lead to urinary tract infections (UTI), discomfort, bladder spasms to the patient which is thus restraining the growth of Foley catheters market during the forecast period.

MARKET DRIVERS

Increasing Number of Surgeries & Rising Prevalence of Urinary Incontinence and BPH are Anticipated to Boost the

Demand for Foley Catheters

Globally, increasing number of surgical procedures coupled with longer hospital stays, are some of the major factors driving the demand and adoption of Foley catheter in acute care facilities worldwide. For instance, according to data published by the NCBI in 2017, an estimated 12.0% to 16.0% of adult patients in the acute care hospitals settings in the U.S., were using Foley catheters. Such trends are expected to drive the market growth of indwelling catheters during the forecast period.

Besides, the rising prevalence of BPH and urinary incontinence in the world is expected to boost the demand of indwelling catheters during 2019-2026 period. For instance, according to the NHS, the incidence of BPH in U.K has been estimated to increase from 50% among men between the age of 50 and 60 years, to 90% for men above 80 years of age. Also, according to the U.S Department of Health & Services, approximately 13 million people in U.S suffered from urinary incontinence in 2015. Hence, rising prevalence of urinary incontinence among global population is one of the major factors anticipated to fuel the adoption of Foley catheter for long term catheterization in healthcare settings around the world.

SEGMENTATION

By Product Type Outlook

Three-way Foley Catheter Segment is Expected to Grow at a Faster Pace

In terms of product type, two-way segment dominated the foley catheters market in 2018. The dominance of this segment is attributed to its cost efficiency in comparison to other types coupled with wide acceptance of two-way Foley catheter for short as well as long term catheterization.

Also, the three-way Foley catheter segment is anticipated to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period owing to its rising demand due to features like extra lumen for medicine instillation and bladder irrigation during or post-surgeries.

Similarly, the four-way Foley catheter segment is expected to register a moderate CAGR during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the comparatively lower adoption of four-way catheters in the global market.

By Material Outlook

Silicone to Exhibit a Significant CAGR in the Forecast Period Owing to its Biocompatibility

Among materials, latex and silicone has been the most preferred choice of material for manufacturers and is anticipated to account for a significant market share during the forecast period. According to various studies, silicone Foley catheters are commonly used for long-term catheterization due to its features like longer shelf life, rigidity, and biocompatibility. Hence, such advantages of silicone material are expected to fuel the demand of silicone foley catheters during the forecast period.

However, latex is the preferred material for short-term catheterization owing to its low cost and flexible nature. Also, introduction of latex catheters that are coated with hydrogel, teflon, and other soft materials are reducing its potential to cause infections and urethral irritation in patients and hence, is increasing its demand and adoption rate worldwide.

By Application Outlook

Foley Catheters Used During & Post-surgery is Anticipated to Exhibit a Significant CAGR During the Forecast Period

On the basis of application, surgery segment accounted for the highest share of the global market in 2018. The dominance is attributed to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and urological disorders that are resulting in increasing number of patients undergoing surgeries each year in the world. For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), the mean global surgical rate of each year was estimated to be 4469 surgeries per 100,000 people. Thus, increasing number of surgical procedures worldwide is among the major factors driving the demand and adoption of foley catheters in global healthcare settings.

Also, growing prevalence of urinary incontinence and BPH is leading to an increasing demand for foley catheter in hospitals and home care settings around the world. For instance, according to the Global Forum on Incontinence in 2018, an estimated 400 million people worldwide were suffering from urinary incontinence. Such statistics are expected to increase the adoption of Foley catheters for long-term catheterization in patients suffering from urinary incontinence during 2019-2026 period.

By End User Outlook

Hospitals & Specialty Clinics Accounted for Highest Market Share in 2018

Among end user, the indwelling catheter market can be segmented into hospitals & specialty clinics and long-term care centers. The hospitals & specialty clinics segment is expected to have a dominant revenue share in the forecast period owing to the increasing number of hospitalization coupled with rising length of stay. For instance, according to a study published in the Journal of Family Medicine and Primary Care, it was stated that any time in the U.S, around 15.0% to 25.0% of hospitalized patients were using indwelling urinary catheters. Hence, increasing use of Foley catheters in acute care facilities like hospitals & specialty clinics is driving the growth of indwelling catheters market during the forecast period.

