Global Rail Transit Air-conditioner Market Share by Key Players: Shanghai Faiveley, New United Group, Merak Jinxin

As the world continues to deal with COVID-19, economies are moving into recession, official counts of cases and deaths from COVID-19 have passed 4,000,000 and 280,000 at the time of this report. Many government announced a plan on reopening the national economy, but many countries are still at the stage of rising.

On a more positive note, we are already seeing signs of recovery as the COVID-19 risk is declining in China. Chinese original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and suppliers are ramping up production. And there are increased investments in digital footprints in manufacturing. OEMs in other parts of the world are offering incentives to drive sales. OMR published a report for global Rail Transit Air-conditioner market in this environment.

In terms of revenue, this research report indicated that the global Rail Transit Air-conditioner market was valued at USD XXX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach a value of USD XXX million by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % over the forecast period 2021-2026. Correspondingly, the forecast analysis of Rail Transit Air-conditioner industry comprises of China, USA, Japan, India, Korea and South America, with the production and revenue data in each of the sub-segments.

The Shijiazhuang King aims at producing XX Rail Transit Air-conditioner in 2020, with XX % production to take place in global market, Guangzhou Zhongche accounts for a volume share of XX %.

Regional Segmentation (Value; Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026) of Rail Transit Air-conditioner Market by OMR Include

China

EU

USA

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

South America

Competitive Analysis; Who are the Major Players in Rail Transit Air-conditioner Market?

Shijiazhuang King

Guangzhou Zhongche

Shanghai Faiveley

New United Group

Longertek Technology

Merak Jinxin

Shanghai CoolTek

Major Type of Rail Transit Air-conditioner Covered in OMR report:

Urban Rail Train Air Conditioner

Long Distance Train Air Conditioner

Station Central Air Conditioner

Application Segments Covered in OMR Market

Urban Rail Transit

Long Distance Rail Transit

