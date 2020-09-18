Bluetooth IC Market 2020 | In-Depth Study On The Current State Of The Industry And Key Insights Of The Business Scenario By 2027 | Cypress Semiconductor, Dialog Semiconductor, Microchip Technology Inc, Nordic Semiconductor

Bluetooth is a consistent protocol for wirelessly transmitting data over a communication network. All the nodes in a Bluetooth-connected network act as a transmitter for other nodes, thereby, delivering better connectivity across nodes. This has increased the demand for Bluetooth ICs in wireless devices which is likely to boost the overall Bluetooth IC market. Also, miniaturization of ICs is likely to create opportunities in global Bluetooth IC market.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

– Cypress Semiconductor

– Dialog Semiconductor

– Microchip Technology Inc

– Nordic Semiconductor

– NXP Semiconductors NV

– Qualcomm Incorporated

– Silicon Laboratories, Inc

– STMicrelectronics

– Texas Instruments Incorporated

– Toshiba Corporation

What is the Dynamics of Bluetooth IC Market?

Increasing investments in the IoT technology and rise in applications of smart wireless sensors are likely to drive the Bluetooth IC market. Also, rise in wearable devices might help to boost the Bluetooth IC market globally. The integration of intellectual property (IP) blocks for system-on-a-chip (SOC) design and constantly evolving communication technology might hinder the Bluetooth IC market during the forecast period.

What is the SCOPE of Bluetooth IC Market?

The “Global Bluetooth IC Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of Bluetooth IC with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Bluetooth IC with detailed market segmentation by type, and application. The global Bluetooth IC market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the Bluetooth IC market and offers key trends and opportunities in Bluetooth IC market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The Bluetooth IC market is segmented on the basis of type, application. On the basis of type, market is segmented as Bluetooth 4.0, Bluetooth 4.2, Bluetooth 5.0, Bluetooth 4.0, and others. On the basis of application, market is segmented as Smart homes, beacons, audio devices, health and fitness, human interface device (HID), remote controls, automotive, industrial, and others.

What is the Regional Framework of Bluetooth IC Market?

The report analyzes factors affecting Bluetooth IC market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological effecting the Bluetooth IC market in these regions.

