Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Cross Roller Bearings Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Cross Roller Bearings market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global cross roller bearings market which was valued at US$ 1,261.9 Mn in 2018 is projected to reach US$ 1,519.9 Mn by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 2.36% during the forecast period from 2019 -2026

The global market is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to the introduction of newer motion equipment, increased automated machinery, application of cross roller bearings in end-use verticals namely construction, medical, the emergence of smart factories and robots.

Owing to the consumers demand for precise cross roller bearings, manufacturers are focusing on providing customized bearings as per the requirements further propelling the cross roller bearings market growth. Generally, cross roller bearings use cylindrical-shaped rollers for more accurate and rigid mechanical linear components in heavy industrial machines which require high acceleration, evenly loaded distribution and high orientation.

Machine tools that are used across construction, mining and agricultural sector require cross roller bearings of large diameter. Therefore, the demand of large diameter bearings is projected to increase across these sectors further supplementing the cross roller bearings industry

A significant trend is observed in the market owing to the demand of manufacturing the precise bearing for material handling application, rising automotive, renewable energy industry, up-gradation of existing and new production facilities, rising disposable income of consumers.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

“”Demand for Customized and Distinct Cross Roller Bearings in the Robotics Industry across the Globe is drive the Market””

Demand for the customized market is thriving at a rapid pace owing to the high demand of cross roller bearings in smart factories, up-gradation of existing and new manufacturing plants, and installation of robots in the medical industry for performing various critical operations. Furthermore, the cross roller bearings industry is gaining impetus in the robotic segments for the forecast period. According to the International Federation of Robotics, global annual shipments of industrial robots have been increased from 254,000 units in 2015 to reach 384,000 units by the end of 2018. Also, manufacturers are indulged in producing precised and customized cross roller bearing due to its demand across robotics sector.

For example, player such as IKO International, Inc. is providing cross roller bearings for manufacturing industrial robots and its components. These bearings possess specific characteristics such as high tensile strength, high rigidity, and sufficient restrictive space in order to perform light-duty wrist and arm motion.

Similarly, NTN-SNR is a bearing manufacturer for industrial robots and cobots that offers bearings used for spinning, rotating and oscillating robot joints and the bottom-most bearings are used to support the load of the manipulator. Such companies are designing and manufacturing high quality bearings to strengthen their market reach and maintain their position in the competitive market further widening the cross roller bearings market size.

Within industrial vertical, the industrial machinery held the highest market share in 2018, due to an increase in demand for the heavy machinery in end-use industries that mainly includes machine tools and expansion of existing manufacturing plants. For instance, the U.S. focuses more on its defense and medical sectors.

Therefore, manufactures of defense and medical equipment need cross roller bearings for precise and accurate operations. Furthermore, the textile industries are increasing with the increasing standard of living of people, and rising population. Owing to this, the demand for textile machinery is showing its upper side in order to keep up with the demand.

Innovative packaging solutions are supplementing the growth of the packaging equipment and eventually fueling the cross roller bearings market potential. Packaging equipment requires high precision and customized cross roller bearings in order to improve efficiency and flexibility in packaging solutions as the demand for packaging varies by the customer to customer orders.

Robotics segment is also estimated to provide a significant opportunity for the market in the forecast period due to the shift of manufacturers towards industrial automation and wide-ranging requirements of industrial robots for material moving and handling.

Furthermore, the application of robots in the medical sector is gaining importance for performing critical operations. Also, specially designed medical equipment is supplementing the cross roller bearings market growth, as the machine requires excellent rotational accuracy and high rigidity.

Among Dimension, 250 to 400 mm range diameters cross roller bearings held the highest share in 2018, and it is anticipated to be dominant in the global market during the forecast period as this diameter range is versatile and serves the purpose for medium and large scale machinery equipment. Furthermore, in industrial machinery, the mid-sized cross roller bearings are most commonly used in machine tools applications followed by textile machinery. 150 to 250 mm diameters cross roller bearings are expected to grow substantially over a period of time owing to high load-bearing capacity.

