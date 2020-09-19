Global Portable Air Conditioning System Market Forecast, Analysis, Share, Demand by 2026

As the world continues to deal with COVID-19, economies are moving into recession, official counts of cases and deaths from COVID-19 have passed 4,000,000 and 280,000 at the time of this report. Many government announced a plan on reopening the national economy, but many countries are still at the stage of rising.

On a more positive note, we are already seeing signs of recovery as the COVID-19 risk is declining in China. Chinese original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and suppliers are ramping up production. And there are increased investments in digital footprints in manufacturing. OEMs in other parts of the world are offering incentives to drive sales. OMR published a report for global Portable Air Conditioning System market in this environment.

In terms of revenue, this research report indicated that the global Portable Air Conditioning System market was valued at USD XXX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach a value of USD XXX million by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % over the forecast period 2021-2026. Correspondingly, the forecast analysis of Portable Air Conditioning System industry comprises of China, USA, Japan, India, Korea and South America, with the production and revenue data in each of the sub-segments.

The DeLonghi aims at producing XX Portable Air Conditioning System in 2020, with XX % production to take place in global market, Airart accounts for a volume share of XX %.



Regional Segmentation (Value; Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026) of Portable Air Conditioning System Market by OMR Include

China

EU

USA

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

South America

Competitive Analysis; Who are the Major Players in Portable Air Conditioning System Market?

DeLonghi

Airart

Electrolux

OlimpiaSplendid

Midea

LG

Haier

Suntec

Carrier

Whirlpool

NewAir

Whynter

Gree

Panasonic

Aux

Chigo

Major Type of Portable Air Conditioning System Covered in OMR report:

Portable Air Conditioner For Small Room

Portable Air Conditioner For Medium Room

Portable Air Conditioner For Large Room

Application Segments Covered in OMR Market

Equipment & Server Rooms

Factories & Warehouses

Medical & Hospitals

Residential Care Facilities & Apartment Communities

(Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

