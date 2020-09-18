Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Beer market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Beer Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Beer market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Beer Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Lager, Ale, Stouts, and Others), Packaging (Glass Bottle and Metal Can), and Distribution Channel (On-trade and Off-trade), and Regional Forecast, 2020 -2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

The global beer market size was USD 693.39 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 962.39 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.22% during the forecast period.

We have updated the Beer Market with business impact analysis and disruption caused by COVID-19.

Inquire before buying

Globally, the beer holds a major market share as compared to other alcoholic beverages and is gaining immense popularity among the young population and working consumers, owing to the offerings of varied formulations, flavors, and taste appeal. Initially, this was majorly consumed in specific regions such as Europe and North America, but nowadays, its demand across the world is proliferating the overall business positively. The emergence of new brewing technologies in developing economies has also impacted its consumption patterns positively. The consumers are now looking for innovative, varied, and flavored beer in the market, which is further expected to aid in the expansion of the market.

MARKET TRENDS

Increasing Prevalence of Alcohol Socialization among the Consumers

Alcohol historically holds an important role in social engagements and individuals desire. The trend is still growing along with the demand for varied drinks in the market. Beer is one of the most famous alcoholic beverages which is gaining huge popularity among youngsters and the millennials, owing to its low ABV (Alcohol by Volume) and desired offerings of refreshing appeal to the consumers. The escalating diversified cultural group of the consumers and the occurrence of consumer social status are some of the major factors to promote the drinking trend across the world.

MARKET DRIVERS

Improving Disposable Income and Rising Westernization among Consumers Triggers the Alcohol Consumption Pattern across Globe

The improving economic conditions and growing GDP (Gross Domestic Product) across the developing regions such as Asia Pacific and South America have resulted in the improved per capita disposable income of the consumers. The rise in the disposable income of the consumers is an important factor for the overall growth of the alcoholic beverage industry. The higher purchasing power of the consumers reflects in the consumers discretionary purchases of alcoholic beverages. Thus, the growing acceptance of westernized culture and increasing modernization among the consumers have promoted the overall beer market growth.

As a result, the growing food services sectors across the world are keeping a strict watch on consumers drinking patterns and their beverage buying behaviors. The food services sectors are emphasizing on inaugurating new on-trade places such as restaurants, bars, pubs, and others where the hard drinks are served to the consumers. The rising emergence of such places is one of the major factors augmenting the market.

According to Kirin Beer University, in 2018, China remained the largest beer-consuming country throughout the world, however, Mexico holds the fourth place and marked a 5.3% rise in consumption as compared to the previous year.

Availability of Abundant Raw Material Promotes Product Manufacturing among the Global Companies

The market is pursuing a huge growth trajectory which is especially obvious from most of the developing economies along with the huge consumer base in the world. Alcoholic beverages manufacturers in countries such as India, China, Australia, and others are intensively emphasizing sourcing of raw materials to meet the demand for the beer market. The ease of availability and production of malted cereal grains such as wheat and barley in the countries are some of the major factors that are encouraging manufacturers to increase the overall production.

World wheat production has grown across the world in the past five years which offers its wider availability among beer manufacturers at a lesser price. The affordability and availability of wheat is one of the prominent factors promoting its production worldwide.

MARKET RESTRAINT

Restricted Provincial Acts for Marketing and Advertising in Several Regions Worldwide Dampens its Overall Growth

The global alcohol market has been facing an inarguable constraint of marketing and advertising of alcoholic beverages to support & reinforce the healthy livings of the consumers. The government has banned the promotion of beers in most of the major markets across the world such as India, China, the U.K., and others. The restricted provincial acts for its marketing hinders the growth of the overall market in the upcoming years. However, the manufacturers are promoting their products by using surrogate advertising which is used to promote alcoholic and other banned products in the disguise of another product in the market.

SEGMENTATION

By Type Analysis

Lager Beer is Dominating in Global Marketplace -Ale is Expected to Witness Higher Growth Owing to its Offerings of Low-alcoholic Flavored Beer

The lager is inarguably the most famous type of beer throughout the world, due to its novel brewing process which offers a refreshing and crisp appeal to the consumers. It is the bottom-fermented and brewed with 5 to 11% of ABV at a lesser temperature typically between 7 to 13° C, which enhances the drinking experience for the consumers. The growing trend of premium sized beer among the consumers has led to increased consumption of premium lagers in the market. The varying consumer preferences, improving living standards, and rising modernization across the globe are rapidly fuelling-up the demand for premium beers, which is reflecting an impressive growth of lager beer in the global marketplace. However, the rising inclination of the youngsters and millennials toward the low-alcoholic beer has set to boost the demand growth of ales and stouts in the upcoming future.

By Distribution Channels Analysis

Off-trade Beer Distribution Channel Is Contributing to Generate Highest Sales Value, Owing to its Offerings at Low Prices

An off-trade distribution channel is one of the most efficient sales channels to serve alcohol across the globe. The consumers in several economies are price conscious and do not spend money to drink in pubs, bars, and other on-trade platforms. The off-trade channel consists of a supermarket, wine shops, specialty stores, and others that offers beer at a low cost as compared to on-trade channels. Nowadays, the increasing adoption of different drinking practices in developing countries has resulted in the popularity of dine-out trends among consumers. The rising socialization and increasing cross-cultured trends are expected to fuel-up the overall growth of the study market. On the other hand, the consumers in the developed economies are preferring to entertain the environment and quick servings during alcohol consumption, which is proliferating the on-trade consumption across the world.

