Categories
Industry Analysis Market Reports News

The Continuous Manufacturing Market is projected to grow at an annualized rate of over 15%, till 2030

Over 60 companies across the globe claim to manufacture drug products / drug substances using the continuous manufacturing technique, either for in-house requirements or for contract service engagements, claims Roots Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has severely impaired the overall pharmaceutical supply chain, mostly owing to the absence of workers at manufacturing sites and restrictions imposed on distribution networks. In this context, continuous manufacturing offers a viable solution given the fact that continuous processes are largely automated. In fact, the FDA (and other regulatory bodies) have also expressed interest in advocating a shift to the use of advanced manufacturing technologies, such as continuous manufacturing.

The USD 1.9 billion (by 2030) financial opportunity within the Continuous Manufacturing Market has been analyzed across the following segments:

Purpose of Manufacturing

  • In-House
  • Contract service

Scale of Operation

  • Commercial
  • Preclinical / Clinical

Type of Continuous Manufacturing Related Service

  • API Manufacturing
  • End Product manufacturing

Type of Drug Molecule

  • Biologic
  • Small Molecule

Type of dosage form

  • Solid
  • Liquid

Key Geographical Regions

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific

Read Detailed Analysis: https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/view_document/continuous-manufacturing/308.html     

The Continuous Manufacturing Market (Small Molecules and Biologics), 2020 – 2030 report features the following companies, which we identified to be key players in this domain:

  • AbbVie Contract Manufacturing
  • Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services
  • Almac
  • Boehringer Ingelheim BioXcellence
  • Cambrex
  • CordonPharma
  • Hovione
  • Kaneka
  • Lonza
  • Patheon
  • SK biotek

Table of Contents

  1. Preface
  2. Executive Summary
  3. Introduction
  4. Market Landscape
  5. Companies with Expertise in Continuous Manufacturing in North America: Profiles
  6. Companies with Expertise in Continuous Manufacturing in Europe: Profiles
  7. Companies with Expertise in Continuous Manufacturing in Asia-Pacific: Profiles
  8. Recent Partnerships and Collaborations
  9. Recent Expansions
  10. Capacity Analysis
  11. Academic Grant Analysis
  12. Patent Analysis
  13. Initiatives of Companies with In-House Continuous Manufacturing Capabilities
  14. Case Study: Modular Facilities in pharmaceutical / Biotechnological Industry
  15. Case Study: Technology and Equipment Providers
  16. Case Study: Roadmap for the Adoption of Continuous Manufacturing Processes
  17. Market Forecast and Opportunity Analysis
  18. Conclusion
  19. Executive Insights
  20. Appendix 1: Tabulated Data
  21. Appendix 2: List of Companies and Organizations

For more information, please click on the following link:

https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/view_document/continuous-manufacturing/308.html    

About Roots Analysis

Roots Analysis is one of the fastest growing market research companies, sharing fresh and independent perspectives in the bio-pharmaceutical industry. The in-depth research, analysis and insights are driven by an experienced leadership team which has gained many years of significant experience in this sector. If you’d like help with your growing business needs, get in touch at [email protected]

Contact Information

Roots Analysis Private Limited

Gaurav Chaudhary

+1 (415) 800 3415

[email protected]