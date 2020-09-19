Global Postal Automation System Market Share, Analysis By Key Players: Toshiba, Beumer Group, Eurosort Systems

As the world continues to deal with COVID-19, economies are moving into recession, official counts of cases and deaths from COVID-19 have passed 4,000,000 and 280,000 at the time of this report. Many government announced a plan on reopening the national economy, but many countries are still at the stage of rising.

On a more positive note, we are already seeing signs of recovery as the COVID-19 risk is declining in China. Chinese original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and suppliers are ramping up production. And there are increased investments in digital footprints in manufacturing. OEMs in other parts of the world are offering incentives to drive sales. OMR published a report for global Postal Automation System market in this environment.

In terms of revenue, this research report indicated that the global Postal Automation System market was valued at USD XXX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach a value of USD XXX million by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % over the forecast period 2021-2026. Correspondingly, the forecast analysis of Postal Automation System industry comprises of China, USA, Japan, India, Korea and South America, with the production and revenue data in each of the sub-segments.

The Siemens AG aims at producing XX Postal Automation System in 2020, with XX % production to take place in global market, Toshiba accounts for a volume share of XX %.

Regional Segmentation (Value; Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026) of Postal Automation System Market by OMR Include

China

EU

USA

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

South America

Competitive Analysis; Who are the Major Players in Postal Automation System Market?

Siemens AG

Toshiba

NEC

Pitney Bowes

Solystic

Vanderlande

Fives Group

Leonardo

Lockheed Martin

Beumer Group

National Presort (NPI)

Dematic

Interroll

Eurosort Systems

Intelligrated

Bastian Solutions

Falcon Autotech

Bowe Systec

GBI Intralogistics

Fluence Automation

ID Mail Systems

OPEX

Planet Intelligent Systems

OCM SRL

Parascript

Major Type of Postal Automation System Covered in OMR report:

Culler Facer Cancellers

Letter Sorters

Flat Sorters

Parcel Sorters

Mixed Mail Sorters

Others

Application Segments Covered in OMR Market

Government Postal

Courier, Express, & Parcel