Similarly, the long-term care facilities segment is projected to register a significant share during the forecast period due to the increasing patient pool with urinary incontinence that requires long term catheterization in age care centers & homecare settings of the world.

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

North America generated a revenue of USD 406.6 million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow during the forecast period. Increasing prevalence of urinary incontinence and increasing number of surgeries are some of the major factors driving the growth of foley catheters market in this region. For instance, according to a survey conducted by The Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America in 2014, an estimated 25.0% of hospitalized patients in U.S had placed Foley catheters during their hospital stay. Additionally, increasing expenditure and awareness about treatment of urinary incontinence in North America is anticipated to fuel the growth of the market in this region during the forecast period. Europe is projected to witness a comparatively moderate CAGR in the period 2019-2026 owing to the rising shift of patients towards home-care and self-catheterization.

On other hand, Asia Pacific is expected to register a significant CAGR during the forecast period due to the rising prevalence of urinary incontinence and benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) in this region. For instance, according to the Global forum on Incontinence, an estimated 8.4% of the total population in Asia was suffering from urinary incontinence in 2018. Also, patients in some countries like Japan & China are increasing their average length of stay which in turn would drive the market growth of indwelling catheters in Asia Pacific during the forecast period. Latin America and Middle East & Africa accounted for a comparatively lesser share in the global foley catheter market during the forecast period owing to the low awareness and acceptance regarding urinary incontinence.

INDUSTRY KEY PLAYERS

Acquisition of One of the Major Players is anticipated to Affect Competitive Landscape of the Market

Earlier, C.R. Bard was one of the prominent players in the foley catheters market. After 2017, the competitive landscape of the Foley catheters market changed with the acquisition of C.R. Bard by global medical technological company, BD. This acquisition resulted in strengthening the market position of C.R. Bard due to the strong operating network of BD worldwide. Additionally, entry of players like BACTIGUARD with advance Foley catheters in the global market is anticipated to drive the growth of indwelling catheters market during the forecast period. Other players engaged in Foley catheters market are Medtronic, Teleflex Incorporated, SunMed, B. Braun Melsungen AG, COOK, and Cardinal Health.

List Of Key COMPANIES Covered:

BD

Coloplast Corp

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Teleflex Incorporated

Cardinal Health

Medtronic

SunMed

BACTIGUARD

Other Players

REPORT COVERAGE

The report offers an elaborative analysis of numerous factors affecting the global market. These include opportunities, growth drivers, threats, key developments, and restraints. In addition to this, it further helps in analyzing, segmenting, and defining the market based on different segments. It strategically analyzes several strategies such as product innovations, launch, and acquisitions adopted by players in the industry.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Segmentation

By Product Type

Two-way Foley Catheter

Three-way Foley Catheter

Four-way Foley Catheter

By Material

Latex

Silicone

By Application

Urinary Incontinence

Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia

Surgery

Others

By End User

Hospitals & Specialty Clinics

Long-term Care Centers

By Geography

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT

October 2019: Cathetrix launched its first Foley catheter securement device named FoleySafe at MEDICA 2019. This device is used to prevent possible damage to the bladder or urethra from accidental urinary catheter extraction.

September 2018: BD, a leading global medical technology company received the U.S FDA clearance for its BARD Vertus Foley catheter that is used for urine collection

December 2017: BD acquired C. R. Bard, Inc. with an aim to include Bards diverse product portfolio and to reinforce its market position

Foley Catheter Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Two-way, Three-way, and Four-way), By Material (Latex, and Silicone), By Application (Urinary Incontinence, Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia, Surgery, and Others) By End User (Hospitals & Specialty Clinics, and Long-term Care Centers) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

