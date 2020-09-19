Neurosurgery Devices Market to grow to USD 14.3 billion by 2025 | At a CAGR of 12.8%

According to BlueWeave Consulting, The Neurosurgery Devices Market anticipated to propel USD 14.3 billion in 2025 with a significant CAGR of 12.8% in the forecast period of 2019-2025.

The rising rate of the geriatric population linked with neurological disorders and becoming the key factor in driving minimally invasive neurosurgery devices market. Cerebrospinal fluid management devices and neurostimulation devices consumed during minimally invasive neurosurgery held a significant share in the neurosurgery devices market and expected to drive the market through the forecast period. Among people, the increasing awareness and the surgeons have benefitted the growth of the market in the developing countries.

In developing economies and developed economies, the market is facing saturation and limited opportunities. During the forecast period, there will be an enhancement in neurological disorders patients with a change in lifestyle.

The neuromodulation Neurosurgery Devices are further categorized into internal neuromodulation devices (Spinal Cord Stimulation Devices, Deep Brain Stimulation Devices, and Other Internal Neuromodulation Devices). In the existing trend, the major market share is shared by Internal Neuromodulation Devices with the increasing neurosurgical disorder prevalence rate, rising cases of brain surgery, increasing transcutaneous neurostimulators demand, and advancement in technology anticipated to boost the global neurosurgery devices market in the upcoming years.

The rising prevalence rate of neurological disorders/diseases, advantages over conventional brain surgeries & increasing R&D efforts for neuromodulation application base are driving the growth of the global neurosurgical device market with a significant growth rate. Increasing preference towards minimal invasive neurosurgery is becoming one of the growth driven factors in global Neurosurgery Devices during the forecast period of 2019-2025. Factors such as the high prevalence of neurological disorders, a large number of neurosurgical procedures performed, and the presence of a favorable reimbursement structure, as well as the presence of favorable healthcare infrastructure, are supporting the growth of the North American neurosurgery devices market.

Some of the major industry players are Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, Stryker, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., CONMED Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, TERUMO CORPORATION, BIOTRONIC, Smith & Nephew, Integra LifeSciences and Other Prominent Players.

