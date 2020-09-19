Global Pressure Control Equipment Market Demand, Forecast by Key Players: The Ikm Group, Brace Tool, Hunting

As the world continues to deal with COVID-19, economies are moving into recession, official counts of cases and deaths from COVID-19 have passed 4,000,000 and 280,000 at the time of this report. Many government announced a plan on reopening the national economy, but many countries are still at the stage of rising.

On a more positive note, we are already seeing signs of recovery as the COVID-19 risk is declining in China. Chinese original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and suppliers are ramping up production. And there are increased investments in digital footprints in manufacturing. OEMs in other parts of the world are offering incentives to drive sales. OMR published a report for global Pressure Control Equipment market in this environment.

In terms of revenue, this research report indicated that the global Pressure Control Equipment market was valued at USD XXX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach a value of USD XXX million by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % over the forecast period 2021-2026. Correspondingly, the forecast analysis of Pressure Control Equipment industry comprises of China, USA, Japan, India, Korea and South America, with the production and revenue data in each of the sub-segments.

The Schlumberger aims at producing XX Pressure Control Equipment in 2020, with XX % production to take place in global market, Weatherford International accounts for a volume share of XX %.

Regional Segmentation (Value; Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026) of Pressure Control Equipment Market by OMR Include

China

EU

USA

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

South America

Competitive Analysis; Who are the Major Players in Pressure Control Equipment Market?

Schlumberger

Weatherford International

National Oilwell Varco

Baker Hughes, A Ge Company

The Weir Group

Tis Manufacturing

Lee SPECialties

Hunting

Control Flow

Brace Tool

Fhe

Integrated Equipment

The Ikm Group

GKD Industries

IoT Group

Major Type of Pressure Control Equipment Covered in OMR report:

High Pressure (Above 10,000 psi)

Low Pressure (Below 10,000 psi)

Application Segments Covered in OMR Market

Onshore

Offshore