By Packaging Analysis

Glass Bottle is the Most Popular type for Packing, Owing to its Rapid-Cooling Property; Metal Can will grow at a High Growth Rate in the Upcoming Years

The glass bottle is the most popular packaging material across the world, owing to the low processing cost. The manufacturers also believe that the drinking experience with a glass bottle gives more premium appeals to the consumers as compared to the metal can. However, the consumers in some developed countries such as the U.S., U.K., Canada, and others are inclining towards the canned beer. The canned beer is witnessing a growing demand in these countries, owing to its beneficial preserving properties such as effective & convenient containers for holding and limiting its exposure to flavor-damaging UV (Ultra-Violet) rays.

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

North America Beer Market is Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share, Owing to the Huge Consumer Base and Well-established HoReCa (Hotel, Restaurant, & CafÃ©) Sector

North America is one of the major market places in the world with immense potential for beer business to grow, owing to the high consumer association with beer and innovative HoReCa sectors. The growing popularity in the region is directly proportional to the increasing demand from millennials and young working population, owing to the changing taste preferences and varied drinking experience. Over the past two decades, there has been major transformation along with the significant impact on the consumption patterns of beer in North America. The manufacturers are emphasizing and capitalizing on the desired launch of beer in the market to meet its growing demand. The evolving consumer preferences and growing demand for low ABV beer are expected to trigger the growth of ale beer in the upcoming years.

The Asia Pacific is one of the fastest-growing regions with massive potential for manufacturers and their production across the world. The regional market is led by countries such as India, China, Australia, and others where consumers are increasingly seeking to drink beer. The refreshing flavor profiles and premium alcoholic appeal are some of the key factors for the acceptance of beer in their busy and hectic schedule. Furthermore, the improving economic conditions and disposable income has resulted in their unrestricted expenditure on beer for several occasions, corporate functions, and others. The manufacturers and brewers are utilizing such opportunities which reflects in the high emergence of small breweries and new beer profiles in the market. The consumers are accepting the westernized pattern and favoring dine-out trends which are proliferating the growth of on-trade beer channels in the region.

KEY INDUSTRY PLAYERS

Global Beer Market is Highly Consolidated, due to the Strong Presence of Key Giants in the Market – Anheuser-Busch InBev Continues to Hold Major Market Share Since Past Five Years

Over the past few years, the wave of consolidation has transformed the global beer market, leading to new product launches and mergers & acquisitions between the multinational brewing companies. Anheuser-Busch InBev is a major player across the global industry which holds approximately 32% of market share across the world. The higher production capacity, ability to understand market needs & trends, and strong distribution network across the globe are some of the major factors which help to maintain the companys growth and leading market position. Heineken N.V., China Resources Breweries, Carlsberg A/S, and Molson Coors Beverage Company are some of the other key players that make the beer market share more consolidated. The increasing efforts and capitalization by the manufacturers to innovate the overall market is further expected to boost-up its sales in the forecast period (2019-2026).

List of Key Companies Covered:

Anheuser-Busch InBev

Heineken N.V.

China Resources Breweries

Carlsberg A/S

Molson Coors Beverage Company

Boston Beer Company

Asahi Group Holdings Ltd

Breckenridge Brewery

Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd

SABMiller PLC

KEY INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS:

In November 2018, the global giant Heineken N.V. has launched a new range of beer- Sol ˜Taste the Sun, to cater to the increasing demand for lager beer in North America.

In June 2018, United Breweries Group has launched a new beer- Kingfisher Pale Ale in India to meet the growing demand for ale beers in the Indian market.

REPORT COVERAGE

The global beer industry is witnessing strong growth and rapid evolution in the drinking patterns across the globe. The growing world population, increasing working consumers, and dynamic young generations are stepping towards the varied and low-alcoholic beer consumptions in the global marketplace. The brewing technologies and innovative R&D centers are the key pillars to support the market worldwide.

The report provides qualitative and quantitative insights into the market. It also offers a detailed analysis of its utility, distribution channels, availability of raw materials, types, market size, and growth rate for all possible segments in the market.

Along with this, the report provides an elaborative analysis of the market dynamics and competitive landscape. Various key insights presented in the report are an overview of related markets, recent industry developments such as mergers & acquisitions, the regulatory scenario in critical countries, and key industry trends.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Segmentation

By Type

Lager

Ale

Stouts

Others (Specialty Beer & Pilsner)

By Packaging

Glass Bottle

Metal Can

By Distribution Channel

On-trade

Off-trade

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Spain, Russia, and the Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, and the Rest of Asia Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, and the Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Gabon, Congo Republic, and the Rest of the MEA)

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Beer in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Beer Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Lager, Ale, Stouts, and Others), Packaging (Glass Bottle and Metal Can), and Distribution Channel (On-trade and Off-trade), and Regional Forecast, 2020 -2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580