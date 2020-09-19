According to BlueWeave Consulting, the Global Agriculture IoT Market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period 2019-2025, on account of growing adoption of IoT-enabled farming devices and equipment such as steering and guidance, sensors, yield monitors, display devices, and farm management software by farmers and breeders.

Augmentation in global population coupled with the rise in adoption of advanced technology to optimize quantity and quality of farm production is expected to influence the Global Agriculture IoT Market in the forecast period. Moreover, the primary factor driving the market is the growing adoption of IoT -based technology to monitor livestock health helps farmers prevent illness by taking preventive measures.

Also, the extensive surge in demand for IoT in Agriculture during the time of changing weather patterns to enhance farm productivity and crop yield will accelerate the growth of the IoT in the Agriculture market. Besides, rise in use of IoT in agriculture to enhance the operational efficiency, maximize yield and minimize wastage of energy with the help of diversified real-time field data collection, its storage & analysis is expected to contribute to the market growth during the forecast period. Also, various government initiatives across the globe for development of agriculture sector through the agro-processing organization, financial institution, and food manufacturers to promote the sustainable agriculture development are expected to fuel the Global Agriculture IoT Market over the future timeframe.

Based on System, the IoT in Agriculture market has been segmented into Automation and Control Systems, Sensing and Monitoring Devices, Livestock Monitoring Hardware, Fish Farming Hardware, Smart Greenhouse Hardware, and Software. Software systems will lead the market owing to its extensive application in controlling & automation devices, and monitoring & sensing devices. Sensing and Monitoring Devices Segment is driven by the massive adoption of automation and control devices like GPS, irrigation control devices, yield monitors, and sensors.

In terms of Application, the Agriculture IoT market has been segmented into Precision farming, Livestock Monitoring, Smart Greenhouse, and Fish Farm Monitoring Inventory. The precision farming segment will dominate the market as a result of growing its adoption for remote monitoring and controlling of multiple in-field devices using an integrated software platform. Livestock monitoring market will be influenced by its extensive adoption for detection of livestock location and health.

Geographically, the IoT in Agriculture market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America is expected to dominate the Agriculture IoT market over the forecast period due to the complete deployment of IoT by agriculture vendors and service providers in these regions coupled with massive adoption of IoT based system in agriculture by farmers. The Asia Pacific market will be the fastest-growing market due to various government initiatives for applying remote sensing technology to collect ground data information and satellite image to detect agriculture condition.

The leading companies in this market are Cisco Systems, Inc., International Business Management Corporation (IBM), Telit, Hitachi, Ltd, Decisive Farming, Trimble Inc., OnFarm Systems Inc., Farmers Edge Inc., SlantRange, Inc., Deere & Company, AG Leader Technology, Precision Planting, The Climate Corporation and others.