Moreover, such bearings are mostly used across robotics, medical equipment, industrial machinery and in machine tools, such as construction and heavy lifting equipment. Small range diameters are used in robotics, defense, positioners, robotic surgery devices, CT scanners, among others need a precise operation. Surging demand for small range diameters bearings are propelling the demand for cross roller bearings market potential.

Among the type segment, the split inner and single outer ring held the highest market share in 2018 owing to the application of the bearings for heavy industrial as well as mid-sized applications. Therefore, it is also expected to witness significant growth in the forecast period. Furthermore, single inner and split outer ring segment is anticipated to have moderate growth over the forecast period as this type of bearings are now getting replaced by split inner and single outer ring bearings.

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

“”Increasing Number of Manufacturing Facilities to Favor Growth in Asia Pacific””

Asia Pacific was valued at US$ 422.4 Mn in 2018 and is anticipated to be dominant in the global market during the forecast period. Growth witnessed in the region is likely to be driven by the demand for construction equipment from countries such as China, Japan, India, and South Korea for infrastructure development. The increasing requirement of strong and precise bearing in medical and robotics sector is boosting the adoption of bearings in the region. Moreover, the increasing applications of bearings in the renewable energy sector are expected to accelerate the cross roller bearings market share.

North America generated a revenue of US$ 357.5 Mn in 2018 and is forecasted to drive the global market. This is mainly due to the established construction, excavation and communication equipment industries, increasing investments in special bearings which are immensely deployed in medical applications such as CT scanners, diagnostics equipment, surgical robots and others stimulate the growth of the global bearings market growth.

Europe was valued at US$ 317.9 Mn in 2018, and it is anticipated to be an emerging region in the forecast period for the market owing to adoption of new manufacturing facilities like industry 4.0, warehouses, and distribution centers, increase in medical infrastructure development, increasing investments and technological advancements.

Asia Pacific Cross Roller Bearings Market, 2018

KEY PLAYERS

“”Schaeffler, THE TIMKEN COMPANY, and SKF Group Account a Considerable Market Share in Terms of Revenue””

The prominent players like Timken, SKF are focusing on expanding their current product offerings, spending in research and development for customized bearings to provide long term solutions to the customers most challenging friction management and mechanical power transmission problems. These players are continuously improving operating cost structure by applying lean principles across manufacturing operations, investing in technology, and redesigning cross-business processes. Such strategies help the companies to improve their market positions and create a brand image further strengthening the market.

List of KEY COMPANIES PROFILED IN THE REPORT

NSK Ltd.

THE TIMKEN COMPANY

Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG

SKF

NTN Bearing Corporation

AEC

CPM S.p.A

Franke GmbH

Hiwin Corporation

IKO International, Inc. / Nippon Thompson Co., Ltd.

ISB Bearing

JTEKT Corporation (Koyo)

Luoyang Huigong Bearing Technology Co., Ltd. (CHG)

LYC Bearing Corporation

Luoyang Ouna Bearing Co. Ltd. (ONA)

REPORT COVERAGE

The report provides qualitative and quantitative insights on the cross roller bearings market and detailed analysis of market size & growth rate for all possible segments in the market. The market has been segmented by type, by dimension, by industrial verticals and geography. By type, the market is categorized into single inner and split outer ring, split inner and single outer ring, others. Based on the dimension, the market is segmented into 18 to 50 mm, 50 to 150 mm, 150 to 250 mm, 250 to 400 mm, 400 to 630 mm, 630 to 800 mm, >800 mm. Based on industry vertical, the market is bifurcated into industrial machinery, medical systems, robotics, and semiconductor manufacturing equipment. Geographically, the market is segmented into five major regions, which are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The regions are further categorized into countries.

Along with this, the report provides an elaborative analysis of the market dynamics and competitive landscape. Various key insights provided in the report are the price trend analysis, recent industry developments such as mergers & acquisitions, the regulatory scenario in key countries, SWOT analysis, and emerging market trends.

INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT:

August 2018: The Timken Company completes acquisition of ABC Bearings Ltd in order to expand its presence in India and enhance export capabilities across the global market.

April 2017: The Timken Company acquired the shares of Torsion Control Products Inc. This acquisition was completed to develop special bearings

