Surge Arrester Market – Globally Market Size, Analysis, Share, Research, Business Growth and Forecast to 2026

The report analyzes and predicts the global surge arresters’ market size in terms of volume and value. It provides all the segments in detail and also mentions the dominant segments separately. It further examines competitive developments, namely, acquisitions, latest product launches, mergers, and expansions.

The global surge arrester market is projected to gain impetus from a rise in the government initiatives to electrify villages and remote regions around the world. According to an upcoming report by Fortune Business Insights, titled, “Surge Arrester Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Voltage (Low, Medium, High, Extra High), By Material (Polymeric, Porcelain), By Class (Distribution, Intermediate, Station), By Application (Industrial, Commercial, Residential, Utility) and Geography Forecast till 2026,” increasing focus on the up-gradation of old electrical infrastructure to rebuild the power transmission and distribution system is likely to boost the global surge arrester market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, rising industrial activities will also contribute to growth.

Fortune Business Insights lists out some of the renowned players operating in the global surge arrester market. They are:

Siemens

GE Oil & Gas

Hubbell, Schneider Electric

Mitsubishi Electric

CG Power

NGK Insulators

ABB

Eaton

Legrand S.A.

Emerson Electric

HAKEL spol. Sr

Vertiv

TE Connectivity

Lamco

Leviton Manufacturing

Raycap Corporation S.A.

Key Market Driver – Increase in electrification projects along with up-gradation of aging power system

Key Market Restraint – Earth connect should be checked regularly

Polymeric Surge Arrester Segment to Grow Exponentially Due to Multiple Benefits

In terms of material, the global surge arrester market is divided into porcelain and polymeric. Amongst them, the polymeric surge arrester is expected to lead the global market. It would occur as polymeric has several benefits over porcelain surge arresters. A polymeric surge arrester is hydrophobic in nature and is very light in weight. It can be used in both indoor and outdoor systems to protect electrical devices from damage. Additionally, the polymer is able to handle extreme energy.

North America to Exhibit Growth Owing to Expansion of Power Networks

The global surge arrester market is geographically categorized into Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, North America, and Asia Pacific. Out of these, North America is expected to grow rapidly due to the expansion of power networks and the enhancement of traditional electricity infrastructure in order to meet the urgent need of power as well as to reduce power failure during harsh climatic conditions. Furthermore, rising industrialization coupled with the increasing usage of digitization and automation will also contribute to market growth in this region. Numerous residential construction projects are also planned in this region. Such projects require surge arresters for electrification and hence, it is another major growth driver in this region.

Key Segmental Overview:

By Voltage

Low

Medium

High

Extra High

By Material

Polymeric

Porcelain

By Class

Distribution

Intermediate

Station

By Application

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

Utility

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Content For Surge Arrester Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Insights Global Surge Arrester Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 North America Surge Arrester Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 Europe Surge Arrester Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 Asia Pacific Surge Arrester Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 The Middle East and Africa Surge Arrester Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 Latin America Surge Arrester Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 Competitive Landscape Company Profile Conclusion

