The global polymerase chain reaction (PCR) market size was USD 4.31 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 8.14 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period.

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) is one of the most important, powerful, and widely used techniques in modern biology. It is a molecular technique for in-vitro amplification of a specific region in a DNA strand. The rise in prevalence of infectious diseases, cancer, and genetic diseases and the rise in the adoption of PCR for the diagnosis of such diseases are the key factors responsible for elevating the PCR market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, increasing research and development activities in advanced molecular biology, forensic science, and genetic engineering are projected to drive the market growth in the upcoming years.

MARKET TRENDS

Shift of Healthcare Providers from Real-time PCR to Digital PCR to Fuel the Market

The shift from real-time PCR to digital PCR for diagnosis of various diseases has been pivotal in the advancement of these devices. Real-time PCR has been widely implemented for clinical testing but a lack of standardization and relatively poor precision has hindered its usefulness. On the other hand, digital PCR provides highly precise and direct quantification which increases its adoption for the diagnosis of various diseases. The increasing incidence of infectious diseases and the growing prevalence of cancer are propelling the shift of healthcare providers for diagnosis of these conditions through digital PCR devices. This is projected to further propel the polymerase chain reaction market growth during the forecast period.

MARKET DRIVERS

Advancements in PCR Techniques to Accelerate the Market Growth

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) is an enzyme-driven process for amplifying a short region of DNA in vitro. Despite this power of amplification, limitations in its supporting hardware hinder PCR from reaching its full potential. Technological advances and growing demand for innovative devices have led to the introduction of miniaturization of the PCR devices in the market. These miniaturized PCR devices offer various clinical benefits to patients and healthcare providers. The introduction of innovative devices by the key market players is anticipated to drive the global PCR market during the forecast period. For instance, in November 2019, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. announced the launch of QX ONE Droplet Digital PCR System, designed for drug development and manufacturing quality control, as well as other highly critical testing environments.

Growing Prevalence of Tuberculosis and Other Infectious Diseases to Fuel the Demand for PCR Globally

Tuberculosis is among the most common infectious diseases, which is significantly prevalent in emerging countries. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2018, an estimated 10 million people globally were suffering from tuberculosis and also PCR has been endorsed for rapid diagnosis of pulmonary tuberculosis, replacing the standard sputum smear microscopy method. China, India, and Indonesia were among the countries with a higher proportion of the population suffering from the condition. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), more than 3.7 billion people (67% of the population) globally are infected with herpes simplex virus type 1 (HSV-1). The growing prevalence of these infectious diseases is leading to the higher demand for PCR for diagnosis, and thus poised to accelerate the market growth.

MARKET RESTRAINT

High Cost of Commercial PCR Assays and Lack of Awareness in Emerging Countries to Hamper Growth

Despite the increasing incidence of infectious diseases, cancer, and genetic disorders globally, and higher prevalence of these conditions in emerging countries, there are certain factors that are limiting the adoption of PCR for their diagnosis. One of the major factors restraining the growth of the market is the lack of awareness about the PCR in less-developed countries. Added to this is the high cost of commercial PCR assays which is likely to hamper the market growth. However, initiatives by governmental and non-governmental organizations in enhancing the awareness about the polymerase chain reaction and various product launches to expand product offerings by many key players are likely to offer valuable opportunities for the expansion of the market in emerging regions.

SEGMENTATION

By Type Analysis

Real-time PCR Dominated the Global Market

Based on type, the polymerase chain reaction market is segmented into standard PCR, real-time PCR, and digital PCR. The real-time PCR segment dominated the polymerase chain reaction market share in 2018. Technological advances along with various new product launches by key players have been instrumental in the dominance of real-time PCR in the global market. For instance, in November 2019, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. announced the launch of iQ-Check Aspergillus Real-Time PCR Kit, a fast and accurate PCR alternative for detection of Aspergillus in Cannabis and Cannabis-infused products.

Digital PCR segment is projected to register a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Introduction of new product launches by market players and shifting patient preference towards digital PCR are factors projected to fuel the demand for this PCR type, and promote the polymerase chain reaction market growth during the forecast period.

By Product Analysis

Reagents and Consumables Segment to Generate the Highest Revenue During the Forecast Period

In terms of product, the market is segmented into instruments and reagents & consumables. Reagents and consumables segment dominated the market owing to their high usage in PCR. Increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, cancer, and genetic diseases are contributing to the growing demand for reagents and consumables across the globe.

