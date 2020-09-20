Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Devices market.

The global negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT) market size was USD 1.85 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 2.74 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.

Negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT), also called as vacuum assisted closure refers to a wound dressing system that continuously or intermittently applies negative pressure on the surface of the wound. This treatment has become a popular modality for the management of acute and chronic wounds. Commercially available NPWT systems include conventional and single-use devices and their usage depend upon factors such as size and location of the wound, general health, and nutritional status of the patient, etc. Generally, NPWT dressings are changed every 48 hours or the changing period can even be extended up to 2-6 weeks depending upon the severity of the wound.

Increasing number of surgeries owing to the rising incidence of surgical site infections, along with the increasing prevalence of chronic wounds are some of the major factors fueling the demand for negative pressure wound therapy in the global market. For instance, according to the U.S. National Institute of Health, chronic wounds affect around 6.5 million people every year in the U.S. Additionally, increasing investments by the market players to offer advanced devices and supply NPWT devices in the emerging countries due to their strong distribution networks, are projected to drive the negative pressure wound therapy devices market growth during the forecast period.

However, the availability of other alternatives in the market at lower costs for the treatment of chronic or acute wounds, can hamper the adoption of NPWT devices and subsequently restrain the growth of negative pressure wound therapy market during the forecast period.

MARKET DRIVERS

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Wounds to Drive the Growth of Market

Globally, an increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as diabetes, is presenting a large patient pool suffering from its comorbidity i.e. diabetic foot ulcers. For instance, according to a data published by the NHS in 2017, an estimated 4.5 million people were living with diabetes in the U.K. and around 10.0% of the diabetic population developed foot ulcer at some point of their lives. Along with this, the rising geriatric population affected by numerous diseases and conditions is resulting in decreased mobility among elderly patient. It is one of the major negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT) devices market trends. Such trends are expected to fuel the demand for its treatment and eventually boost the adoption of vacuum assisted closure devices during the forecast period.

Similarly, an increasing number of surgical procedures worldwide is causes by a large patient pool suffering from surgical wounds and it is projected to drive the growth of negative pressure wound therapy market during the period of 2019-2026.

Launch of Technologically Advanced NPWT Devices to Propel Growth

Negative pressure wound therapy has evolved over the past few years to offer wound healing at a faster pace. An advanced NPWT device offers a treatment that can also be used in the outpatient settings on a multitude of wounds ranging from postoperative incisions to wounds that are completely necrotic. For instance, in May 2019, KCI Licensing, Inc. received the U.S. FDA approval for DERMATAC drape, a proprietary silicone-acrylic hybrid drape that provides both clinical and operational benefits to the patient in homecare settings.

Thus, introduction of such advanced products by major players is projected to fuel the demand for vacuum assisted closure devices and subsequently, drive the growth of the negative pressure wound therapy market during the forecast period. Also, the exponential increase in the cost burden exerted by choric wounds treatment, coupled with the launch of advanced & cost efficient single-use NPWT by major players is anticipated to boost the demand for NPWT, resulting into market growth during the forecast period.

SEGMENTATION

By Device Type Outlook

Single-use NPWT Segment to Grow at a Faster Pace Backed by Cost Efficiency

Rising shift of patients towards home care settings is observed in many countries of North America and Europe. Certain benefits offered by single-use NPWT such as cost efficiency, suitability in treatment of low to moderately exuding wounds, and battery powered pump are projected to increase the adoption of single-use NPWT in the homecare settings worldwide. The growth of this segment is further augmented by the introduction of portable single use NPWT by key players, which has proven instrumental in the rising preference of patients towards this device for treatment.

For instance, Smith & Nephew, a dominant player in the NPWT market, in 2018 announced the European launch of its new PICO 7Y. Moreover, the rising adoption of conventional NPWT systems in hospitals & clinics is also anticipated to boost the market growth of vacuum assisted closure devices market during the forecast period.

By Indication Outlook

Diabetic Foot Ulcer Segment Emerged Dominant in 2018 Owing to Rising Cases of Diabetes

Among indication, the diabetic foot ulcers segment accounted for the highest negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT) market share in the year 2018. The dominance of this segment is attributed to the rising prevalence of diabetes, coupled with the increasing patient pool living with diabetic foot ulcers. According to various population based studies, in India, the prevalence of diabetic foot ulcers among the diabetic patients was estimated to be 16.0% in 2017. Also, such trends are present in the European countries and the U.S., which are resulting in the high adoption of vacuum assisted closure devices for diabetic foot ulcers treatment.

