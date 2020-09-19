The non-invasive cancer diagnostics market is projected to grow at an annualized rate of ~20%, till 2030

Roots Analysis has done a detailed study on Liquid Biopsy and Other Non-Invasive Cancer Diagnostics Market (3rd Edition), 2019-2030: Focus on Circulating Tumor Markers such as CTCs, ctDNA, cfDNA, Exosomes and Other Biomarkers, covering key aspects of the industry’s evolution and identifying potential future growth opportunities.

Key Market Insights

Presently, nearly 300 non-invasive diagnostic tests, designed for the detection of various types of cancers, are either already available in the market or under development across the world

Several modern diagnostic tests claim to be capable of offering results in relatively short time periods, thereby, facilitating early diagnosis that is particularly beneficial in the treatment of different types of cancers

Over time, big pharma players have initiated product development programs, having invested significant capital, time and effort, on non-invasive diagnostic solutions for use across different oncological indications

Investors, having realized the untapped opportunity within this emerging segment of the cancer diagnostics market, have invested over USD 3 billion across 120 instances in the period between 2015 and 2019

The growing interest in this field is also reflected in the partnership activity; deals inked in the recent past are focused on a diverse range of tumor markers, involving both international and indigenous stakeholders

The projected future opportunity is anticipated to be driven by increasing patient population and distributed across various disease indications and application areas across key geographies

These tests are capable of detecting diverse tumor markers that cater to the needs of different stakeholders; in fact, opinions of industry experts confirm the vast potential of liquid biopsies in disease diagnosis / monitoring

Table of Contents

PREFACE Scope of the Report

Research Methodology

Chapter Outlines EXECUTIVE SUMMARY INTRODUCTION Chapter Overview

Cancer Statistics and Burden of the Disease

Importance of Early Cancer Detection

Cancer Screening and Diagnosis

Conventional Invasive Cancer Diagnostic Tests Biopsy Fine Needle Aspiration Biopsy Core Needle Biopsy Vacuum-Assisted Biopsy Image-Guided Biopsy Sentinel Node Biopsy Surgical Biopsy Endoscopic Biopsy Bone Marrow Biopsy Endoscopy

Need for Non-Invasive Approaches

Liquid Biopsy: Diagnosing Circulating Biomarkers Circulating Tumor Cells Circulating Tumor DNA Exosomes

Costs and Benefits Associated with Liquid Biopsy and Non-Invasive Tests

Emerging Trends in Intellectual Property Related to Non-Invasive Cancer Diagnostics

Challenges Associated with Non-Invasive Cancer Diagnostics

Future Perspectives NON-INVASIVE CANCER SCREENING AND DIAGNOSIS Chapter Overview

Diagnostic Imaging Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Mammography Bone Scan Computerized Tomography (CT) Scan Integrated Positron Emission Tomography (PET)-CT Scan Ultrasound X-ray Radiography (Barium Enema)

Screening Assays Circulating Tumor Marker Test Digital Rectal Exam (DRE) Fecal Occult Blood Test (FOBT) Multigated Acquisition (MUGA) Scan Papanicolaou Test and Human Papilloma Virus Test

Advanced Non-Invasive Approaches Cytogenetic / Gene Expression Studies Molecular Signature-based Non-Invasive Methods Saliva-based Oral Cancer Diagnostics Vital Staining Optical Biopsy Other Diagnostic Techniques



MARKET LANDSCAPE Chapter Overview

Liquid Biopsy Products: List of Developers Analysis by Year of Establishment Analysis by Company Size and Geographical Location Leading Players Analysis by Geography

Liquid Biopsy Products: List of Available / Under Development Products Analysis by Status of Development Analysis by Type of Product Analysis by Application Area Analysis by Target Cancer Indication Analysis by Type of Tumor Marker Analysis by End User Analysis by Turnaround Time

Liquid Biopsy Products: List of Other Products, Kits and Consumables

Liquid Biopsy Products: List of Contract Service Providers COMPANY PROFILES Chapter Overview

