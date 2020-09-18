Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Anticoagulants market.

The global anticoagulants market size was USD 21.45 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 45.50 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period.

In this era, a number of critical and serious diseases have shown increasing prevalence across the global landscape. One of these critical diseases is cardiovascular diseases, a disorder that has witnessed high prevalence worldwide, especially driven by modern lifestyle changes. The cardiovascular diseases include disorders of the heart and blood vessels especially and include life-threatening conditions such as coronary heart disease, hypertension, and hyperlipidemia. Cardiovascular diseases can result in conditions such as myocardial infarction. i.e., heart attacks and strokes. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), four out of five cardiovascular disease (CVD) deaths, can be attributable to heart attacks and strokes. Generally, cardiovascular disorders are treated by a suite of cardiovascular drugs, one of whose critical components is the anticoagulants. Without the presence of effective anticoagulants, there is a greater possibility of formation of blood clots and leading to heart attacks and other serious conditions.

In the current global blood thinners market scenario, there are a number of factors providing major impetus to the growth of these drugs. There is an increased awareness with respect to cardiovascular health and the possible repercussions or negative impact to its neglect. Blood thinning medications often play a crucial role in human cardiovascular health protection by controlling and preventing the creation of blood clots.

Some of the other factors contributing to the growth of the global blood thinners market is the launch of new types of therapeutics known as novel oral anticoagulants (NOACs). These include a number of product offerings such as apixaban and rivaroxaban.

MARKET DRIVERS

Increased Awareness and Innovation of Blood Thinners is likely to propel the Global Market

One of the crucial drivers for global market growth is the increased awareness regarding cardiovascular health and the corresponding increase in new therapeutic launches. Cardiovascular treatment through therapeutics includes a multi-faceted approach which may lead to the use of several types of medications, but blood thinning medications is a critical component of that treatment regime. A number of key market leaders have introduced several anticoagulants, addressing the critical treatment needs with respect to prevention of blood clots. For instance, the introduction of an anticoagulant called Eliquis (apixaban) by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company and Pfizer Inc. The product has high sales and has demonstrated superior risk reductions as compared to other drugs in the global scenario.

Increasing Need for Advanced and Effective Drugs to Drive the Global Market

Other critical driving factors are the high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases (CVD) globally and the increasing demand for more effective blood thinners. Anticoagulants have undergone major R&D innovations since the time they were initially introduced to the general public. A number of novel therapeutics such as novel oral anticoagulants (NOACs) have since been launched in the global market and have been highly successful. The global market scenario is now composed of two major anticoagulants: Eliquis and Xarelto. A greater presence of generics and other anticipated launches of anticoagulant generics may negatively impact the market. But, the nature of cardiovascular diseases (CVD) has rendered it almost incurable and the rising prevalence is further worsening the treatment outlook for patients. This has several unmet treatment needs in the market and is anticipated to be one of the other key driving factors in the global market.

SEGMENTATION

By Disease Indication Outlook

Pulmonary Embolism (PE) Segment is Likely to Generate the Highest Growth Rate

On the basis of disease indication, the global blood thinning medication market can be segmented into pulmonary embolism (PE), deep vein thrombosis (DVT), atrial fibrillation (AF), heart attacks, and others.

The pulmonary embolism (PE) segment is estimated to hold a dominant anticoagulants market share, because the most commercially successful anticoagulant, Eliquis is indicated for this condition. Pulmonary embolism is a blood clot that occurs in the pulmonary arteries of the lungs and blocks the flow of blood. This condition is potentially life threatening and may subsequently lead another serious condition known as deep vein thrombosis (DVT). The increasing prevalence of pulmonary embolism due to other contributing factors such as obesity, heart disease, and cancer is further anticipated to drive the market growth.

Some of the other factors that have contributed to the high growth of the deep vein thrombosis (DVT) segment is the higher prevalence of pulmonary embolism (PE) and the increasing occurrence of existing cardiovascular conditions, blood disorders, and obesity. The heart attacks segment is also anticipated to grow because anticoagulants are indispensable for the prevention of more myocardial infarctions for individuals who have already suffered one heart attack. For individuals with atrial fibrillation and a higher risk of stroke, anticoagulant therapy is recommended.

By Route of Administration Outlook

Oral to hold a Leading Position in the Blood Thinners Market in Terms of Revenue Generation in the Forecast Period.