Similarly, the burns & trauma and the pressure ulcers segments are also expected to drive the growth of the negative pressure wound therapy market during the forecast period owing to the increasing prevalence of pressure ulcers and incidence of burns worldwide.

By End User Outlook

Hospitals Segment Accounted for Highest Market Share in 2018

In terms of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, homecare settings, and others. The hospitals segment is anticipated to have the dominant revenue share during the forecast period owing to the increasing patient pool with acute or chronic wounds in hospitals. For instance, according to a data published by the Nursing Times, among all the hospitalized patients of U.K. every year, an estimated 20,000 patients suffer from pressure ulcers. Thus, such statistics are expected to maintain the dominance of this segment by the end of forecast period.

On other hand, the demand for single-use NPWT is increasing from the patients present in homecare settings of developed countries. Hence, rising shift of patients towards homecare settings in North America & Europe is anticipated to boost the growth of this segment during 2019-2026 period. Also, clinics and others segments are expected to experience a moderate growth during the forecast period owing to comparatively less number of patient admissions with chronic wounds in these settings.

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

North America generated a revenue of USD 738.1 million in 2018, and is anticipated to grow at a steady pace during the forecast period. Increasing prevalence of chronic wounds coupled with the high treatment cost in U.S are some of the major factors attributed to the dominance of North America in 2018. For instance, according to a study estimates, at least USD 33.0 billion is spent annually in the U.S on treatment of chronic wounds which include, diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, etc.

This, combined with the increasing number of burn patients in the U.S. and an extensive growth of patients suffering from pressure ulcers in the country, are fueling the demand for vacuum assisted closure devices in the U.S. These factors are anticipated to increase the negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT) devices market size in North America during the forecast period.

However, Europe is expected to grow at a comparatively lower pace during the forecast period. Inadequate reimbursement policies for NPWT, especially in the major European countries including France, Spain, and Italy is limiting the adoption of NPWT devices in this region.

Asia Pacific is expected to register a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases in this region, combined with an increasing patient pool affected by chronic wounds, are projected to drive the growth of the vacuum assisted closure devices market during 2019-2026 period. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are anticipated to register a moderate CAGR during the forecast period due to the high cost of the NPWT treatment and lack of favorable reimbursement policies in these regions.

INDUSTRY KEY PLAYER

Key Players Focus on Mergers & Product Launches to Gain Competitive Edge

Smith & Nephew and KCI Licensing, Inc., were the NPWT market leaders in 2018. A strong brand presence, diverse offerings, and strong distribution network in developed countries are some of the major factors attributed to the dominance of these players in the NPWT market. Along with the strong distribution network, these major players are emphasizing on mergers and new launch of advanced NPWT in the market. For instance, the recent acquisition of KCI Licensing, Inc. by 3M and the launch of PICO 7 by Smith & Nephew have helped them in fortifying their positions in the global market. Other players engaged in the negative pressure wound therapy market with considerable market share are ConvaTec Inc., Cardinal Health, MÃ¶lnlycke Health Care AB, and Medela AG.

List of Key Companies Covered:

Smith & Nephew

KCI Licensing, Inc.

ConvaTec Inc.

Cardinal Health

Medela AG

MÃ¶lnlycke Health Care AB.

Talley Group Ltd

PAUL HARTMANN Asia-Pacific Ltd.

Lohmann & Rauscher GmbH & Co. KG

Other key market players

REPORT COVERAGE

The negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT) market report provides a detailed analysis of the market and focuses on key aspects, such as leading companies, product types, and leading applications of the product. Besides, the report offers insights into the market trends and highlights all the significant industry developments. In addition to the aforementioned factors, the report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market over the recent years.

Report Scope & Segmentation

By Device Type

Conventional NPWT

Single-use NPWT

By Indication

Diabetic Foot Ulcers

Pressure Ulcers

Burns & Trauma

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Homecare Settings

Others

By Geography

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT

October 2019: 3M acquired Acelity, Inc. and its KCI subsidiaries with an aim to reinforce its position in the advanced wound care and specialty surgical products market.

February 2019: KCI Licensing, Inc., announced the launch of ABTHERA, its new open negative pressure wound therapy system in Japan.

October 2018: ConvaTec Inc., received the U.S. FDA approval for AVELLE, a negative-pressure wound therapy (NPWT) system equipped with the benefits of hydrofibre technology.

February 2018: Smith & Nephew announced the launch of PICO 7, a single use NPWT system in the European countries.