Amoy Diagnostics Company Overview Financial Information Liquid Biopsy Product Portfolio Recent Developments and Future Outlook

DiaCarta Company Overview Liquid Biopsy Product Portfolio Recent Developments and Future Outlook

HaploX Company Overview Liquid Biopsy Product Portfolio Recent Developments and Future Outlook

NeoGenomics Company Overview Financial Information Liquid Biopsy Product Portfolio Recent Developments and Future Outlook

QIAGEN Company Overview Financial Information Liquid Biopsy Product Portfolio Recent Developments and Future Outlook

Swift Biosciences Company Overview Liquid Biopsy Product Portfolio Recent Developments and Future Outlook

Sysmex Inostics Company Overview Liquid Biopsy Product Portfolio Recent Developments and Future Outlook

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Overview Financial Information Liquid Biopsy Product Portfolio Recent Developments and Future Outlook



PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS Chapter Overview

Partnership Models

List of Partnerships and Collaborations Analysis by Year of Partnership Analysis by Type of Partnership Analysis by Type of Tumor Marker Analysis by Target Cancer Indication Analysis by Type of Partner Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Partnerships Regional Analysis Intercontinental and Intracontinental Agreements



FUNDING AND INVESTMENT ANALYSIS Chapter Overview

Types of Funding

List of Funding and Investment Instances Analysis by Number of Funding Instances Analysis by Amount Invested Analysis by Type of Funding Analysis by Target Cancer Indication Analysis by Type of Tumor Marker Most Active Players: Analysis by Amount Invested Most Active Investors: Analysis by Number of Funding Instances Regional Analysis by Amount Invested

Concluding Remarks LIQUID BIOPSY: INITIATIVES OF BIG PHARMA PLAYERS Chapter Overview

Top Pharmaceutical Companies Analysis by Status of Development Analysis by Type of Tumor Marker Analysis by Application Area Analysis by Target Cancer Indication

KEY ACQUISITION TARGETS Chapter Overview Scope and Methodology Scoring Criteria and Key Assumptions Potential Strategic Acquisition Targets in North America Potential Strategic Acquisition Targets in Europe Potential Strategic Acquisition Targets in Asia-Pacific / Rest of the World Concluding Remarks

OTHER NON-INVASIVE CANCER DIAGNOSTICS Chapter Overview Non-Blood-based Biomarker Detection Tests FOBT and Fecal Immunochemical Tests (FIT) Pigmented Lesion Assays Stool DNA (sDNA)-based Tests Volatile Organic Compound (VOC) Detection Tests Other Non-Invasive Cancer Diagnostics: Market Landscape