On the basis of route of administration, the global market can be segmented into oral and injectable. Oral anticoagulants are expected to generate the highest anticoagulants market revenue during the forecast period. Oral anticoagulants are the one of the most common and traditional modes of administration of anticoagulant therapy and it are anticipated to expand during the forecast period. Oral anticoagulants segment is further anticipated to grow because of prominent product launches in this segment. Due to technological advances in anticoagulants and its contribution to substantial reduction in risk, this segment is further anticipated to undergo growth in the forecast period.

Despite lesser revenues in the forecast period and a lower CAGR, the injectable segment is anticipated to see some significant presence in the forecast period due to warfarin, which is also present in injectable form. This anticoagulant was one of the earliest in the market and still plays a significant role in reduction of blood clots, but the high presence of generics remains a limiting factor.

By Distribution Channel Outlook

Hospital Pharmacies Segment is expected to hold the Highest Share among Distribution Channels.

On the basis of distribution channel, the global market can be segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online pharmacies, and others. The hospital pharmacies segment is anticipated to have a dominant share because the usage of these anticoagulants are riskier and are often prescribed after a thorough diagnosis which is often conducted at these locations.

As per anticoagulants market trends, the retail pharmacies segment is anticipated to hold the second largest share because in cases of re-filling prescriptions, these institutions are able to provide more efficient facilities. Online pharmacies segment is anticipated to experience the highest CAGR for revenue due to the increasing usage of online pharmacy facilities, which are gaining popularity due to their ease and convenience.

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

North America generated a revenue of USD 10.10 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to emerge dominant in the global market during the forecast period. The high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases which require treatment through anticoagulants, coupled with the new product launches across the region, will drive the market growth in the region. Besides this, the increasing research and development initiatives, coupled with increasing awareness and high presence of risk factors such as obesity and diabetes in the general population, is expected to drive the market in North America during the forecast period.

North America Anticoagulants Market Size, 2018

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth in the market value. Due to the increasing disposable incomes across the region, there is a greater awareness with respect to cardiovascular diseases. Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases from the key countries in the region, adoption of advanced anticoagulants and the increasing status of cardiovascular diseases as the leading cause of mortality is also anticipated to drive the blood thinners market growth across the region.

On the other hand, Europe is projected to witness significant growth in the market because cardiovascular disease causes more than half of all deaths across the region, which is resulting in the higher adoption of blood thinning medications. The high growth countries, including the U.K., France, and Germany would contribute to the growth of the European market. The Latin America market for anticoagulant drugs is anticipated to undergo robust growth due to the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases such as heart attacks. The Middle East and Africa is expected to witness steady growth in the future due to the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and greater adoption of advanced anticoagulant drugs.

INDUSTRY KEY PLAYERS

Market Players like Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Pfizer Inc., and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Strengthen the Market Position

The global anticoagulants market is dominated by some key companies due to their strong product portfolio, key strategic decisions, and dominance of market share. These include a group of 2-3 key companies with wider geographic presence and continued R&D resulting in strong regulatory approvals. The global market is mature, has a heavy presence of generics especially for earlier launched anticoagulants, and is difficult in terms of entry of new competitors without breakthrough drug formulations

LIST OF KEY COMPANIES PROFILED:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Pfizer Inc.

Bayer AG

Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Eisai Co., Ltd.

Other Prominent Players

REPORT COVERAGE

The increasing awareness of cardiovascular diseases, lifestyle risk factors such as diabetes and obesity, and new product launches based on advanced technologies is expected to increase the global anticoagulants market growth.

Along with this, the anticoagulants market report provides an extensive analysis of the global market dynamics and competitive landscape and scenario. Various key insights presented in the report are the prevalence of major cardiovascular diseases by key countries, overview of novel oral anticoagulants (NOACs), pipeline analysis, key industry developments such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, the regulatory scenario in key countries, reimbursement scenario by key countries, and advances in R&D for novel therapeutics. Along with this other key insight includes key strategies adopted by market leaders, competitive landscape, and company profiles.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Segmentation

By Disease Indication

Pulmonary Embolism (PE)

Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)

Atrial Fibrillation

Heart Attacks

Others

By Route of Administration

Oral

Injectable

By Distribution Channel

Hospitals Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Others

By Geography

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT:

October 2019: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced the approval of the additional disease indication of the prevention of venous thromboembolism (VTE) in hospitalized acutely ill medical patients at risk for thromboembolic complications but not at high risk of bleeding for Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.™s product offering of rivaroxaban (Xarelto)

February 2019: Novartis AG and Blackstone™s Life Sciences announced the launch of Anthos Therapeutics for the development of cardiovascular drugs and its pipeline includes an anticoagulant

