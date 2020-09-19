The Continuous Manufacturing Market is projected to grow at an annualized rate of over 15%, till 2030

Over 60 companies across the globe claim to manufacture drug products / drug substances using the continuous manufacturing technique, either for in-house requirements or for contract service engagements, claims Roots Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has severely impaired the overall pharmaceutical supply chain, mostly owing to the absence of workers at manufacturing sites and restrictions imposed on distribution networks. In this context, continuous manufacturing offers a viable solution given the fact that continuous processes are largely automated. In fact, the FDA (and other regulatory bodies) have also expressed interest in advocating a shift to the use of advanced manufacturing technologies, such as continuous manufacturing.

The USD 1.9 billion (by 2030) financial opportunity within the Continuous Manufacturing Market has been analyzed across the following segments:

Purpose of Manufacturing

In-House

Contract service

Scale of Operation

Commercial

Preclinical / Clinical

Type of Continuous Manufacturing Related Service

API Manufacturing

End Product manufacturing

Type of Drug Molecule

Biologic

Small Molecule

Type of dosage form

Solid

Liquid

Key Geographical Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Read Detailed Analysis: https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/view_document/continuous-manufacturing/308.html

The Continuous Manufacturing Market (Small Molecules and Biologics), 2020 – 2030 report features the following companies, which we identified to be key players in this domain:

AbbVie Contract Manufacturing

Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services

Almac

Boehringer Ingelheim BioXcellence

Cambrex

CordonPharma

Hovione

Kaneka

Lonza

Patheon

SK biotek

Table of Contents

Preface Executive Summary Introduction Market Landscape Companies with Expertise in Continuous Manufacturing in North America: Profiles Companies with Expertise in Continuous Manufacturing in Europe: Profiles Companies with Expertise in Continuous Manufacturing in Asia-Pacific: Profiles Recent Partnerships and Collaborations Recent Expansions Capacity Analysis Academic Grant Analysis Patent Analysis Initiatives of Companies with In-House Continuous Manufacturing Capabilities Case Study: Modular Facilities in pharmaceutical / Biotechnological Industry Case Study: Technology and Equipment Providers Case Study: Roadmap for the Adoption of Continuous Manufacturing Processes Market Forecast and Opportunity Analysis Conclusion Executive Insights Appendix 1: Tabulated Data Appendix 2: List of Companies and Organizations

For more information, please click on the following link:

https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/view_document/continuous-manufacturing/308.html

About Roots Analysis

Roots Analysis is one of the fastest growing market research companies, sharing fresh and independent perspectives in the bio-pharmaceutical industry. The in-depth research, analysis and insights are driven by an experienced leadership team which has gained many years of significant experience in this sector. If you’d like help with your growing business needs, get in touch at [email protected]

Contact Information

Roots Analysis Private Limited

Gaurav Chaudhary

+1 (415) 800 3415

[email protected]