MARKET SIZING AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS Chapter Overview Key Assumptions and Forecast Methodology Global Non-Invasive Cancer Diagnostics Market, 2019-2030 Global Liquid Biopsy Market, 2019-2030 Global Liquid Biopsy Market: Distribution by Application Area, 2019-2030 Global Liquid Biopsy Market for Early Diagnosis, 2019-2030 Global Liquid Biopsy Market for Patient Monitoring, 2019-2030 Global Liquid Biopsy Market for Recurrence Monitoring, 2019-2030 Global Liquid Biopsy Market: Distribution by Target Cancer Indication, 2019-2030 Global Liquid Biopsy Market for Breast Cancer, 2019-2030 Global Liquid Biopsy Market for Lung Cancer, 2019-2030 Global Liquid Biopsy Market for Colorectal Cancer, 2019-2030 Global Liquid Biopsy Market for Prostate Cancer, 2019-2030 Global Liquid Biopsy Market for Bladder Cancer, 2019-2030 Global Liquid Biopsy Market for Melanoma, 2019-2030 Global Liquid Biopsy Market for Gastric Cancer, 2019-2030 Global Liquid Biopsy Market for Pancreatic Cancer, 2019-2030 Global Liquid Biopsy Market for Ovarian Cancer, 2019-2030 Global Liquid Biopsy Market: Distribution by Type of Tumor Marker, 2019-2030 Global Liquid Biopsy Market for ctDNA, 2019-2030 Global Liquid Biopsy Market for cfDNA, 2019-2030 Global Liquid Biopsy Market for CTCs, 2019-2030 Global Liquid Biopsy Market for Exosomes, 2019-2030 Global Liquid Biopsy Market for Other Tumor Markers, 2019-2030 Global Liquid Biopsy Market: Distribution by Type of Analyte, 2019-2030 Global Liquid Biopsy Market for Blood, 2019-2030 Global Liquid Biopsy Market for Other Body Fluids, 2019-2030 (USD Billion) Global Liquid Biopsy Market: Distribution by End User, 2019-2030 Global Liquid Biopsy Market for Hospitals, 2019-2030 Global Liquid Biopsy Market for Research Institutes, 2019-2030 Global Liquid Biopsy Market for Other End Users, 2019-2030 Global Liquid Biopsy Market: Distribution by Geography, 2019-2030 Liquid Biopsy Market in the US, 2019-2030 Liquid Biopsy Market in the UK, 2019-2030 Liquid Biopsy Market in Germany, 2019-2030 Liquid Biopsy Market in France, 2019-2030 Liquid Biopsy Market in Italy, 2019-2030 Liquid Biopsy Market in Spain, 2019-2030 Liquid Biopsy Market in Japan, 2019-2030 Liquid Biopsy Market in China, 2019-2030 Liquid Biopsy Market in India, 2019-2030 Liquid Biopsy Market in Australia, 2019-2030 Other Non-Invasive Cancer Diagnostics Market Forecast, 2019-2030 SURVEY INSIGHTS Chapter Overview Company Specifics of Respondents Designation of Respondents Type of Product Portfolio Types of Products / Services Offered Application Area Status of Development of the Products Likely Market Size CONCLUSION Timely Disease Detection and Subsequent Monitoring are Critical Elements of Patient Care in the Field of Oncology Introduction of Sophisticated Molecular Diagnostics has Facilitated Better Cancer Management Liquid Biopsy has Emerged as a Reliable Alternative to the Invasive Methods of Diagnosis The Versatile and Patient Friendly Nature of these Diagnostic Tools Cater to a Wide Range of Applications The Interest is Gradually Rising with Participation of Several Start-ups Across Different Geographies In Addition to Liquid Biopsy, Development of Other Non-Invasive Tests will Further Strengthen the Ongoing Innovation Rising Venture Capital Support is Indicative of a Lucrative Future Potential Primarily Led by Liquid Biopsy, the Non-Invasive Cancer Diagnostics Market has Emerged as a Multi-Billion Dollar Market EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS Chapter Overview Interview Transcript: Shibichakravarthy Kannan, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Theranosis Life Sciences Interview Transcript: Anton Iliuk, President and Chief Technology Officer, Tymora Analytical Operations Interview Transcript: Peter French, Strategic Technology Advisor, Sienna Cancer Diagnostics Interview Transcript: Joachim Fluhrer, Founder and Medical Director, Genostics Interview Transcript: Brad Walsh, Chief Executive Officer, Minomic International Interview Transcript: Catalina Vasquez, Chief Operating Officer, Nanostics Interview Transcript: Burkhard Jansen, Chief Medical Officer, DermTech Interview Transcript: Frank Szczepanski, President and CEO, IVDiagnostics Interview Transcript: Riccardo Razzini, Sales and Marketing Manager, LCM Genect Interview Transcript: Nathalie Bernard, Marketing Director, OncoDNA Interview Transcript: Abizar Lakdawalla, Founder, Proxeom Interview Transcript: Mark Li, CEO, Resolution Bioscience Interview Transcript: Christer Ericsson, Chief Scientific Officer, iCellate Medical Interview Transcript: Philippe Nore, CEO and Co-founder, MiNDERA Interview Transcript: Jake Micallef, Chief Scientific Officer, VolitionRx APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA APPENDIX 2: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS



