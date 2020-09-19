Global Roots Blower Market Sales, Revenue, Price, Gross Profit And Competitors Analysis 2026

As the world continues to deal with COVID-19, economies are moving into recession, official counts of cases and deaths from COVID-19 have passed 4,000,000 and 280,000 at the time of this report. Many government announced a plan on reopening the national economy, but many countries are still at the stage of rising.

On a more positive note, we are already seeing signs of recovery as the COVID-19 risk is declining in China. Chinese original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and suppliers are ramping up production. And there are increased investments in digital footprints in manufacturing. OEMs in other parts of the world are offering incentives to drive sales. OMR published a report for global Roots Blower market in this environment.

In terms of revenue, this research report indicated that the global Roots Blower market was valued at USD XXX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach a value of USD XXX million by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % over the forecast period 2021-2026. Correspondingly, the forecast analysis of Roots Blower industry comprises of China, USA, Japan, India, Korea and South America, with the production and revenue data in each of the sub-segments.

The Gardner Denver aims at producing XX Roots Blower in 2020, with XX % production to take place in global market, Dresser(GE) accounts for a volume share of XX %.

Regional Segmentation (Value; Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026) of Roots Blower Market by OMR Include

China

EU

USA

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

South America

Competitive Analysis; Who are the Major Players in Roots Blower Market?

Gardner Denver

Dresser(GE)

Tuthill Corporation

Howden

Aerzen

Taiko

Anlet

Unozawa

ITO

Shandong Zhangqiu Blower

B-Tohin Machine

Changsha Blower

Tianjin Blower

Haifude

Major Type of Roots Blower Covered in OMR report:

Two-lobe Roots Blower

Three-lobe Roots Blower

Four-lobe Roots Blower

Application Segments Covered in OMR Market

Chemical Industry

Cement Industry

Wastewater Treatment Industry

Steel Industry

Electric Power Industry

Other

Global Roots Blower Market Analysis 2020, With Top Companies, Production, Revenue, Consumption, Price and Growth Rate

1 Market Scope

1.1 Product Details and Introduction

1.1.1 Two-lobe Roots Blower -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.2 Three-lobe Roots Blower -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.3 Four-lobe Roots Blower -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.2 Market Snapshot

1.2.1 Major Companies Overview

1.2.2 Market Concentration

1.2.3 Six-Year Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

2 Global Roots Blower Market Assessment, by Segmentation

2.1 Type Breakdown Estimates & Forecast, Sales Volume (2015-2026)

2.2 Type Breakdown Estimates & Forecast, Sales Value (2015-2026)

2.3 Application Breakdown Estimates & Forecast, by Application (2015-2026)