However, the instruments segment is expected to grow at a slower pace. Technologically advanced instruments and their increasing adoption are some of the factors attributable to this growth.

By Indication Analysis

Clinically Proven Effectiveness of PCR in Infectious Diseases to Aid Dominance of the Segment

In terms of indication, the market is segmented into infectious diseases, oncology, genetic disorders, and others. Among them, the infectious diseases segment is anticipated to dominate the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) market. Proven effectiveness of PCR in tuberculosis and other infectious diseases is a primary reason for the dominance of this segment in the global polymerase chain reaction (PCR) market. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2018, an estimated 10 million people globally were suffering from tuberculosis. Moreover, PCR has been endorsed by WHO for rapid diagnosis of pulmonary tuberculosis, replacing the standard sputum smear microscopy method. This will further propel the demand for PCR products during the forecast period.

Oncology is among the other major indication areas for PCR. Growing prevalence of the cancer, along with the introduction of new product launches in the market, is expected to drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

By End User Analysis

Higher Adoption of PCR Devices by Diagnostic Centers to Enable Dominance of the Segment

Based on end-user, the PCR market segments include hospitals & clinics, pharmaceutical & biotechnology industries, diagnostic centers, and academic & research organizations. Among them, the diagnostic center segment held the dominating share of the market. Growing number of diagnostic centers focusing on the use of advanced methods for diagnosis of various diseases is likely to drive the segment growth. Moreover, adequate reimbursement policies provided by these centers is the major factors responsible for increasing popularity of diagnostic centers. The segment is projected to continue its dominance by expanding at a significantly high growth rate during the forecast period. Growing use of PCR techniques in drug development and other research activities will augment PCR products in pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries.

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

The polymerase chain reaction (PCR) market size in North America stood at USD 1.72 billion in 2018. The market in the region is characterized by higher prevalence and diagnosis rates for infectious diseases, coupled with adequate reimbursement policies for PCR devices. This, along with high awareness among patient population about new diagnosis options and availability of advanced PCR devices in the region, are responsible for the region enjoying the dominant PCR market share. Europe is the second largest region due to rising incidence of various types of cancer and metabolic diseases requiring advanced diagnosis and therapies. For instance, according to GLOBOCAN 2018, around 4,229,662 new cancer cases were reported in Europe. The market in Asia-Pacific is projected to register a comparatively higher CAGR during the forecast period. Growing patient awareness regarding advanced PCR devices, and presence of a large and underpenetrated market are projected to drive the Asia Pacific polymerase chain reaction (PCR) market growth during the forecast period. The market in Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are currently in a nascent stage. However, the developing healthcare infrastructure in these regions and growing prevalence of infectious diseases, and genetic diseases will boost the polymerase chain reaction market demand during the forecast period.

KEY INDUSTRY PLAYERS

Diverse Portfolio of Leading Players and Strong Focus on Partnerships and Acquisition to Strengthen Their Market Position

The competitive landscape of Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) market indicates the emergence of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., QIAGEN, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, and Agilent Technologies, Inc. as the leading players. A diversified product portfolio of real-time and digital PCR, along with constant innovations by the companies leading to new product launches , are prominent factors responsible for the dominance of the companies. Moreover, a strong emphasis on partnerships and acquisition strategies in the PCR market is likely to help attract high polymerase chain reaction market revenue in the forthcoming years.

LIST OF KEY COMPANIES PROFILED IN THE REPORT:

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

QIAGEN

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Abbott

Eppendorf AG

Sysmex Inostics

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Other prominent players

KEY INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS:

January 2019 â€“ Asuragen, Inc., a molecular diagnostics company, announced the launch of AmplideX PCR/CE HTT Kit, a simple and robust detection test for Huntingtonâ€™s Disease (HD)

January 2017 â€“ Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. acquired RainDance Technologies with an aim to expand their product portfolio in digital PCR and liquid biopsy.

REPORT COVERAGE

The polymerase chain reaction (PCR) market report provides a detailed analysis of the market and focuses on key aspects such as leading companies, product types, and leading applications of the product. Besides this, the report offers insights into the market trends and highlights key industry developments. In addition to the aforementioned factors, the report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market over the recent years.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Â Segmentation

By Type

Standard PCR

Real-time PCR

Digital PCR

By Product

Instruments

Reagents & Consumables

By Indication

Infectious Diseases

Oncology

Genetic Disorders

Others

By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industries

Diagnostic Centers

Academic & Research Organization

By Geography

North America (the U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and the Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and the Rest of Asia- Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and the Rest of Middle East & Africa)

